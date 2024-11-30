30 Thanksgiving Dine-In, Take-Out, and Holiday-Inspired Dishes For Your Holiday Ease

Nothing is worse than seeing the sunset at 5 p.m., but even worse is not having a plan for your Thanksgiving meal. To avoid finding yourself burning the turkey or not having enough food for your guests, here are 30 local eateries in and around the city offering dine-in and take-home options perfect for you to enjoy on the holiday.

Sap Sua

Photo courtesy of Sap Sua

When: order as soon as possible for delivery on November 27

Where: 2550 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $51-$130

The Lowdown: Find the perfect sides and drinks fit for four at one of Denver’s hottest new restaurants, Sap Sua with its take-home Thanksgiving Sides kit with wine and cocktail options available to add on. The Thanksgiving Sides include Laughing Cow mac and cheese, classic stuffing, Castlefranco radicchio salad, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and five-spice apple crisp. If a good wine or cocktail is more what you’re in store for, select from any of its five options of reds and whites or opt for rye whiskey in its “Family Feud” cocktail kit. Orders are filling up quickly, so place them here for delivery in the Denver area on November 27.

Apple Blossom

Photo courtesy of Apple Blossom

When: dine-in November 28, reserve on OpenTable

Where: 1776 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $69-$90 per person

The Lowdown: Take the fuss away from cooking with Apple Blossom‘s Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Dinner with three courses of classic holiday favorites starting at $69 per person with an optional $21 wine pairing. Start out with your choice of butternut squash soup paired with St. Francis Chardonnay or roasted carrots paired with Artemis Pinot Grigio, then venture to the main course with a t-bone steak paired with Decero Malbec or roasted turkey paired with Banshee Pinot Noir. For dessert opt for chocolate mousse paired with Taylor Fladgate 20 year Tawny Port or pumpkin spice cheesecake paired with Moscato D’Asti. Reserve your spot to not miss out on these delectable pairings.

Atomic Cowboy

Photo courtesy of Denver Biscuit Company on Facebook

When: now to Thanksgiving

Where: various locations

Cost: $6.95-$22.95

The Lowdown: What’s better than eating Thanksgiving food for dinner? Eating Thanksgiving leftovers the day after. At Atomic Cowboy‘s Denver Biscuit Co. this holiday season, indulge in its take-home biscuits that come in a 6-pack or 12-pack plus jam, The Classic Roll Pack, gravy quart, 8 oz jam or 8 oz honey butter fit to equip post-Thanksgiving brunch. Make it your own with leftover turkey or ham to pair with any of Denver Biscuit Co.’s iconic biscuits and toppings for the perfect holiday bite. Orders can be made here.

Chez Maggy

Photo by Marc Fiorito

When: dine-in November 28, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., reserve here

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Join Chef Ludo Lefebvre of Chez Maggy for his carefully crafted Thanksgiving Feast from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The three-course menu includes your choice of maitake mushroom bisque, truffle coulis and garlic breadcrumbs or fall squash salad, honey crisp apple vinaigrette and toasted pepitas for starters. Butter basted turkey breast with orange cranberry jam, slow roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream or herb-crusted salmon with maître d butter for the main course, and for dessert: pumpkin cheesecake, apple tart, cranberry white chocolate macaron, cinnamon bavarois, maple blondies and ginger shortbread cookies. Family style shared sides – mashed potatoes and pepper gravy, traditional herbed stuffing, brioche rolls and green bean almondine with burre noisette also accompany the feast. There’s something for everyone with vegetarian options available upon request and al la carte kids menu for children under 12.

The Broadmoor

Photo courtesy of Rachel Ayotte

When: dine-in November 28

Where: 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs

Cost: $76-$125

The Lowdown: Celebrate the holiday all day at The Broadmoor with its Thanksgiving brunch and Special Thanksgiving Dinner. Indulge in the Thanksgiving Day brunch, $125 per person and $50 per child, with its wide array of offerings from chef-attended carving stations (honey glazed ham, apple cider brined pork medallions, classic turkey dinner), seafood (house smoked Colorado Trout, caviar sushi) and full dessert bar (apple crumble, bananas foster, vanilla chocolate chip bread pudding). Reserve your spot here.

