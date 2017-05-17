Another weekend, another few days packed full of unique and exciting events in Denver. Love mountain biking and free beer, or even a festival full of animated movies? How about a jazz musical festival? Or would you rather learn about our relationships with nature or going to an event to build awareness about endangered species? Well, if any of that interests you, this weekend you have something to do. Let’s explore what’s going on in the unique Mile High city this weekend.

Thursday, May 18

Vinyl Me, Please + Black Shirt Brewing Co. — The Spins

When: Thursday, May 18 from 6 until 8:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Enjoy some delicious brews and listen to some music on vinyl this Thursday at Black Shirt Brewing Co. Vinyl Me, Please and Black Shirt Brewing Co. have come together to give your thirsty Thursday a new kind of spin, with a vinyl listening party called The Spins. There will be the first-ever pressing of Fiona Apples Tidals, with DJ Details spinning some tunes. You may even go home with your very own copy of Tidals as well!

Restoring Nature’s Relationship

When: Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St. Denver

Cost: $15 member, $20 non-member. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: A part of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation series, Restoring Nature’s Relationship invites you to have a stimulating discussion and lecture about the unique and impotant relationships that exist in nature. This lecture by Doug Tallamy discusses and explains how food relationships provide the stability, as well as the complexity, of local food webs. There will be a social hour and food tasting by Slow Food Denver at 6 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 6:30.

Mike Finoia Comedy Show

When: Thursday, May 18 starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown – 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14. Get tickets

The Lowdown: Mike Finoia, a NYC-based comedian from Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Tour as well a writer for truTv’s Impractical Jokers, is coming to Denver this Thursday to provide Comedy Works with an evening of laughs. Finoia is also involved in hosting his own music podcast, JamCast. His observant comedy, mixed with his talent, provides guests with a night of sheer humor. Also, if you love Phish, you may pick up on his love for them as well throughout his set.

DIYoga

When: Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Beat – 1221 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a mix of a DIY project and a 60 minute vinyasa flow yoga class at The Beat this Thursday evening. The first of a monthly yoga series, DIYoga invites you to step away from your dependency on toxic store bought beauty products or expensive organic beauty products to create your own organic deodorant. Afterwards, there will be a yoga class, good for all levels of yoga.

The ART of Wellness

When: Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Artwork Network, 878 Santa Fe Dr. Suite 2, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Enjoy art and support a great cause at Artwork Network this Thursday. The ART of Wellness is an art showcase dedicated to supporting the Colorado Mental Wellness Network during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. The evening will be full of hope and creativity, and you will get the chance to meet and discuss with artists about recovery. There will also be appetizers and beverages to enjoy while at the auction.

Budz & Sudz: A Beer and Dispensary Tour

When: Thursday, May 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios – 3881 Steele St, Denver

Cost: $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Not only is Colorado incredibly beautiful, full of great local communities, and a state full of sunshine, but Colorado is also home to some dank weed and delicious brews. Check out Budz & Sudz this Thursday for a unique experience of touring dispensary and breweries. You’ll get to cruise around Denver in a luxury 420 friendly bus, as you stop by growhouses and dispensaries (where you’ll get discounts) as well as get an insight on how to brew Colorado beer by a Cicerone Certified beer master.

Friday, May 19

Crom Comedy Festival

When: Friday, May 19 – 21 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Theater, 2590 Washington St., Denver

Cost: $0 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy some comedy and dress up like you’re going to a viking funeral – yup this year’s Crom Comedy Festival invites guests to dress in their best viking gear. Though there won’t be any physical fires, the festival is sure to be lit with a variety of comedians across North America. Some shows require a ticket, others are free, such as shows at Ratio Beerworks. The headliners are Brooks Wheelan, The Puterbaugh Sisters, Solomon Georgio and Allen Strickland Williams. Learn more about the event here.

The Denver Nickel + Dime Animation Extravaganza

When: Friday, May 19 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy some unique animated films from around the globe this Friday at the Bug Theatre. The Denver Nickel + Dime Animation Extravaganza is a film festival dedicated to animated films, with over 30 short films being featured. There will also be appearances from 15 directors from the films. All proceeds benefit Safe House Denver, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to see animated films you might of otherwise not seen scrolling Netflix, and support a great local cause!

Roller Prom

When: Friday, May 19 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1399 35th St, Denver

Cost: Presale $5, door cover $10. Go here for presale tickets

The Lowdown: Get dressed up in your old prom gear and strap on some roller skates and get ready for Roller Prom. The event will feature music by DJ Soup, and tickets gets you access to a pair of rental skates. Like every prom, there will be awesome music, a crowning of king and queen, as well as photo-ops. Ask your crush to prom or go alone and crush it on the roller rink this Friday!

