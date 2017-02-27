As spring approaches and the weather gets warmer, we have a whole lineup of Denver concerts this March to match. From pop to post-rock or folk to hip-hop, every show this month affirms Denver’s capacity for the extensive variety of genres that music has to offer. Here are the 176 shows this month that you don’t want to miss.

Week 1 – 2/27-3/5

Recommended: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Pepsi Center

With more than 80 million records sold, the rambunctious Grammy winning rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is a show you don’t want to sleep on. After over three decades of throwing down on stage, they still never cease to entertain a crowd. If you’ve seen them before, you know how energetic and rowdy their performances are. And if you haven’t — be prepared for a concert experience you’ll never forget.

Also see:

2/27 – Los Campesinos! @ The Bluebird Theatre

2/27 – Weird Omen with Tom Waits for No Man, Bark Wilson and Whole Milk @ Lost Lake

2/27 – Use the Sun with You Never Were, Meet Me In Montauk, Impromptu, and Circling @ The Marquis

2/27 – Impromptu @ Appaloosa Grill

2/28 – Retail Space with Turvy Organ, School Dance, and Bear and the Beasts @ Larimer Lounge

2/28 – Middle Kids with Mobley @ Lost Lake

2/28 – Darkest Hour with Ringworm, Rotten Sound, Rivers of Nihil and Legion of Death @ The Marquis

2/28 – Bigwheel Electrosoul @ Appaloosa Grill

3/1 – JoJo @ The Gothic

3/1 – Isaiah Rashad with Lance Skiiiwalker and Jay IDk @ Larimer Lounge

3/1 – The Deer with Follow the Fox and Paul DeHaven / Sol Seed with Zolopht and Autonomous @ Lost Lake

3/1 – Alejandro Escovedo with Jesse Malin @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/1 – Garrett Sayers Trio (CD Release) All Star Reggae Night ft. Natural Selectah, Jeffrey Franca etc. @ Cervantes or Cervantes Other Side

3/2 – Red Hot Chili Peppers with Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons @ Pepsi Center

3/2 – Slushii with Kommon Interests and AViVa @ The Bluebird

3/2 – Wolfgang Gartner with Cognition and TV-RAV, Z-W @ Beta Nightclub

3/2 – Ian Moore @ Larimer Lounge

3/2 – LVL UP with Palm and Body Meat @ Larimer Lounge

3/2 – Pacific Dub with Tunnel Vision and Forgotten Roots @ The Marquis

3/2 – Chris Trapper @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/2 – White Water Ramble with Pickin On Prince @ Cervantes or Cervantes Other Side

3/3 – Vince Staples @ The Gothic

3/3 – Mipso + Gipsy Moon with Matt Rouch @ The Bluebird

3/3 – Keys N Krates (DJ Set) with Coult- 45 and !TYRO @ Beta Nightclub

3/3 – Immortal Technique x Evidence x Saving Banksy Movie Premiere with Reason The Citizen, Promiximity and Arkus @ Cervantes or Cervantes Other Side

3/3 – Vallis Alps @ Larimer Lounge

3/3 – Dark Star Orchestra @ The Ogden

3/3 – 888 with Redlands and Lolite @ The Marquis

3/3 – One Flew West with Citra and Overslept @ Lost Lake

3/3 – Mike Zito (CD Release) with Michael Hornbuckle

3/4 – Adia Victoria with Kitty Crimes @ Larimer Lounge

3/4 – Dark Star Orchestra @ The Ogden

3/4 – Tennis @ The Bluebird Theatre

3/4 – Vince Staples @ The Gothic

3/4 – Voodoo Glow Skulls with Three Grams and The Couch Bombs @ The Marquis

3/4 – Trollphace with Trampa and Skism @ Cervantes or Cervantes Other Side

3/4 – Dead Meadow with The Flash Hits and Emerald Siam @ Lost Lake

3/4 – Saint Clair @ Beta Nightclub

3/5 – Alina Baraz @ The Bluebird Theatre

3/5 – Recondite with Colling McKenna @ Beta Nightclub

3/5 – Electric Lovegods with Teacup Gorilla, Galleries, and Ghostpulse @ Lost Lake

Week 2 – 3/6-3/12

Recommended: Kings of Leon @ 1st Bank Center

This band of brothers from Nashville, Tennessee will be making their first Denver appearance at 1st Bank since 2014. Well known for their hit single “Use Somebody” and Grammy-winning single “Sex on Fire,” the band’s eclectic pop-rock sound will make anyone want to sing along.

