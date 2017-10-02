In what is now deemed as one of the most unprecedented and historic elections, Hillary Clinton experienced a loss that had her questioning everything. And now she’s coming to Denver to talk about it. On November 16, Hillary Clinton will appear at the Bellco Theatre to discuss the experience of losing the 2016 election, what happened and where to go from here.

Clinton previously published her memoir, What Happened, detailing her journey through the election, including personal stories, what it was like to run against President Donald Trump, the mistakes made and how she plans to keep going.

Shows have been sold out across the country and tickets are expected to sell fast. Pre-sale tickets will be available October 9 at 10 a.m. with a special password. Registration for that password can be found here. General admission tickets are available October 20 at 10 a.m.

More information on the tour and Clinton’s book What Happened can be found at the official Hillary Clinton Live web page.