When it comes time for dinner, all of The Broadmoor’s restaurants will be serving up its own Thanksgiving specialty dish beside its regular menu. Coconut curried pumpkin soup, apple cranberry kale salad and pumpkin pie, along with the classic turkey dinner, are on the menu for individual choosing or go with all of the above for a complete four-course dinner for $76. Reservations are recommended.

Ajax Downtown

Photo courtesy of Voca PR

When: dine-in November 28, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. or order by November 22 for pickup on November 27

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: $35-$115 per person or $200 for orders

The Lowdown: Whether you choose to stay in or go out, Ajax Downtown has you covered with its dine-in and take-home options. Fit for four people, its to-go menu has confit turkey legs and smoked turkey breast, maple roasted carrots, duck breast stuffing, whole oven roasted sweet potato, cheesy brussels sprouts gratin, bitter green salad with cranberry dressing, butter rolls and choice of brown butter pumpkin pie, salted caramel apple pie or pecan pie for dessert for $200. Be sure to order before Friday, November 22 for pickup on Wednesday, November 27. Contact [email protected] or 720-592-1436 to order.

Dress up and go out for its Three Course Meal in-House from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Choose your own adventure or go with a traditional dinner from its savory options of starters such as lobster bisque, chicory salad, sweet potato gnocchi, tuna carpaccio or grilled sweetbreads for starters; smoked turkey roulade, black cod, roasted celery root, Colorado lamb saddle and 30-day dry-aged beef rib for the main course and carrot cake, butternut squash pie and white apple cheesecake from Pasty Chef Gaby Navas. Adults are $115 and children under 12 are $35.

Saverina

Photo courtesy of Voca PR

When: order by November 24, pickup on November 26 & 27

Where: 6985 E Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $250

The Lowdown: Try Belleview Station’s newly opened Saverina’s Thanksgiving Meal To Go, which serves four for $250. The menu includes hearty winter green salad, maple roasted baby carrots, traditional stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, brick oven roasted brussel sprouts, black pepper-sage roasted turkey breast and confit turkey leg and brown butter pumpkin pie for dessert. Be sure to place your order by Sunday, November 24 for pickup on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday November 27. Orders can be placed by calling Saverina at 983-999-0399.

Slater’s 50/50

Photo courtesy of Slater’s 50/50 Denver

When: Now until November 30

Where: 3600 Blake St., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: For November, enjoy two of Slater’s 50/50 specialty menu items: the “Slaterized” bacon lava cake and Thanksgiving burger. Both pack a mouth-watering bite of sweet and savory holiday flavors sure to make your tastebuds sing. The “Slaterized” bacon lava cake is topped with chopped bacon, caramel drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream, a strip of bacon and sea salt sprinkle. While the Thanksgiving burger is packed with a turkey patty, brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and garlic and sage aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Noble Riot

Photo courtesy of Noble Riot

When: November 23, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1336 17th St., Denver

Cost: $59 per person

The Lowdown: Want to impress your guests before the big holiday? Participate in Noble Riot‘s Thanksgiving Pairing Class to explore the best pairings for your Thanksgiving meal and in general. In the casual one-hour setting, learn about several varieties, noting flavors and nuances from one of Noble Riot’s sommeliers for $59 per ticket, and walk away with a little extra knowledge to share with loved ones – a gift that keeps on giving. Small food options are also available to add on when making your reservation to have while the class is in session if you choose. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

The Golden Mill

Photo courtesy of The Golden Mill on Facebook

When: November 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1012 Ford St., Golden

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: Financial standing and food insecurity should never be a reason not to celebrate the holidays, so on November 28, The Golden Mill is partnering with BGOLDN, a local non-profit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity, to bring a non-traditional Thanksgiving “Feast For All” from Chef Jesus Silva. Join Chef Silva and The Golden Mill at 10 a.m. for a delicious menu of tacos del guisados, roasted turkey and ham simmered in various authentic Mexican sauces, creamy mashed potatoes with spicy sausage, steamed seasonal vegetables, Mexican rice with fresh green beans and pumpkin pie empanadas with Happy Cones ice cream. The food is free for the community or on a “pay what you can,” model with 100% of those donations benefitting BGOLDN and furthering their mission to feed the community year-round. To ensure that everyone has a place at the table, reservations are recommended and can be made here.