Also see:

3/6 – Monday Night Menagerie ft. Dreamwalker, Kataphasis, Gangsterish and Moon Cube + etc @ Cervantes

3/7 – Tchami @ The Ogden

3/7 – Wheelchair Sports Camp with Los Mocochetes @ Lost Lake

3/7 – Angelmaker with Falsifier, Extortionist, Filth, Vaalbara and Fist Thrower @ The Marquis

3/7 – Ugly God x Nessly with Tony Neek$ and Planes! and David Frederick

3/8 – Hippie Sabotage @ The Ogden

3/8 – Funk You @ Larimer Lounge

3/8 – SMLE with WRLD @ Lost Lake

3/8 – Recess, Cobrayama and The Orchestrator with Dominic Fante x Z DNR

3/9 – Donavon Frankenreiter with Grant-Lee Phillips @ The Bluebird

3/9 – Poinson Rites (LP Release) with Dramad and Shiii Whaaa @ Larimer Lounge

3/9 – DVBBS with Paws @ Beta Nightclub

3/9 – Lake Street Dive with Joey Dosik @ The Ogden (sold out)

3/9 – Rumble Young Man Rumble with Green Druid, Keef Duster, and The Trip @ Lost Lake

3/9 – Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Dan Deacon @ The Marquis

3/9 – Sharon Shannon with Kevin Fitzgerald @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/10 – Joseph with The Marshall McLean Band @ The Bluebird

3/10 – Bro Safari with Bleep Bloop and Jaykode @ The Ogden

3/10 – Viceroy with Rainer and Grimm @ Larimer Lounge

3/10 – Slowcaves with Oko Tygra, The Outfit, and Bitter Suns

3/10 – SAMIAM with The Gamits, Armchair Martian and Hotel Bar @ The Marquis

3/10 – The Railbenders @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/10 – The Movers and Shakers with Andy Sydow Band, Justus League and Dear Me @ The Oriental

3/11 – Bro Safari with Bleep Blook and Jaykode @ The Ogden

3/11 – Kings of Leon @ 1stBANK Center

3/11 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers with Husky boys and The Kinky Fingers @ Larimer Lounge

3/11 – The Him @ Beta Nightclub

3/11 – Boo Seeka @ Lost Lake

3/11 – Pat McGee @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/11 – Thin Air- Widespread Panic Tribute with Special Guests @ The Oriental

3/12 – Minus the Bear @ Summit Music Hall

3/12 – The New Narrative with Screwtape, I Am The Owl, and The Lurchers @ Larimer Lounge

3/12 – Clear the Runway with Supreme Ace, Rob4Real, KingrytheFirst, Jay Triiiple, and Trey Triple A @ Lost Lake

3/12 – Meet The Beast Tour ft. Ian Ethan Case & Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/12 – Nick Schnebelen with Sammy Dee Morton @ The Oriental

Week 3 – 3/13-3/19

Recommended: Panic! At The Disco with Misterwives and Saint Motel at The Pepsi Center

This show is going to have a steady build of energic pop performances. Starting with Saint Motel, the band will ease you in with their Californian indie tunes. Then Misterwives will kick it up a notch and get you ready for the finale act—Panic of the Disco, who is sure to put on a theatrical performance. Don’t miss it.

