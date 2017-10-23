Well, this is officially the last week of October. Looking back on the month, the first snowfall caused a highly anticipated show to change venues, The Red Hot Chili Peppers made their return to Denver and now we get to wrap it all up with one final week of Denver concerts this month including the final Red Rocks show of the season (with the exception of New Years Eve). Join us, as we bid farewell to October with another great week of live music.

Monday, October 23

Recommended: Call Me Karizma w/ A Summer High, Skyhaven @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Coming out of a small town in Minnesota, hip-pop artist Call Me Karizma is headed to The Mile High City to headline The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. The hustling singer-songwriter released three studio albums over the last two years with no signs of slowing down in the near future. Joining Call Me Karizma on “The Gloomy Tour” are alt-rockers A Summer High and Skyhaven making this a night of diverse talent at The Moon Room.

Also see…

Remo Drive + The Diners w/ Not My Weekend @ Larimer Lounge

Hissing w/ Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb, Casket Huffer, Un @ Hi-Dive

Daikaiju w/ TripLip, Today’s Paramount, (mouth-band TBA) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Rosetta w/ North, Cult Of The Lost, Cause @ Globe Hall

Tuesday, October 24

Recommended: Kesha @ The Fillmore

The talented singer and performer Kesha is making her way down to Denver on Tuesday for a night of new music at The Fillmore. Kesha has been through hell in the last few years but has persevered and broken through the noise with her talent as an artist. In August of this year, Kesha released Rainbow which showed us a new powerful insight into the singer’s world. We’re excited to see what her Denver performance will bring.

Also see…

Johnnyswim w/ Striking Matches @ The Ogden Theatre

Ariel Pink @ The Bluebird Theater

Dinosaur Jr. w/ Easy Action @ The Gothic Theatre

THOUGHTPILOT (Album Release Show) w/ Vajra, Bodies We’ve Buried, Flahoola @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tei Shi w/ Twelve’len @ Larimer Lounge

Zeke w/ Fast Eddy, Wake The Bat @ Lost Lake

Mr. Elevator w/ Camera @ Hi-Dive

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult w/ Ritual Aesthetic, DJ Ritual @ The Oriental Theatre

Larry Fuller Trio (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Max Frost w/ Nawas @ Globe Hall

T.O.N.E-Z w/ Articulate Tongues, Contendrez, Jordan Polovina @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wednesday, October 25

Recommended: Arcade Fire w/ Bomba Estereo @ The Pepsi Center

It’s always great to see bands move up in the music industry and Arcade Fire has done exactly that over the course of their career. From playing the Larimer Lounge back in 2004 to headlining one of Denver’s largest venues, Arcade Fire has been making big moves in the industry. Their Denver show with Columbian indie-pop group Bomba Estereo will be one you don’t want to miss, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

Lany w/ Dagny @ The Ogden Theatre

Guided By Voices @ The Bluebird Theater

KMFDM w/ OHGR, Lord of the Lost, DJ Ritual @ Summit Music Hall

MartyParty w/ Ty Coomes, The Party People, Jubee, Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Surf Curse w/ Natural Violence, Plague Survivor @ Larimer Lounge

Friday Night At The Lake w/ Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul @ Lost Lake

Bell Witch & Primitive Man w/ Urn., Oryx @ Hi-Dive

CCJA Denver Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

King Chiefs w/ Smolder and Burn, Bronze @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Crystal Garden ft. Boyd Tinsley Of Dave Matthews Band @ Globe Hall

The Talbott Brothers & Coles Whalen w/ Taylor Carson, Julie Nolen @ The Walnut Room

Tim Reynolds and TR3 @ Soiled Dove Underground

Trinidad James & Scotty ATL w/ PDF, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, October 26

Recommended: The Black Angels w/ Ron Gallo @ The Ogden Theatre

On Thursday, the heavy indie-rock band The Black Angels are coming down to Denver to headline The Ogden for what will be a rocking night. The Black Angels, a five-piece band out of Austin, Texas, have been making moves in the national music scene for the last decade with their most recent move being in April of 2017 with their newest release of Death Song. The rock-oriented quintet is known for their heavy take on indie-rock. Catch them along with fellow rocker Ron Gallow as they take on The Ogden Theatre.

Also see…

YehMe2 w/ SpydaT.E.K @ The Bluebird Theater

“R3BOOT” @ Summit Music Hall

Bonfire Weaves – The Music of The Doors w/ Hymn for Her, Special Guests

I The Mighty w/ Hail The Sun, Good Tiger @ The Marquis Theatre

Lostboycrow w/ Prelow, DYSN @ Larimer Lounge

Sam Coffey @ Lost Lake

Bear and the Beasts w/ Whiskey Autumn, Big Dopes @ Hi-Dive

Nero @ Beta Nightclub

Resting B*tch Face @ The Roxy Theatre

Markeisha Sings Nina Simone (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Greg Osby and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

Spectacle & Anomalie w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

David Ramirez w/ Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

Me Me Monster w/ Gort V. Goom, Television Generation @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, October 27

Recommended: Wildermiss (EP Release) w/ The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean, “There’s An Ape For That” @ Larimer Lounge

Wildermiss is a four-piece band right out of our very own Mile High City. Over the last year, Wildermiss has been making big strides in the Denver music scene. In August of this year, the pop-rock quartet opened up for blink-182 at Fiddler’s Green and are currently gearing up to release their debut EP. Joining the pop-rockers are Denver acts The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean and “There’s An Ape For That.” Although the show is sold out, their EP will be available everywhere soon.

