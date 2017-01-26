Colorado loves their local acts, and Boulder duo Big Gigantic prove that with their return to Red Rocks this summer for their sixth annual Rowdytown spectacle on September 29 and 30. This two night run is now one of Red Rocks’ current longest-running traditions, a tradition that always sells out and always brings along great up-and-coming opening electronic performances – still to be announced for this year. The show will be coming off the heels of a huge summer festival run for the group that includes Coachella, Sasquatch, Bonnaroo and Electric Forest, proving Big Gigantic have yet to hit the peak of their growing success story. Judging by the young enthusiastic crowd of Rowdytown V last year, we may have to get used Big Gigantic bringing their heavy electro-sax sound to Red Rocks for years to come.

Check out our review of Rowdytown last year here. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.