The Hampton Social

Photo courtesy of The Hampton Social

When: November 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 2501 16th St., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: If you didn’t eat enough at dinner and want to continue the celebrations the next day, look no further than The Hampton Social‘s Black Friday Brunch to fuel your day of shopping ahead. Choose from any of its comforting menu items, such as the wild berry french toast, fried chicken stack or lobster roll or opt for something lighter with any of its hearty bowls, soups and salads. The Hampton Social also offers plates for sharing if you’re stopping by for a quick drink and bite before heading out to the shops. Some options include: crab and shrimp bruschetta, roasted Brussels sprouts bang bang chicken and so much more. Sip your brunch down with its signature Starlett Espresso Martini or Longhouse Reserve with sparkling rose, mango, black pepper and lime. Reservations can be made here.

Panzano

Photo courtesy of Panzano

When: dine-in November 28, reserve on OpenTable

Where: 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $70 per person

The Lowdown: Hit the town this Thanksgiving day with an unforgettable three-course prix-fixe menu from Panzano. For $70 per person, choose from its curated menu of Fall Panzanella Salad or Buttercup Squash Soup for primi; a Turkey Duo entrée that includes confit leg and sous vide turkey breast, focaccia stuffing, potato puree, fennel roasted carrots, cranberry agrodolce and foie gras gravy and Maple Panna Cotta for dessert. In addition to its Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu, Panzano will have some of its regular menu items available as well so you don’t miss out on its already iconic dishes. Pick from cavolini di bruxelles, ravioli di castagne and taglio di carne among many others for the perfect holiday meal. Along with its Thanksgiving menu, Panzano will also be offering its takeaway sandwich kit with all the fixings and take home instructions for the perfect leftovers bite. Reservations are recommended.

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

Photo courtesy of The Point PR

When: dine-in November 28, reserve here

Where: 136 E Thomas Pl., Avon

Cost: $90 per adult, $42 per child

The Lowdown: Escape the city and head to Beaver Creek this holiday for its Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner curated by its newly appointed Executive Chef, Jonah Friedmann. 8100 offers fresh menu options year-round and its Thanksgiving dinner will be no exception. Guests can indulge in its expansive selection of classic favorites like applewood smoked turkey, rosemary and pancetta wrapped pork loin, butternut squash gnocchi, creme fraiche mashed potatoes, mulled wine verrine and so much more. Guests can expect a cold station, soup selection, appetizer stations, buffet mains, fixins’ and sweets for the perfect holiday dining ease.

FlyteCo Tower

Photo courtesy of FlyteCo Tower on Facebook

When: order by November 24; pickup or delivery on November 26-27, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: $160

The Lowdown: Take a flight without ever having to leave your home this Thanksgiving with FlyteCo‘s Back to Thanksgiving meal to-go designed for four people. Select from an array of holiday favorites like slow-roasted turkey or glazed ham for the main dish and a choice of three of its sides/ vegetables that consist of whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, wild mushroom farro, spinach salad, honey bourbon glazed carrots, brussel sprouts and seasonal vegetables. All pre-cooked kits include heating instructions and dinner rolls with honey bacon butter and the option to add-on additional items a la carte. Additional sides – charcuterie board, spinach and artichoke dip, pumpkin pie and gluten-free strawberry shortcake are also available to add-on. Order by Sunday, November 24 for pickup or free delivery within 5 miles on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27. Orders can be made here.

