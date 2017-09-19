Fans of Bill Maher will have a reason to go out on Saturday, May 26 as Maher is bringing his iconic humor to the Mile High City.

Initially known for Comedy Central’s Politically Incorrect and then on Real Time with Bill Maher, he has become a major player in the political game in the past decade as a political commentator and comedian. Maher’s Denver show begins at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. His Colorado Springs performance will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 South Cascade Avenue.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m., and can expect to anywhere between $59.50 and $95 for Denver and $45 to $95 for Colorado Springs.