Travel back in time to the Victorian era where steam-powered innovations thrived, corseted silhouettes flowed into layered bustle skirts and the world enjoyed the relatively peaceful times of a golden age steeped heavily in tea. On Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the Denver Botanic Gardens will host their event, Off The Clock: Vintage Victorian, an evening that celebrates the iconic age of botany and floral cultivation.

First launched last year, the Vintage Victorian event is part of the Botanic Gardens’ after-hours event series, entitled Off The Clock. The evening promises to be filled with entertainment, including hands-on activities, live music and decadent libations. The Offshoots Cafe will feature an extended menu and a cash bar offering themed drinks.

The Legendary Ladies, an organization of women dedicated to the love of women’s history, costumes and performance will give attendees a glimpse at four extraordinary Victorian women in their show, Unconventional Women of the West. The show will be presented at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Gates Hall.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn the popular and scandalous dances of the Victorian period, including the Polka and the Viennese Waltz taught by the renowned Holly Collins and William Hooker of Adventures in Dance.

The Denver Brass will provide a soundtrack of classic melodies throughout the evening as patrons stroll through the Boettcher Memorial Center. The Orangery will host its opening night of the Orchid Showcase, which has been designed with a Victorian theme. Come in costume and enter the costume contest or simply enjoy showing off your Victorian sensibilities from traditional to steampunk and everything in between.

Off the Clock: Vintage Victorian promises to be an evening filled with history and botanical beauty immersed in the Victorian era and celebrated in the wintery landscape of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets start at $15 for members and $18 for non-members and can be purchased here.