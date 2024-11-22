The Best Viral Gifts to Give This Season — Beauty Edition

With the temperature rapidly dropping, Colorado having its first snowfall of the season a few weeks ago and Thanksgiving approaching, it’s time to start preparing your Christmas lists.

You’ve probably already spent countless hours scrolling on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest for gift and wishlist inspiration and if you’re anything like me then you’re a bit bored with the selections.

So, here’s a curated list of viral beauty products to gift or add to your wishlist this Christmas.

Makeup

It’s easy to miss the mark when buying makeup for someone.

The fear of buying the wrong shade, purchasing something they already have, or getting them a palette they aren’t a fan of always lives in the back of our minds. However, if you know your person, there are two items you can rarely go wrong with — lip care and setting spray. If you’re still weary about your selection, buy a travel size for them to try!

Below are some product recommendations that will leave your bestie feeling just as beautiful as they are on the inside.

Setting Spray

Patrick Starr’s ONE/SIZE Setting spray

Rare Beauty Setting Spray

Urban Decay Setting Spray

Lip Gloss

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode

Fenty Beauty X Arcane Lip Gloss

Tower 28 Lip Gloss

LanoLips Raspberry Shortcake 101 Ointment Multi Balm

Lanolips Minty 101 Ointment

Saltair Lip Oil Balm

Ole Henriksen Peptide Lip Treatment

Body Care

There’s nothing more nostalgic than receiving body care on Christmas. Below, I’ve selected body care items that are seasonal classics, must-haves, or essentials for winter.

The best part? Some even come in gift sets.

Darlin Skincare Tallow Magnesium Cream

Cycklar Sacred Santal Body Cream

EOS Peppermint Cashmere Body Lotion

Natrium KP Body Scrub and Mask

Lush Snow Fairy Collection

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter Jar

Josie Maran Exfoliating Body Scrub Jar

Perfume

While Perfume is like makeup — impossible to buy for someone else — there are a few fragrances that will be worth your time this gifting season. From sweet-scented sprays that melt into the strands of your hair to designer perfumes perfect for everyday wear, we’ve got you covered.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth

I Don’t Need a Prince By My Side to be a Princess by Kilian

Lush Yog Nog body Spray

Burberry Goddess

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

Body Mists by Phlur

Snif Crumb Couture

Beauty Adjacent

This category is for the special person who deserves to be treated to rest, relaxation and self-care this season. These gifts aren’t your typical beauty products but ones that make you feel and look good!

Organic Cotton Flannel Castor Oil Pack

NodPod Sleep Mask

Lymphatic Massage Roller

Papier Wellness Journal

Shower Steamers

Weighted Relaxation robe