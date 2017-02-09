What happens when you combine Cirque Du Soleil-style performers and a dance music? You get L‘Electrique Dollhouse, a one of a kind event coming to Denver this weekend on Saturday, February 11 from 8 p.m. -2 a.m. Held at the newly renovated McNichols Civic Center Building, L‘Electrique Dollhouse will inspire awe and tantalize the senses with this brand new immersive experience for nightlife and dance music aficionados. Attractions include live music, DJ’s, circus by MOTH Poetic Circus, dance, theater, ambient performances, visual arts, installations, face & body paint, libations and cocktails. DJ’s include J’Adore, Freddy Rule, Queen Beats and Brooke.
Come dress to the nines’ in costume or just in your cocktail attire, the unique event will be sure to thrill. Currently, tickets are $25 but will be more at the door. So get yours now by going here. This event is 21+.
