This morning, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced that Russ with PNB Rock and other special guests will take the Red Rocks stage on Saturday, October 28. Russ still may be unknown to some, but he’s rising to the top of the charts quickly with his smooth rap hits like “What They Want.” Just yesterday, the Atlanta-raised singer-songwriter released single “Wife You Up” featuring John Mayer on guitar and produced by Scott Storch.

On the artist’s newest and most popular album There’s Really A Wolf, Russ boasts about his dedication to his craft and ambition to be the best. In the song, “Do It Myself,” he rap-sings, “I don’t need her, I don’t need him, fuck it I’ll do it myself… Everyone’s scared to be number one, fuck it I’ll do it myself.” His first Red Rocks show is sure to be one for the books.

“As the truism goes, there are 10 years of hard work behind every overnight success. In an industry filled with plants and manufactured hype, Russ did it all himself. No deep-pocketed managers funded his ascent. No co-signs propelled his rise.” –AXS

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.