Kona Grill

Photo courtesy of Kona Grill

When: November 28 – December 1

Where: 3000 East 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: Let Kona Grill handle the cooking this year with its limited Thanksgiving Features menu from November 28 to December 1. Select from its crafted pumpkin spice margarita, macadamia nut turkey, traditional roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. Bring the whole family with its menu featuring a kids roasted turkey bento bix style with sauteed green beans, miso mashed potatoes, orange bear and kid’s beverage. Want to stay home instead of going out? Kona has a Thanksgiving Takeout menu available for two or individual servings. Entrees include macadamia nut turkey and traditional roasted turkey, kids roasted turkey and pumpkin pie for dessert. Orders for takeout reservations for dine-in can be made here.

STK Steakhouse

Photo courtesy of STK Steakhouse

When: November 28 – December 1

Where: 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: This Thanksgiving, STK Steakhouse is leaving it up to you to choose between dine-in or takeout holiday options. On Thanksgiving day, STK will have specials to share with your loved ones at the table at home or in the restaurant. Its dine-in options include roasted free-range turkey with cornbread & sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sauteed green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, yukon gold mashed potatoes with a parmesan crust, classic gravy and cranberry orange chutney for $64 per plate and $29 for kids 12 and under. And if you choose dessert, pumpkin pie, arguably the best pie around, is available for $12 per slice.

If you choose a night in, the free-range turkey entree plus pumpkin pie are available for takeout in single servings ($64) or servings of two ($124). Try a little bit of everything by adding on STK Signature sides for $19 each: mac and cheese, creamed spinach, fried brussels sprouts, tater tots, and sweet corn pudding (lobster mac and cheese for $32). To top it all off with a whole spiced pumpkin pie for $64 because, let’s be honest, a slice just won’t do. Orders and reservations can be found here.

Pindustry

Photo courtesy of Pindustry on Facebook

When: order before November 24; pick up November 25-27, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $125-$225

The Lowdown: Accommodate your Thanksgiving party of four ($125), six ($175) or eight ($225) with Pindustry‘s takeout Thanksgiving Meal. Each kit includes turkey, gravy, chorizo stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, marshmallow and pecan praline, corn, pomegranate cranberry relish, smoked beet salad, herbed ricotta, house made rolls, spiced herb butter and a choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. Choose between a bottle of Talbott Wine or Old Forester Cocktail Kit that’s included with each package for the perfect finish to your stress-free meal. All orders must be placed before Sunday, November 24 for pick up starting on Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27.

Urban Farmer

Photo courtesy of Urban Farmer

When: dine-in November 28, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. or order by November 26 for pickup November 28

Where: 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: dine-in $90 per person, $50 for children under 12; orders $150-$350

The Lowdown: This year, enjoy Urban Farmer in-house or at home with its Thanksgiving Dinner and Thanksgiving To-Go options. Join Urban Farmer on November 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for its Thanksgiving Dinner, which includes charcuterie for the table, your choice of first course of local greens, chilled shrimp, white bean and sausage soup or sweet potato gnocchi; entree choice of Colorado raised Thanksgiving turkey, roast prime rib, 6 oz filet, cauliflower steak or salmon; and traditional pumpkin pie or chocolate cake for dessert. The entire table will also share hearty sides of house-made cranberries, smashed red potatoes, cornbread stuffing, baked yams and Brussels sprouts. Reservations are recommended.

Save yourself the hassle of getting ready to go out by pre-ordering Urban Farmer’s To-Go Thanksgiving dinners made for groups of two ($150) or six to eight people ($350). Both options vary in food portions, but both will include local greens salad with shaved vegetables and honey vinaigrette, a full Turkey Dinner with both dark & light meat and traditional sides of house-made cranberries, cornbread stuffing with fennel sausage and dried fruit, baked yams with maple bourbon butter and sage, buttermilk smashed red potatoes, brussels sprouts with brown butter and bacon lardons and pumpkin pie for dessert. Orders can be made here and must be placed by Tuesday, November 26 for pick-up on Thursday, November 28.

