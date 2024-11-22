The Best Viral Gifts to Give This Season — Beauty Edition

With the temperature rapidly dropping, Colorado having its first snowfall of the season a few weeks ago and Thanksgiving approaching, it’s time to start preparing your Christmas lists.
READ: 30 Thanksgiving Dine-In, Take-Out, and Holiday-Inspired Dishes For Your Holiday Ease
You’ve probably already spent countless hours scrolling on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest for gift and wishlist inspiration and if you’re anything like me then you’re a bit bored with the selections.
So, here’s a curated list of viral beauty products to gift or add to your wishlist this Christmas.
Makeup
It’s easy to miss the mark when buying makeup for someone.
The fear of buying the wrong shade, purchasing something they already have, or getting them a palette they aren’t a fan of always lives in the back of our minds. However, if you know your person, there are two items you can rarely go wrong with — lip care and setting spray. If you’re still weary about your selection, buy a travel size for them to try!
Below are some product recommendations that will leave your bestie feeling just as beautiful as they are on the inside.
Setting Spray
Patrick Starr’s ONE/SIZE Setting spray
Lip Gloss
Fenty Beauty X Arcane Lip Gloss
LanoLips Raspberry Shortcake 101 Ointment Multi Balm
Ole Henriksen Peptide Lip Treatment
Body Care
There’s nothing more nostalgic than receiving body care on Christmas. Below, I’ve selected body care items that are seasonal classics, must-haves, or essentials for winter.
The best part? Some even come in gift sets.
Darlin Skincare Tallow Magnesium Cream
Cycklar Sacred Santal Body Cream
EOS Peppermint Cashmere Body Lotion
Natrium KP Body Scrub and Mask
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter Jar
Josie Maran Exfoliating Body Scrub Jar
Perfume
While Perfume is like makeup — impossible to buy for someone else — there are a few fragrances that will be worth your time this gifting season. From sweet-scented sprays that melt into the strands of your hair to designer perfumes perfect for everyday wear, we’ve got you covered.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth
I Don’t Need a Prince By My Side to be a Princess by Kilian
Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace
Beauty Adjacent
This category is for the special person who deserves to be treated to rest, relaxation and self-care this season. These gifts aren’t your typical beauty products but ones that make you feel and look good!
Organic Cotton Flannel Castor Oil Pack