There’s no doubt many of us are starting to feel a bit more philanthropic these days. Non-profits have seen record-breaking donations and volunteer applications since November of 2016, marches and protests have flooded our streets and your Facebook feed is undoubtedly passing around petitions. Celebrities are getting involved with social issues all the same, including Salt-N- Pepa who just announced they will be performing a benefit concert for at-risk youth in Denver.

Urban Nights Denver Fashion Show (UNDFWS), Denver’s largest outdoor fashion show, will take place on August 5 at Mile High Station. This marks UNDFWS’ fifth year. Maintaining its tradition, Urban Nights will donate 100 percent of profits to a good cause based on the theme of choice. This year’s theme – Threads of Promise which promises help for at-risk Denver youth through donations to local non-profits Urban Peak, La Academia and Danny Dietz Foundation.

The ’80s /’90’s hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa (yes, there is a third member) are no strangers to philanthropy. In 2014 they participated in Cyndi Lauper’s annual Home For the Holiday’s show benefitting LGBT youth, in 2015 they headlined a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia benefit show and last year they performed at Alicia Key’s Black Ball benefitting Keep a Child Alive. They’re also not unaccustomed to Denver – last year they played at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater for I Love the ’90s with Vanilla Ice.

Salt-N-Pepa will perform at 9 p.m. after the fashion show, kicking off the after-party which runs through midnight. Tickets are available here.