Stoke & Rye

Photo courtesy of Stoke & Rye

When: November 28, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., reserve here

Where: 126 Riverfront Ln., Avon

Cost: $95 per person, $45 for children 5-12

The Lowdown: Venture to the mountains this holiday and enjoy your meal at Stoke & Rye from internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval with his carefully curated Stoke & Rye Thanksgiving Buffet. Indulge in holiday classics like roasted butternut squash, Colorado quinoa salad, herb-roasted turkey, sakura pork loin, short rib, brown butter greens, garlic mashed potatoes, pecan pie, carrot cake and so much more. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 970-790-5500.

Water Grill

Photo courtesy of Water Grill

When: November 28, reserve here

Where: 1691 Market St., Denver

Cost: $72 per person, $26 for children under 12

The Lowdown: Hit the town for Water Grill’s Three-Course Thanksgiving Menu filled with holiday delights. Begin with your choice of clam chowder or mixed organic greens, then enjoy roasted Diestel Family Ranch turkey served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, traditional cranberry sauce, house-made sourdough apple-celery stuffing and turkey gravy for entree and finish off with your choice of pumpkin cheesecake or caramel bread pudding. Water Grill’s full menu will also be available to choose from if a turkey isn’t your fancy.

Le Bilboquet

Photo by Lucy Beaugard

When: November 28, reserve here

Where: 299 St. Paul St., Denver

Cost: $105 per person

The Lowdown: This Thanksgiving join Le Bilboquet for its three-course prix fixe menu of choice of starters, entrees and desserts sure to satiate your holiday craving. Choose from a selection of starters such as roasted beet and squash salad, Beau Soleil oysters, kale and quinoa salad and foie gras mousse; and several entrées including Cajun chicken breast served with French fries, mixed green lettuce and beurre blanc, traditional roasted whole turkey complete with homemade stuffing, fingerling potatoes, crispy Brussel sprouts, Pommery mustard, butternut squash puree, cranberries sauce and gravy, or seared branzino served atop rice pilaf, roquets and coconut vadouvan sauce. Dessert includes brown sugar walnut tart with caramel ice cream, pear clafoutis topped with crème Chantilly and more. Be sure to reserve ahead of time.

Olive & Finch

Photo courtesy of Olive & Finch

When: order by November 26; pickup November 28

Where: various locations

Cost: $5-$35

The Lowdown: Accompany your holiday meal or be the best house guest to dinner with Olive & Finch‘s Thanksgiving pies and sides, available to order now until Tuesday, November 26, for pickup on Thursday, November 28. Choose from brown butter pumpkin, toffee pecan, caramel apple, s’mores and even gluten-free pies, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Its sides consist of garlic mashed potatoes, truffle mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, 5-spice sweet potatoes, green chili corn bread, buttermilk buns, cranberry orange chutney, roasted mushroom gravy, whipped truffle butter and whipped honey butter. Be sure to place your orders so you don’t miss out on these delectable eats.

Church and Union Denver

Photo by SRW Digital

When: November 28, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., reserve here

Where: 1433 17th St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, $30 for children 12 and under

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s newest concepts, Church and Union, is bringing holiday cheer with its three-course Thanksgiving Prix Fixe dinner. Begin with your choice of sweet potato bisque, southern salad or brown sugar pork belly; roasted and confit turkey, seared salmon, 8 oz butcher’s filet and acorn squash for the main course and choice of pumpkin spice tart, pecan bar or flourless chocolate torte for dessert. Family-style sides are also available for $15 each with your choice of whipped potatoes, baby carrots, green beans and cornbread stuffing. Be sure to reserve your spot to indulge in the best of Thanksgiving this year.

The Fort

Photo courtesy of The Fort on Facebook

When: November 28, reserve here

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $52 per person, $31 for children 12 and under

The Lowdown: Take in the views at The Fort this Thanksgiving with its Traditional Turkey Dinner served with buttery mashed potatoes, fire-roasted maple yams, sausage apple stuffing, fresh green beans, cranberry relish and brandied pumpkin pie for dessert. Limited items from its standard menu will also be available to order and reservations are required so be sure to secure your spot.



