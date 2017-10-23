Ramen lovers — this one’s for you.

On Monday, November 13 from 6 to 10 p.m., five Denver chefs will compete for the title of “Ramen Showdown Shogun” at Departure Restaurant + Lounge. You will be the judge.

Chef Gregory Gourdet of Departure will compete against Steve Redzikowski (Acorn), Lon Symensma (ChoLon Modern Asian Bistro), Tommy Lee (Uncle, Hop Alley), and Corey Baker (Sushi Ronin). Guests attending the ramen showdown will vote for a winner and watch the live results unfold on a 55” screen. The winner will be crowned at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include a flight of five ramen tasting bowls, a bite-sized Koji-Chestnut ice cream with persimmon and miso butterscotch from Departure for dessert, tax and tip. Guests can also order a suggested five-course sake pairing ($20) selected by the chefs and extra food and beverages from the Departure Ramen Showdown supplemental menu.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project Angel Heart which has delivered 335,000 meals to more than 2,900 Coloradans living with a life-threatening illness this year.

Departure Restaurant + Lounge is located at 249 Columbine Street, Denver. For tickets to or additional information on Ramen Showdown, please contact Departure Restaurant + Lounge at 720-772-5020.