Also see:

3/13 – Mako: Run For Your Life Tour @ Larimer Lounge

3/13 – Residual Kid with Riprats, Guts, and Surf Mom @ Lost Lake

3/13 – We The Kings with Cute Is What We Aim For, Plaid Brixx and Astro Lasso @ The Marquis

3/14 – Bon Jovi @ Pepsi Center [UPDATE 2/27 at 1:17 p.m.] – Bon Jovi postponed to 4/14

3/14 – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with Vita and the Woolf @ Larimer Lounge

3/14 – Save Ferris with Sorry Sweetheart, Vista Kicks and The Nasty Bunch of Bitches @ The Bluebird

3/14 – Hayley Kiyoko with Flor @ Lost Lake

3/14 – Call Me Karizma & The Emo Espresso Tour with Kid Quill, Patternist, This Broken Beat and VYNL @ The Marquis

3/15 – Slothrust with Sons of an Illustrious Father @ Larimer Lounge

3/15 – HITO @ Bar Standard

3/15 – Moving Units presents the Songs of Joy Division with Viktor Fiction and Soviet @ Lost Lake

3/15 – P.O.S with Dwynell Roland @ The Marquis

3/16 – Young Buck @ Cervantes

3/16 – Trentemøller @ The Bluebird

3/16 – Paul Oakenfold @ Beta Nightclub

3/16 – Stélouse with Ahh-Ooh and Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge

3/16 – Avenhart (EP Release) with Dearling and Kinesics @ Lost Lake

3/16 – The Griswolds with Dreamers and Pop Filter @ The Marquis

3/17 – Panic! At The Disco with Misterwives and Saint Motel @ Pepsi Center

3/17 – Rakim @ The Gothic

3/17 – Poolside @ Cervantes and The Other Side

3/17 – Head for the Hills @ The Bluebird

3/17 – Tauk with Greener Grounds and Eminence Ensemble @ The Ogden

3/17 – Bebe Rexha with Daniel Skye and Spencer Ludwig @ Larimer Lounge

3/17 – Bastard Sons with No Bueno!, Mission Accomplished, and Younger Than Neil @ Lost Lake

3/17 – False Report (Album Release) with Loretta Kill, The Beeves and Dramad @ The Marquis

3/17 – The Elders with The Moxie Strings @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/18 – Duke Dumont @ Beta Nightclub

3/18 – Shiba San/MK with option4 @ The Ogden

3/18 – Montoneros with Overslept, Instant Empire and Wrinkle @ Larimer Lounge

3/18 – John Wayne and The Pain with Roots of a Rebellion and Treehouse @ The Marquis

3/18 – Vermillion Road with Creature Canopy and Valienta @ Lost Lake

3/18 – Davy Knowles @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/18 – Todd Snider with Rorey Carroll @ The Oriental

3/19 – Poolside @ Cervantes and The Other Side

3/19 – Anna @ Beta Nightclub

3/19 – Joseph Lamar (Album Release) with Kayla Rae, Everhart, and Taeogi x Freaky North @ Larimer Lounge

3/19 – Carlos Nunez @ Soiled Dove Undergound

Week 4 – 3/20-3/26

Recommended: Passenger @ The Ogden

For the first time in two years, Passenger will once again be performing at the Ogden. While touring the world, the solo artist has made a prominent impression on the indie-folk scene. The band’s nostalgic sound paired with lyrics full of longing and sentiment, pull at the heartstrings of their audience. And the not-so-sentimental songs still evoke a feeling of connection through their gripping melodious tunes.

Also see:

3/20 – Eisley with Civilian and Backwards Dancer @ Lost Lake

3/20 – Bad Omens @ The Marquis

3/21 – WHY? @ The Gothic

3/21 – Passenger with The Paper Kites @ The Ogden

3/21 – Kevin Abstract with Bearface @ Larimer Lounge

3/21 – Chain of Flowers + Kane Strang with Never Young @ Lost Lake

3/21 – Adelita’s Way with Letters From Fire, The Black Moods and MANAFEST @ The Marquis

