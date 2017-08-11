It’s finally here. The High Plains Comedy Festival, Thursday, August 24 – Saturday, August 26, released its full schedule and tickets today in addition to naming some last-minute special guests.

The festival takes place at various venues on South Broadway in Denver and the Paramount Theatre and the Boulder Theater in Boulder. There will be a total of 25 shows for the fifth annual event, highlighting local and national comedic talent (go here to see the lineup).

Festival-goers are encouraged to buy tickets early since some shows are expected to sell out quickly—particularly the headlining show at the Paramount Theatre featuring T.J. Miller.

Special guest additions include Sonya Eddy, Maria Thayer and Rory Scovel from truTV’s show Those Who Can’t and will also include a live table read of an upcoming third season episode of the show along with series co-stars “The Grawlix” (Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy).

Other exciting highlights include Late Late Breakfast, a Chicago-based show where comics perform various challenges while attempting to deliver material, and Entertaining Julia, a variety-meets-standup show hosted by the LA-based Puterbaugh Sisters and headlined by Karen Kilgariff of the podcast My Favorite Murder (Kilgariff will also be performing two sold-out shows of My Favorite Murder at Boulder Theater during the festival).

It’s bound to be exciting, so don’t miss out.

To purchase tickets and check out the full schedule, visit the High Plains Comedy Festival website. Tickets will be priced between $5 and $45, with most tickets at $10 or $15.

Editor’s Note: 303 Magazine is a media sponsor for this event