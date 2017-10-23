Well, this is officially the last week of October. Looking back on the month, the first snowfall caused a highly anticipated show to change venues, The Red Hot Chili Peppers made their return to Denver and now we get to wrap it all up with one final week of Denver concerts this month including the final Red Rocks show of the season (with the exception of New Years Eve). Join us, as we bid farewell to October with another great week of live music.
Monday, October 23
Recommended: Call Me Karizma w/ A Summer High, Skyhaven @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Coming out of a small town in Minnesota, hip-pop artist Call Me Karizma is headed to The Mile High City to headline The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. The hustling singer-songwriter released three studio albums over the last two years with no signs of slowing down in the near future. Joining Call Me Karizma on “The Gloomy Tour” are alt-rockers A Summer High and Skyhaven making this a night of diverse talent at The Moon Room.
Also see…
Remo Drive + The Diners w/ Not My Weekend @ Larimer Lounge
Hissing w/ Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb, Casket Huffer, Un @ Hi-Dive
Daikaiju w/ TripLip, Today’s Paramount, (mouth-band TBA) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Rosetta w/ North, Cult Of The Lost, Cause @ Globe Hall
Tuesday, October 24
Recommended: Kesha @ The Fillmore
The talented singer and performer Kesha is making her way down to Denver on Tuesday for a night of new music at The Fillmore. Kesha has been through hell in the last few years but has persevered and broken through the noise with her talent as an artist. In August of this year, Kesha released Rainbow which showed us a new powerful insight into the singer’s world. We’re excited to see what her Denver performance will bring.
Also see…
Johnnyswim w/ Striking Matches @ The Ogden Theatre
Ariel Pink @ The Bluebird Theater
Dinosaur Jr. w/ Easy Action @ The Gothic Theatre
THOUGHTPILOT (Album Release Show) w/ Vajra, Bodies We’ve Buried, Flahoola @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Tei Shi w/ Twelve’len @ Larimer Lounge
Zeke w/ Fast Eddy, Wake The Bat @ Lost Lake
Mr. Elevator w/ Camera @ Hi-Dive
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult w/ Ritual Aesthetic, DJ Ritual @ The Oriental Theatre
Larry Fuller Trio (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Max Frost w/ Nawas @ Globe Hall
T.O.N.E-Z w/ Articulate Tongues, Contendrez, Jordan Polovina @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wednesday, October 25
Recommended: Arcade Fire w/ Bomba Estereo @ The Pepsi Center
It’s always great to see bands move up in the music industry and Arcade Fire has done exactly that over the course of their career. From playing the Larimer Lounge back in 2004 to headlining one of Denver’s largest venues, Arcade Fire has been making big moves in the industry. Their Denver show with Columbian indie-pop group Bomba Estereo will be one you don’t want to miss, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
Lany w/ Dagny @ The Ogden Theatre
Guided By Voices @ The Bluebird Theater
KMFDM w/ OHGR, Lord of the Lost, DJ Ritual @ Summit Music Hall
MartyParty w/ Ty Coomes, The Party People, Jubee, Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Surf Curse w/ Natural Violence, Plague Survivor @ Larimer Lounge
Friday Night At The Lake w/ Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul @ Lost Lake
Bell Witch & Primitive Man w/ Urn., Oryx @ Hi-Dive
CCJA Denver Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz
King Chiefs w/ Smolder and Burn, Bronze @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Crystal Garden ft. Boyd Tinsley Of Dave Matthews Band @ Globe Hall
The Talbott Brothers & Coles Whalen w/ Taylor Carson, Julie Nolen @ The Walnut Room
Tim Reynolds and TR3 @ Soiled Dove Underground
Trinidad James & Scotty ATL w/ PDF, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, October 26
Recommended: The Black Angels w/ Ron Gallo @ The Ogden Theatre
On Thursday, the heavy indie-rock band The Black Angels are coming down to Denver to headline The Ogden for what will be a rocking night. The Black Angels, a five-piece band out of Austin, Texas, have been making moves in the national music scene for the last decade with their most recent move being in April of 2017 with their newest release of Death Song. The rock-oriented quintet is known for their heavy take on indie-rock. Catch them along with fellow rocker Ron Gallow as they take on The Ogden Theatre.
Also see…
YehMe2 w/ SpydaT.E.K @ The Bluebird Theater
“R3BOOT” @ Summit Music Hall
Bonfire Weaves – The Music of The Doors w/ Hymn for Her, Special Guests
I The Mighty w/ Hail The Sun, Good Tiger @ The Marquis Theatre
Lostboycrow w/ Prelow, DYSN @ Larimer Lounge
Sam Coffey @ Lost Lake
Bear and the Beasts w/ Whiskey Autumn, Big Dopes @ Hi-Dive
Nero @ Beta Nightclub
Resting B*tch Face @ The Roxy Theatre
Markeisha Sings Nina Simone (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Greg Osby and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
Spectacle & Anomalie w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
David Ramirez w/ Molly Parden @ Globe Hall
Me Me Monster w/ Gort V. Goom, Television Generation @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, October 27
Recommended: Wildermiss (EP Release) w/ The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean, “There’s An Ape For That” @ Larimer Lounge
Wildermiss is a four-piece band right out of our very own Mile High City. Over the last year, Wildermiss has been making big strides in the Denver music scene. In August of this year, the pop-rock quartet opened up for blink-182 at Fiddler’s Green and are currently gearing up to release their debut EP. Joining the pop-rockers are Denver acts The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean and “There’s An Ape For That.” Although the show is sold out, their EP will be available everywhere soon.
