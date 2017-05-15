From re-created landscape exhibits, to craft beer documentaries, you can’t go wrong in Denver this week. Kick off Monday with a Film on the Rocks screening of Superbad, then dive into western art, comedy festivals, magic, theater or a backpacking clinic. Finish the week watching movement with A Summer Night of Dance or do it yourself at a Sadie Hawkins dance. Have a fun and laughter-filled week, everyone.

Monday, May 15

Film on the Rocks: Superbad

When: May 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Experience Red Rocks in a whole new way. Start off the night with what Red Rocks does best – music. This week, it’s The Other Black and Sur Ellz. Comedian Josh Blue will start up the giggles. The classic raunchy comedy Superbad starts playing at dusk. In the wise words of Officer Michaels, “It is awesome, Mclovin. It’s mind-boggling.”

Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s

When: Through May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday, open until 8 p.m. on Fridays

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. Avenue Parkway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Come catch a glimpse of this intriguing exhibit before it’s over. This close look into Japanese fashion zooms in on a radical time in Japanese fashion. The 1980s-90s were a time when Japanese fashion exploded not only in Japan but in the western world as well, most notably in Paris. The exhibit features 70 telling outfits of the time by famous designers including Issey Miyake, Kenzo Takada, Kansai Yamamoto, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe.

Artful Insight: William Jacob Hays

When: May 15, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art — The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: William Jacob Hays, 1860s western traveler and buffalo enthusiast, captured images of landscapes and animals that have ceased to exist in the same way. He studied the animals closely of the west closely, creating beautiful paintings and descriptions of them. Limited tickets allow for close and detailed interaction with his work as well as historical information by a museum guide.

Burden: A documentary screening

When: May 15 – 18, 1:15 and 3:45 p.m., Monday, 1 and 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, 1:15 and 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Littleton, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Unit 850, Littleton

Cost: $8

The Lowdown: Richard Dewey and Timothy Marrinan have created a documentary about an incredibly interesting artist, Chris Burden. The performance artist started stunning observers in 1971 with his unnerving performances like being “crucified” to a Volkswagen Beetle or having a spectator push pins into his body. He then began his career as a sculptor and creator of installations, such as his display of antique street lights outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that he rewired to use solar energy.

Tuesday, May 16

Blood, Sweat, & Beer: A Craft Beer Documentary

When: May 16, 6 and 8 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door

The Lowdown: It’s no secret that the craft beer industry has blown up recently, but what has gone on behind the scenes? This documentary gives an inside look into what it takes to make a start-up company in this very specific industry. The audience is taken on the journey with two breweries. Movie snacks will be provided and of course beer will be present and available for purchase.

Open Mic Night

When: May 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Big Choice Brewing, 7270 W. 118th Pl., Broomfield

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Whether you can sing, play an instrument, make people laugh or write poetry, showcase your talent at open mic night. With two microphones, there’s room for everyone, so come show off what you’ve got. Bonus: you get a free pint for doing it.

Wednesday, May 17

Luncheon by Design: Carl Fabergé and his International Clientèle

When: May 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. Avenue Pkwy, North Building

Cost: $150

The Lowdown: Dr. Géza von Habsburg, an expert on Fabergé, will present a visual tour of the artist/jeweler and his clients from every corner of the world including The Imperial Court of Russia, the kings of Sweden and Norway, Queen Elizabeth II and many other royally high profile people. Dr. Von Habsburg has created many exhibits on the subject including one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but is at this luncheon to give his extensive insight into the famed man’s work.

No Laughing Matter

When: May 17, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: This benefit comedy show invites you to “get silly for a serious cause.” With Eric Henderson as the host, the plethora of Denver comedians performing are Nathan Lund, Rachel Weeks, Corey Rhoads, Cody Spyker, Adrian Mesa, Miriam Moreno and Georgia Rae. Door proceeds go to The Burnes Center on Poverty and Homelessness.

Thursday, May 18

The Science Lounge: Enjoy the Scenery

When: May 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: At this exhibit, incredible sights and scenery are brought to you. Incredibly realistic scenes of mountain tops, arctic landscapes and wildlife have been captured and recreated by zoologists and artists. These creators will be there for you to meet and ask how exactly they’ve re-created these natural wonders. There will be a cash bar, so socialize while you explore all corners of the world from the museum.

Mike Finoia Comedy Show

When: May 18, 8 p.m.

