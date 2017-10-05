The chilly cold weather has already hit Denver and the snow season will be here anytime soon. For all those who are eager for the ski season to arrive, here is a golden opportunity for you as two unique snow festivals — First Chair Festival and Snowboard On The Block — are all set to kick-start, back to back at Downtown Denver.

Bringing in the celebration of skiing, the revered First Chair Festival is headed to Denver with long-awaited ski movie premieres, live music entertainment and more fun activities. The one-day event is on October 7 at Denver Performing Arts Complex and Sculpture Park. Ski fans can enjoy heart dropping visuals in high definition of their favorite adrenaline-laced ski movies and with VIP access one can ensure best seats in the house for optimal viewing experience.

Six exclusive movie premieres at the event include the much-awaited North American premiere of Faction Collective’s This is Home, Matchstick Production’s Drop Everything, Level 1’s Habit, HG Skis’ Eat The Guts, Big Picture’s Lite Years and Good Company’s Guest List.

“The ski culture in Colorado is like no other. The hype for snow and the excitement surrounding the start of the season are palpable, and that’s why we’re bringing First Chair Festival here. We’re beyond stoked and can’t wait to share all the fun with vendors, music and films,” says Jordan Harvey, experiential events and marketing manager, First Chair Festival.

This year, the event will have live music performances by Boston-based famous bands Air Traffic Controller and The Moth & The Flame. While grooving to the power-packed music, one can also browse across numerous ski deals, grab munchies from one of the various food trucks or a drink from the outdoor bar and craft beer garden.

Focusing exclusively on snowboarding, another unique event, Snowboard on The Block, is scheduled on October 14 at Sculpture Park in Downtown Denver. This one-day event will showcase the best snowboard film premieres for all the snowboard lovers out there. Screened in high-definition, the exclusive premieres include Arcadia from TransWorld SNOWboarding, Pepper from Snowboarder, TURBO DOJO from Absinthe Films and more. However, unlike last year the event will not be able to host a rail jam event that typically brings in real life snow. According to the festival, the event was unable to get the needed budget and therefor they are focusing more on the music and films.

“It is an exciting time of year with so much anticipation for the upcoming snow season. Snowboard On The Block is the place to kick off the season with friends celebrating snowboard culture with the years best films and killer bands,” stated Zach Hibbs, Event Marketing Manager, The Enthusiast Network, who are organizing the grand event.

The event will also have live performances by the well-known bands like The Vandals and The Murder City Devils on the outdoor soundstage. The gear sale with the industry’s biggest names is expected to exhibit a wide array of snowboard brands offered at affordable discounts.

So, gear up to experience two weekends of snow fun with the industry’s most anticipated ski event and snowboard event of the season.