More info here. *sold out
Also see…
The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Pert’ Near Sandstone @ The Ogden Theatre
Chelsea Wolf w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater
Shpongle @ The Fillmore
Brujeria w/ Powerflo, Pinata Protest @ The Gothic Theatre
Nothing More w/ Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell Or Highwater @ Summit Music Hall
Blind Melon w/ Duey and The Decibels ft. Ryan Quinn, Members of Yamn, Euforquestra, Fox Street, Other Worlds @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
MLIMA w/ The Workshy (Late Set), Jubilingo @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sammy J / Anuhea @ The Marquis Theatre
Modern Suspects w/ OptycNerd, Vynyl @ Lost Lake
Jocko Homo w/ Dirty Few, King Cardinal, Rootbeer, All Chiefs, Turvy Organ, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive
Pegboard Nerds @ Beta Nightclub
3rd Annual Monster Ball w/ KISSM, ROOSTER @ The Oriental Theatre
Hellgrammites w/ Meet The Giant, Teacup Gorilla @ The Lion’s Lair
Ken Walker Sextet (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
“Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Craig Morgan @ The Grizzly Rose
Roka Hueka’s Annual Halloween Bash w/ Don Chicarron, Cheap Perfume @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Halloween Party: Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
The National Parks w/ Rivvrs @ Globe Hall
Miguel Dakota and The Differents w/ Dayton Stone and The Undertones, Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room
Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bob Lind @ Tuft Theatre
Saturday, October 28
Recommended: Russ w/ PnB Rock @ Red Rocks
Just when we thought there were no more Red Rocks shows left for the year, Russ announced he would be headlining this year’s Halloween On The Rocks with fellow hip-hop artist PnB Rock. Russ is known for his self-produced music and his diverse talents as an emcee, singer and performer. What better way to celebrate Halloween a little bit early than with a night full of hip-hop at Red Rocks? Grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North @ The Ogden Theatre
Halloween Hootenanny Ft. DJ Wesley Wayne, VJ Bobby Broadway @ The Bluebird Theater
Tom Keifer & Lita Ford @ The Fillmore
Deer Tick’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery w/ Chris Crofton @ The Gothic Theatre
The Maine w/ Night Riots, Dreamers @ Summit Music Hall
Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
DMX w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Gemini Syndrome w/ Deadset Society, Spoken @ The Marquis Theatre
Bob Log III w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake
Trippy Turtle w/ Henrik The Artist @ Beta Nightclub
Cuttin Up Halloween Bash w/ Lud Foe, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
HELLoween Ball w/ TR/ST @ Bar Standard
Saustro w/ Savage Blush, Bipedal Approach @ The Lion’s Lair
Tom “Bones” Malone w/ Monday Big Band (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
3rd Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz
Luke Combs @ The Grizzly Rose
DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dead Orchids @ Goosetown Tavern
Cults w/ Cullen Omori, Hideout @ Globe Hall
Transdermal Celebration: A Tribute to The Music of Ween @ The Walnut Room
Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground
Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Halloween at Herman’s Hideaway ft. The Fabulous Boogienauts, EPO (Emergency Pullout), Los Hitos, The Mazlows @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thunderthief w/ Mammoth Water, Fed Rez, Gioto, Pheel @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Vintage Spare Parts @ Tuft Theatre
The Kirkland Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, October 29
Recommended: Halsey w/ PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX @ The Pepsi Center
To round out a full week of concerts, pop singer Halsey is making a stop in Denver on Sunday to headline The Pepsi Center. Halsey has quickly become a household name in the pop scene since her debut in 2015. Back in June of this year, Halsey released her second studio album hopeless fountain kingdom and is currently touring in support of the release. Joining Halsey are pop acts PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX making this a night of mainstream music.
Also see…
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ogden Theatre
Ministry & Death Grips @ The Fillmore
HIM w/ CKY, 3TEETH @ Summit Music Hall
Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah, Rocketship @ The Marquis Theatre
2Mex + Onry Ozzborn w/ Early Adopted, Curta @ Larimer Lounge
Gorgon City + Detlef w/ Sureshot + Ben A @ Beta Nightclub
Hardluck Halloween Show: Vanilla Milkshakes w/ DMPC, Uncle Bad Touch @ The Lion’s Lair
Ryan Fourt (CD Release, Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jonathan Sarag (CD Release, Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
KYGO St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose
DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Governor Mortimer Leech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Simo @ Soiled Dove Underground
Leave a Reply