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: You might recognize this NYC-based comedian from Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Tour, Comedy Central’s New York Comedy Festival or AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. What you might not know is that he is a writer for Impractical Jokers and Inside Jokes and if you’re a music lover, you may have heard his podcast JamCast. Come enjoy his observant comedy and laugh at everyday life with a few side comments about Finoia’s love of Phish.

Birds and Bees walk at the Botanic Gardens

When: May 18, 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Adults are the audience of this tour led by horticulturist Sonya Anderson of the Birds and Bees Walk garden. The garden is a woodland path visitors can travel down and explore one of the most essential processes of our world-pollination. In ways we relate to, see how the crafty plants attract their pollinators. We aren’t so different after all.

The ART of Wellness

When: May 18, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Artwork Network, 878 Santa Fe Dr. Suite 2, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: This is an art show for a cause, specifically the Colorado Mental Wellness Network. Talk to featured artists involved in the cause through personal experience and take a look at their on-sale work in context. There will be live music and a silent auction. Appetizers will be served along with drinks.

The Luckiest People

When: May 18 – 21, 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $18+

The Lowdown: Ever wonder what it’ll be like when your youth is behind you, but you aren’t “old” yet either? Or are you there? This heartwarming play takes a look at the middle-aged years and portrays the family obligations associated with them. The middle-aged protagonist, Richard, is comfortable with his life until it is suddenly disrupted. After his mother passes away, his father asks to move in with him despite their rocky relationship. The Luckiest People follows this man’s point in life in a way that describes just what those in-between years are like.

Friday, May 19

Noche De Museo

When: May 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: The Museo de las Americas is putting on its 17th annual fundraiser. Show off your salsa dancing skills and enjoy food and drinks at the Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria. The museum promises to provide more art to auction off than ever due to the bigger venue this year. Lets help this important cultural center of Denver continue to deepen our understanding of Latin American heritage and have a great night doing it.

Crom Comedy Festival

When: May 19 – 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Theater, 2590 Washington St., Denver

Cost: $0 – $15

The Lowdown: Don’t miss this last year of Crom Comedy Festival or the chance to dress up for the funkiest theme: Viking Funeral Style. The headliners are Brooks Wheelan, The Puterbaugh Sisters, Solomon Georgio and Allen Strickland Williams, but there will be shows all weekend by comedians from all over North America. Some shows are free, some are ticketed, so come see what you like or get tickets in advance if there’s someone you’ve been dying to see. There will also be plenty of beer.

The Illusionists

When: May 19 – 21, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30+

The Lowdown: These magicians are sure to shock. Their talent is unquestioned considering their impressive Broadway performances. The group of seven performs “outrageous and astonishing” acts that take cards and birds to the next level, but will really blow you away with some of their more insane acts like impalement, the removal of a human head or the water tank escape.

Saturday, May 20

The Modern Architecture + Design Society’s Annual Denver Modern Home Tour

When: May 20, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Selected homes in the Denver area

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 on the day of the tour

The Lowdown: Is architecture your thing? This is your chance to see what Denver has to offer in the way of modern design. Take a look at modern and unique residences while you get the chance to talk to the creators behind them. Work your way through selected houses in the neighborhoods of Highland, University Park, Columbine Valley, Littleton and Morrison.

A Summer Night of Dance

When: May 20 – 21, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S Dahlia St., Denver

Cost: $18 – $26

The Lowdown: Kicking off a summer concert series, Davis Dance presents a show with works by Artistic Director Terrell Davis and choreography by Lisa Wood. The performance is in collaboration with two live poets. Sit back and be dazzled by a soulful performance.

Sunday, May 21

The Scarlet Headers Sadie Hawkins Dance

When: May 21, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Erico Motorsports Triumph/Ducati Motorcycles, 2855 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

The Lowdown: Denver motorcycle club “The Scarlet Headers” is hosting a Sadie Hawkins dance complete with a music + dance floor combo, food from To the Wind Bistro, drinks from Banded Oak Brewery and a photo booth. There will also be a silent auction. Ladies, ask your guy or whoever else you want to have a good time with at a dance all about the motorcycling community in Denver. Your night out also means you donated to Urban Peak, a nonprofit youth program, with the purchase of your ticket. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Mark Your Calendars

Ballet5280 performs Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”

When: May 26 – 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Community Park Rd., Broomfield

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

Film on the Rocks: Rogue One

When: May 22, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Western: An Epic in Art and Film

When: Begins May 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until 8 p.m. on Fridays

Where: 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 8304 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free