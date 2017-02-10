When mentioning historic landmarks in Denver, The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa is usually among the top of the list. This year marks the 125th Anniversary of The Brown Palace and the historic hotel is celebrating with year filled with events. Beginning in February, this iconic hotel will be hosting special events and offerings all year long. These events will continue to build as they reach the landmark day on August 12, 2017.

The Brown Palace has a sacred history. It was built in 1892 and has never closed its doors. It’s the longest continuously opened hotel in Colorado. “Ownership throughout the years has done a wonderful job maintaining the structure, even during big swings such as the depression,” said Mark Shine, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Brown Palace. “[They’ve] found ways to remain open and to offer a unique level of service and experience to guests.” This unique level of service includes events for the Colorado community.

Coming up on their calendar there’s a Valentine’s Day holiday teas, a special chocolate brunch and a chocolate covered couples massage. Also, this year The Brown Palace restaurant, Palace Arms, will participate in Denver Restaurant Week, something they don’t do every year.

“The Colorado community has really embraced the Brown Palace. We are always respecting the heritage of the Brown Palace but also making it relevant to today’s travelers and the amenities they expect when they travel,” says Shine.

Keep an eye out on The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa’s Facebook page and website to stay in-the-know for all this year’s upcoming events. And Happy 125th Anniversary, Brown Palace, you don’t look a day over 100.