Also see…

The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Pert’ Near Sandstone @ The Ogden Theatre

Chelsea Wolf w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater

Shpongle @ The Fillmore

Brujeria w/ Powerflo, Pinata Protest @ The Gothic Theatre

Nothing More w/ Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell Or Highwater @ Summit Music Hall

Blind Melon w/ Duey and The Decibels ft. Ryan Quinn, Members of Yamn, Euforquestra, Fox Street, Other Worlds @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

MLIMA w/ The Workshy (Late Set), Jubilingo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sammy J / Anuhea @ The Marquis Theatre

Modern Suspects w/ OptycNerd, Vynyl @ Lost Lake

Jocko Homo w/ Dirty Few, King Cardinal, Rootbeer, All Chiefs, Turvy Organ, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive

Pegboard Nerds @ Beta Nightclub

3rd Annual Monster Ball w/ KISSM, ROOSTER @ The Oriental Theatre

Hellgrammites w/ Meet The Giant, Teacup Gorilla @ The Lion’s Lair

Ken Walker Sextet (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

“Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Craig Morgan @ The Grizzly Rose

Roka Hueka’s Annual Halloween Bash w/ Don Chicarron, Cheap Perfume @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Halloween Party: Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

The National Parks w/ Rivvrs @ Globe Hall

Miguel Dakota and The Differents w/ Dayton Stone and The Undertones, Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room

Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bob Lind @ Tuft Theatre

Saturday, October 28

Recommended: Russ w/ PnB Rock @ Red Rocks

Just when we thought there were no more Red Rocks shows left for the year, Russ announced he would be headlining this year’s Halloween On The Rocks with fellow hip-hop artist PnB Rock. Russ is known for his self-produced music and his diverse talents as an emcee, singer and performer. What better way to celebrate Halloween a little bit early than with a night full of hip-hop at Red Rocks? Grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North @ The Ogden Theatre

Halloween Hootenanny Ft. DJ Wesley Wayne, VJ Bobby Broadway @ The Bluebird Theater

Tom Keifer & Lita Ford @ The Fillmore

Deer Tick’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery w/ Chris Crofton @ The Gothic Theatre

The Maine w/ Night Riots, Dreamers @ Summit Music Hall

Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

DMX w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Gemini Syndrome w/ Deadset Society, Spoken @ The Marquis Theatre

Bob Log III w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake

Trippy Turtle w/ Henrik The Artist @ Beta Nightclub

Cuttin Up Halloween Bash w/ Lud Foe, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

HELLoween Ball w/ TR/ST @ Bar Standard

Saustro w/ Savage Blush, Bipedal Approach @ The Lion’s Lair

Tom “Bones” Malone w/ Monday Big Band (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

3rd Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz

Luke Combs @ The Grizzly Rose

DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dead Orchids @ Goosetown Tavern

Cults w/ Cullen Omori, Hideout @ Globe Hall

Transdermal Celebration: A Tribute to The Music of Ween @ The Walnut Room

Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground

Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Halloween at Herman’s Hideaway ft. The Fabulous Boogienauts, EPO (Emergency Pullout), Los Hitos, The Mazlows @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thunderthief w/ Mammoth Water, Fed Rez, Gioto, Pheel @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Vintage Spare Parts @ Tuft Theatre

The Kirkland Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, October 29

Recommended: Halsey w/ PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX @ The Pepsi Center

To round out a full week of concerts, pop singer Halsey is making a stop in Denver on Sunday to headline The Pepsi Center. Halsey has quickly become a household name in the pop scene since her debut in 2015. Back in June of this year, Halsey released her second studio album hopeless fountain kingdom and is currently touring in support of the release. Joining Halsey are pop acts PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX making this a night of mainstream music.

Also see…

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ogden Theatre

Ministry & Death Grips @ The Fillmore

HIM w/ CKY, 3TEETH @ Summit Music Hall

Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah, Rocketship @ The Marquis Theatre

2Mex + Onry Ozzborn w/ Early Adopted, Curta @ Larimer Lounge

Gorgon City + Detlef w/ Sureshot + Ben A @ Beta Nightclub

Hardluck Halloween Show: Vanilla Milkshakes w/ DMPC, Uncle Bad Touch @ The Lion’s Lair

Ryan Fourt (CD Release, Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jonathan Sarag (CD Release, Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

KYGO St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Governor Mortimer Leech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Simo @ Soiled Dove Underground