3/22 – Daya with Jess Kent @ The Bluebird Theatre

3/22 – The Lawsuits @ Lost Lake

3/22 – Norma Jean with He Is Legend, Capsize and Comrades @ The Marquis

3/23 – Deafheaven and This Will Destroy You @ Summit Music Hall

3/23 – Big Something with Diego’s Umbrella and A-Mac DZ @ The Bluebird

3/23 – Raven Black with Source and Kill Minus Nine @ The Marquis

3/23 – Bingo Players @ Beta Nightclub

3/23 – Jackson Boone & The Ocean Ghosts with Palo Duro @ Lost Lake

3/23 – Face @ Soiled Dove Undergound

3/24 – Boombox Cartel with Shank Aaron and Slabs @ Beta Nightculb

3/24 – Motion Trap with All Chiefs and Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge

3/24 – Oshana with CHKLTE @ Bar Standard

3/24 – The Bad Engrish with 99 Bottles, Zipperz, and Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake

3/24 – Moose Blood with Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor and A Will Away @ The Marquis

3/25 – Too Many Zooz with RumTum @ The Bluebird

3/25 – Lil Pump & Smoke Purpp with De$rude, Kases, Lil Bhrissy & B2H, Sid & Future Heroes and Yung Profit @ The Roxy

3/25 – Girls To The Front ft. Larissa Vienna and the Strange with Cheap Perfume, Princess Dewclaw, Corner Girls and Aeon Hymn @ The Marquis

3/25 – The Unlikely Candidates with The Fame Riot and The Hollow @ Lost Lake

3/26 – Joey Purp with Nick Grant and Kami @ Larimer Lounge

3/26 – Them Coulee Boys @ Lost Lake

3/26 – Xenia Rubinos @ The Marquis

3/26 – CoCo Montoya (CD Release) with Eef and the Blues Express @ The Oriental

Week 5 – 3/27-4/2

Recommended: Big Sean @ The Fillmore

Big Sean is coming to Denver and we couldn’t be more excited. The track “Bounce Back” from his 2017 album I Decided has been listed on Billboard’s top 100 for the last fifteen weeks — and currently ranks at number 10. Even since his early released albums, the Detroit rapper has not only proved that his talent in the studio is unparalleled, but his presence on stage as well. Reputable for throwing some of the most hype shows — this Big Sean concert is one you don’t want to miss.

Also see:

3/27 – Nikki Lane Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler @ The Bluebird

3/27 – The Dig with Nico Yaryan, Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir

3/27 – The Wind and the Wave with Allison Pierce and Haley Johnson @ Lost Lake

3/28 – Big Sean @ The Fillmore

3/28 – Jonathan Richman @ The Bluebird

3/28 – Andy Shauf @ Larimer Lounge

3/28 – The Wind and the Wave with Allison Pierce and Haley Johnson @ Lost Lake

3/28 – Power Trip with Destruction Unit, Primal Rite and Call of the Void @ The Marquis

3/29 – Regina Spektor @ The Fillmore

3/29 – He Is We @ The Marquis

3/29 – Mayday Parade @ Summit Music Hall

3/30 – The Mowgli’s and The Maine @ Summit Music Hall

3/30 – Rainbow Kitten Suprise @ The Bluebird (sold out)

3/30 – Social Distortion with Jade Jackson @ The Ogden

3/30 – Maggie Rogers @ Larimer Lounge (sold out)

3/30 – SNBRN + Prince Fox @ Beta Nightclub

3/30 – Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/30 – PVO with Remarkable, Blackout, Kodisan, Frank Casseus and Kid Vegas @ The Oriental

3/31 – In The Company of Serpants with Dreadnought, Echo Beds, and 908 @ The Bluebird

3/31 – Social Distortion with Jade Jackson @ The Ogden

3/31 – Modern English @ Larimer Lounge

3/31 – Teenage Bottlerocket with The Nobodys and Redbush @ The Marquis

3/31 – Hayes Carll @ Soiled Dove Underground (sold out)

4/1 – Spafford with Mungion @ The Bluebird

4/1 – G. Love & Special Sauce with City of the Sun at the Ogden

4/1 – THEY. @ Larimer Lounge

4/1 – Sammy J with Jordan T and Analea @ The Marquis

4/2 – Pouya & Fat Nick with Ghostemane @ The Marquis

4/2 – Hannah Wants @ Beta Nightclub

4/2 – Flow Tribe @ Larimer Lounge