Local Jones

Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

When: November 28, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., reserve here

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: Join Executive Chef Matt Heikkila for his special Thanksgiving menu at Local Jones. From 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., stop by for a turkey plate with glazed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, ginger and vanilla cranberry sauce and black pepper gravy. The festive deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Pair your plate with one of its seasonal cocktails and desserts by Pasty Chef Saura Kline, which includes butterscotch pumpkin pie and a salted pecan pie.

St Julien Hotel & Spa

Photo courtesy of the St Julien Hotel & Spa on Facebook

When: dine-in November 28, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., reserve here

Where: 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $109 per person, $49 for children 4-12

The Lowdown: Soak in the Flatirons at the St Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder this holiday with its Thanksgiving brunch buffet from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. accompanied by live jazz. Thanksgiving is not the limit here when it comes to the array of breakfast meats, seafood bar, carving selection of organic orasted turkey and more available to eat with your heart’s content. Be sure to make a reservation to secure your spot.

Jill’s Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Jill’s Restaurant & BIstro on Facebook

When: dine-in November 28, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., reserve here

Where: 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $89 per person, $45 for children 4-12

The Lowdown: Go from brunch at the St Julien ballroom to a three-course Thanksgiving dinner at Jill’s Restaurant. The menu features a choice of roasted cauliflower soup or kale and local apple salad for starters, oven-roasted turkey with all the traditional fixings, pistachio-crusted branzino, braised Colorado short beef rib or vegan sweet potato tart and an assorted dessert bar with pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, flourless chocolate cake and carrot cake. Reservations are recommended.

Devil’s Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Devil’s Kitchen on Facebook

When: dine-in November 28, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., reserve here

Where: 840 Kennedy Ave., Grand Junction

Cost: $60 per person, $20 for children under 12

The Lowdown: Take in the views of the canyonlands at Devil’s Kitchen located atop Grand Junction’s first boutique hotel. On Thanksgiving, it will offer a prix fixe menu of traditional holiday dishes rooted in a Colorado twist. Choose from an array of starters (warm quinoa and brussel sprout salad, butternut squash pumpkin soup), entrees (roasted turkey, Colorado whiskey-glazed ham, vegetarian pot pie), classic sides (cinnamon maple roasted sweet potatoes, gruyere and thyme stacked potatoes, roasted agave carrots) and dessert (pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan pie, banana manifesto, chocolate layer cake). Be sure to make a reservation to enjoy this holiday meal with ease.

J Street Food Truck & Catering

Photo courtesy of J Street Food Truck & Catering on Facebook

When: now until Nov 28, pick up November 27

Where: 3600 E 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $220-$285

The Lowdown: Serve your large holiday party of up to 12 people with ease with J Street Food Truck & Catering‘s Thanksgiving Meal Bundles. Choose from full (serves 10 to 12) or half (serves 4 to 6) bundles of holiday goodness that is sure to satiate any guest. The full bundle offers a choice of whole turkey or smoked whole turkey with all 7 seven sides available (creamy garlic mashed potatoes, classic sweet potato casserole, roasted vegetable cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and fresh challah pull-apart rolls. While the half bundle comes with a 5 pound roasted all natural tturkey breast and all seven sides available. Both bundles also come with a full pie. If you’re not wanting a whole feast packages of the sides will be to order as well. Be sure to place your orders soon for pickup in Denver, Littleton, Parker and Fort Collins and call 720-204-2633 with any questions. See details for orders and pickup locations here.

WestFax Brewing Company

Photo courtesy of WestFax Brewing Company on Facebook

When: November 1-29

Where: 6733 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: cost varies

The Lowdown: Pair any holiday meal with one of WestFax Brewing Company‘s November releases, sure to bring the party to any occasion. Try its Polish Pilsner (ABV: 4.4%) and Foggy Googles (Hazy IPA, ABV: 6.7%) available now, but releasing on November 22 will be the Colfax Cream Ale (ABV 5.4%) and releasing on November 29, Dark Intent (Porter, ABV: 6%).