Mega-Cookout and COMBA Benefit

When: Friday, May 19 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Guerrilla Gravity — 2031 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission — RSVP here for a free giveaway ticket

The Lowdown: As summer rapidly approaches, Coloradans are trading in their snow gear for mountain bikes. If you’re a fan of mountain biking and enjoy the beauty of Colorado’s terrain, then the Colorado Mountain Biking Association asks you to come enjoy a mega-cookout (and free beer from Alpine Dog Brewing Company to support the association. You can win some prizes along the way, maybe even the grand prize of a Pedalhead frame.

Endangered Species Day

When: Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – 700 Water St. Denver

Cost: Admission Cost. Tickets info available here.

The Lowdown: This Friday is Endangered Species Day and the Downtown Aquarium invites you to learn more about Landry’s conservation efforts. With species being affected by human civilization on an increasingly alarming rate, learning about what you can do to help mitigate the damages is one of the many ways to save endangered species. There will be exciting adventures for all ages, such as tiger enrichment activities, fish feedings, animal appearances, otter sessions and snake feedings.

Saturday, May 20

The 5th Annual Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown

When: Saturday, May 20 from 3:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $28 – $118. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Whiskey and doughnuts? If that’s enough to get you salivating, head down to the 5th Annual Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown this Saturday. There will be tons of sugary and delicious doughnuts from a variety of vendors, and five lucky ticket holders will win doughnuts for life. Yeah, for life! To complement that, there will be a variety of whiskey, bourbon and scotch available, with a heavy focus on distilleries in Colorado.

Bar Wars – Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar- 629 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 donation to the Denver Colorado AIDS Project

The Lowdown: Watch as a variety of local bartenders battle it out at X Bar this Saturday for Bar Wars – Battle of the Bars. This unique event showcases the skills of mixologists and bartenders home to the Mile High, with a fun and friendly mixology competition featuring five mixes. With a $15 donation, you can support the incredible Denver Colorado AIDS Project, as well as sample the 30 cocktail mixes and cast your vote for your favorite.

The Modern Architecture + Design Society’s Annual Denver Modern Home Tour

When: Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Selected homes in the Denver area

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 on the day of the tour

The Lowdown: Love modern architecture? Take a tour of some of Denver’s modern homes built with unique architectural designs this Saturday at the Annual Denver Modern Home Tour. The tour invites modern architecture lovers to take a look at some of the unique residences that make up the 303 and talk with the creators behind them.

Denver Barn Party

When: Saturday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m

Where: The Polo Reserve 4401 W. Mineral Ave, Littleton

Cost: $110 and up. For tickets go here

The Lowdown: Known as a Denver tradition, The Barn Party returns once again to the stables at the Polo Reserve. This western themed hoedown may be a kick off to the Denver Polo Classic, the nation’s largest charitable polo, but The Barn Party is a highly anticipated event in its own right. With a different headlining country star each year (for 2017, its Michael Ray), the party encourages event goers to kick up some dust with an evening filled with country music, barbecue and beer. A ticket will get you access to an open bar and all you can eat barbecue from Rolling Smoke. Proceeds from the event will go towards raising money for disadvantaged children and local charities. Through annual fundraising events and projects like The Barn Party, the Denver Active 20-30 have raised over $10 million since it started in 1987.

Project Pabst

When: Saturday, May 20 from 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Larimer St, Denver

Cost: $55. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you love PBR and great music, you better head to Project Pabst this Saturday. Project Pabst is PBR’s music festival that once started in Portland, and is now making its way to the Mile High City. A variety of artists will perform, such as Ice Cube, STRFCKR, Phantogram, Twin Peaks and much more. To learn more about the festival and the lineup, visit the website here.

2017 Five Points Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points Denver,

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Journey back into the jazz rooted in the Five Points neighborhood this Saturday for the 15th Anniversary of Jazz Fest. The all-day free festival features the jazz scene in the Mile High’s own Five Points neighborhood, once deemed the “Harlem of the West”. There will be music playing all day and will feature more than 40 of jazz music’s brightest stars. There will also be yoga, drum lessons and South African dance routines. Read more about the festival here.

Sunday, May 21

Lady GagASANA-Yoga

When: Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room – 3131 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $15.

The Lowdown: Stretch out this Sunday and find your flow at a very unique yoga session. Lady GagASANA Yoga invites you to embrace your inner Gaga and practice some yoga to some of the iconic musician’s songs with Big Booty Yoga. Put your “Pokerface” on, because aftewards you get to have a beer or mimosa. Seriously, what better way to start your Sunday? There will be classes at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Dio Mio x Black Shirt Brewing Co. Pig Roast

When: Sunday, May 21 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 online

The Lowdown: RiNo favorites, Dio Mio and Black Shirt Brewing are combining forces to throw an epic pig roast at the restaurant. A $25 ticket will get you all you can eat, as well as beer. Need we say more?

Mark Your Calendars..

Chicken Fight

When: Thursday, May 25 from 7:30 until 10:30 p.m.

Where: River North Festival Grounds, Denver — 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $65 General Admission; $79 First Taste Ticket; $125 VIP Ticket

The Western: An Epic in Art and Film

When: Begins May 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until 8 p.m. on Fridays

Where: 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 8304 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free