The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returned for its 16th year this past weekend. Held at Sloan’s Lake, the multicultural event celebrates the diverse Asian Pacific American (APA) communities in and around Denver. This year there was everything from a spicy ramen eating contest, to five performing arts stages and a kids area called Dragonland. The races took place under a stormy sky with heavy rains falling intermittently. But towards the end of the event, the crowd was graced by a beautiful rainbow over the lake. This year the Lao Buddhist Temple of Colorado won the competitive division with last year’s champs the PASCO Fighting Dragons falling short. Take a look at our photos below and see what else you missed from this year’s event.

All photography by Kyle Cooper.