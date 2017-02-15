Evo is bringing a new side to snow style in Denver. This cutting edge outdoor apparel and apparatus store is a leading online retailer for outdoor gear and fashion. Now they have their own shop at the corner of 8th and Broadway in Denver. They are a mountain, street and sports retailer all about keeping styles fresh and diverse by providing a look that can go from the slippery slopes to the sultry saloons.

“We try to highlight different styles because we have a diverse cliental, but our core principal for evo style is new features that can be used on the mountain, as well at the bar and around town,” said Philip Cantrick, Denver store supervisor. “We also curate collections that are both functional and stylish with attention to a great mix of technical features at [a] great value from companies that we know have a track record for performance and life.”

The store carries North Face, 686, Patagonia and Arc’teryx to name a few, but they also like to keep it local.

“We do have core brands in each store, but we also highlight specific brands in each store like Strafe and Flylow – they are Colorado brands that make great jackets and we want to display their products,” Cantrick said. “It’s a younger more free ride style.”

Evo provides a variety of styles, but they make sure it’s something unique and centralized for each customer.

“Our pieces are collaborative between us and companies, that you can’t find anywhere else,” he said. “I think part of what makes our apparel line unique is that we feature both new and expanding companies.”

Prices range anywhere from $100 to $700 depending on the item. All jackets provide technical pieces that make them great for outdoor activities while still looking good indoors.

“We have a collection for all styles and budgets and you can get away with wearing it to the office,” he said. “Each store has a mix that’s curated to the market … we bring in styles for the Colorado customer and Colorado climate.”

Evo opened their first store in Seattle, Washington in 2005. Then they opened a second store in 2014 in Portland, Oregon. Finally, they decided to open their Denver location in the Fall of 2016 because the owner’s family has roots in the state.

“Professionally and personally, this is exciting for me given a strong, lifelong connection to Colorado – my mom grew up in Allenspark, Colorado and my wife’s family lives in Denver – and we have long looked at how evo could be more involved in the state,” said evo founder and CEO, Bryce Phillips, on the evo blog. “From all perspectives, I could not be happier about this big step forward for evo.”

The store is located at 860 Broadway in Denver, which was previously Edgeworks and The Bicycle Doctor, a world-class ski, snowboard and bicycle service, repair and tune shop. Edgeworks’ owner, Matt Hupperts, decided to partner with evo and continue to run his services out of the renovated location.

“The first several months have been very successful in this store,” Cantrick said. “We look forward to providing much more to the community through SOS Outreach, a Colorado youth and empowerment organization.”

SOS Outreach is a youth development nonprofit program based out of Colorado that introduces youth to the great outdoors through a progressive, year-round leadership development curriculum.

“Evo is thrilled to be in the Denver market and looks forward to the store as an event space, community gathering space and retailer,” he said. “It’s just the beginning.”

Models: Alex Green and Nic Sears

Photography: Meg O’Neill