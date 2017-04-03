DazzleJazz Club is far from the new kid on the block. Created in 1998, DazzleJazz is renowned not only locally but nationally as well. DownBeat Magazine named the club one of the Top 100 Jazz Clubs in the world and the club continues to bring in live music seven nights a week. Between its two venues, The DazzleJazz Showroom and its Dizzy Lounge, many refer to the club as a Denver icon. Today the club announced they’ll leave its Lincoln Street location for a spot in a Denver Landmark – The Baur’s Building.

One of the most unique features of Dazzle is its two music spaces. The DazzleJazz Showroom boasts acoustically treated walls and puts the performer right in front of the guests— while The Dizzy Lounge is more comfortable with craft cocktail bar and large selection of beer and wine. We’re excited to see what the new location offers up and how the venue dynamics will change. DazzleJazz owner, Donald Rossa, hopes to meld modern and classical in this historic building by introducing improved equipment, supple acoustics and live streamed video for each show. As reported by Westword, the Baur’s Restaurant and Listening Lounge will be closing this month and DazzleJazz will be taking over. Expect more dancing, less sitting and a full menu – they’re bringing in a chef to craft up a menu for the new locale.

If one thing’s for sure, we’re hoping DazzleJazz still keep its happy hour, which features specials like $4 martinis, well drinks, and its Sunday brunch with a bottomless Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Either way, DazzleJazz is set to reopen June 1, 2017. It is currently located at 930 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado but will move to 1512 Curtis Street, Denver, Colorado. We can’t wait to continue supporting this local gem that brings impressive jazz to our backyard and introduces us to our neighbors, who quickly turn into family. Be sure to check back here for more information as.