Steppin’ to the Beat: 15 Fall Denver Fashion Week Designers Talk Runway Music

The Fall 2024 iteration of Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is in full swing, having started November 9th and running until November 17th. For every iteration of the annual event, each featured designer crafts an entire experience, presenting their months of hard work in the best light possible. Music is an integral part of this presentation, propelling the models’ steps as they walk down the runway bathed in light and dripping in the dreams of the designer they are walking for.

303 Magazine recently spoke with designers from each of this Fall’s DFW categories — Sustainable, Streetwear, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western — about their music choices and how they affect their artistry.

READ: Society is Back For Another Denver Fashion Week This Thursday

Sustainable

Madelyn Hadel — Rebellelion



How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

A runway collection is about creating a story and music is essential to setting the scene. This is my first runway show in 4 years since COVID, so I knew I wanted a powerful soundtrack to bring my brand back with a bang. My brand is called Rebellelion, aka Rebelle, and for my first runway show a decade ago I chose “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill, so it seemed fitting to lean into the rebel spirit again for this reintroduction. I’ve always wanted to use “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol for the runway; I had that song in mind right away.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music is such an important part of my life. It’s a vital part of my process, so on a subconscious level, it’s always influencing what I’m creating. Who knows where that starts and ends? My track for this show, in particular, came together like a lightning strike, just the perfect blend of influences at the right time.

As I mentioned, I knew I wanted to use Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” as my runway track. My friend Kiev Broadwater and I went on a camping trip and we were driving back through the doldrums of southern Wyoming. We had barely slept and were just crawling along the open expanse of I-25 when Kiev turned to me and said, “If you get too tired, let me know, and I can start singing to keep you awake.” It was such a random and awesome offer that I had to accept and I asked him what songs were available in the Kiev jukebox. He mentioned 80’s rock, 90’s grunge, 2000’s metal, some punk, some pop. Eventually, we landed on “White Wedding” by Billy Idol and he gave the most electrifying passenger seat performance I’d ever experienced, I was legitimately stunned.

Kiev is a big metalhead and later on in our drive he was demonstrating the varieties of metal screams and the way vocalists can hold sounds in different parts of their throat, it’s a very nuanced technique. Between his metal screams and Billy Idol performance, a seed had been planted. Billy Idol is such an icon and not everyone can do him justice, but Kiev has this strong and unique voice, I knew he had to do a metal cover of “Rebel Yell” for my runway show.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

My inspiration for this collection was punk Victorian and I was dialed into a darker vibe from the very beginning. Billy Idol’s version of “Rebel Yell” was a bit too spunky for me so I wanted Kiev to take the track and make it more gothic and gritty. I sent him the slowed-down cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” from the movie Sucker Punch as my initial inspiration. He sent me back “The Trance is the Motion” by Static-X and “Rx Queen” by Deftones, and we went from there. Kiev understood the vision right away, he could hear the track better than I ever could.

I gave him absurd and useless feedback like, “Can you make the vocals sound more bobcatty? I actually don’t know what a bobcat sounds like. Never mind about the bobcat comment.” We had five rounds of revisions, but it was all Kiev editing himself and I just got out of the way and let him do his thing. The original “Rebel Yell” goes, “With a rebel yell, she cried more, more, more” but in Kiev’s version he lets out one howling, “MOOOOREEEE” and it’s so bloodthirsty, it’s brilliant.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Of course, my music taste has evolved but I’ve also stayed true to some of my forever favorites. There were lots of late nights sewing where I was listening to some deeper music like Deftones, Racoma, and Djo. My friend Lluvia helped me create some of the jewelry for this collection and while we were working they introduced me to some Korean house and hip-hop music. When I needed an energy boost I’d lean into my favorite throwbacks like Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, and Santana. “Reminisce” by Povi was on constant repeat. Music is always playing in my studio, I prefer it over podcasts or television.

Siyona Fashina — Die Happy

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is one of the most important components to a successful runway. It’s what makes the full experience come to life. It’s what connects the concept and collection.



When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I chose the music during my design process, it helps me get inspired and envision how everything will come together.



How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I chose the music based on the runway concept. My concept is that you can either live sad working a 9-5 or die happy as a creator! With that being said, the beginning of the runway has a more mellow beat to show that sad lifestyle, and the second half has a more upbeat tempo, showing that fun, creative lifestyle. Both these instrumentals make you feel something, and that’s my goal for the audience watching.



Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

My taste in music has definitely evolved over time as a designer. Music is a big part of my creativity. I get so moved and inspired by music daily. I always have music in the background while I’m designing.



Streetwear

Nagisa Corbett — Tokiprism

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is crucial to a successful runway because it sets the tone and vibe, matches the energy of the clothing, and keeps the crowd engaged.



When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I usually think about it while I’m designing, as it helps bring my ideas to life.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I got very personal and creative with the music for this show. All the music was custom and was created by my friend and me. We worked side by side, making the music and mixing the songs together.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

As I’ve grown as a designer, my music taste has definitely evolved. I’ve become more experimental, looking for sounds that not only fit the vibe but also push boundaries and bring something unexpected to the show. Each track needs to feel as intentional as each piece in the collection, so I’m always on the lookout for unique sounds, beats, or lyrics that elevate the story I’m telling with my designs.

Natyli — Three Eyed Collective

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?



We firmly believe that Music is an essential part of the runway experience. It is very important to choose music that will fit your collection, that your audience will love and that will also not be too distracting to take anything away from the clothes.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

For us on this show, music entered the equation pretty early on, as we have many connections to wonderful music artists who fit our vibe. Music has always been very important to us for a variety of reasons. So while Music was not what specifically influenced our looks, it definitely gave us direction of our overall vibe for this show.



How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

The difficulty of choosing music can depend on when the music enters the equation. For the designer challenge last August, we had designed all out looks, found all our models and even finished creating some of the finished products before we started to consider the music we would put on the runway. That made it extremely difficult to find a song or two that represented us, the collection and the opportunity. We also had to take into account the model’s different walks and find a beat that could match all of them. For this upcoming collection, we have very special plans for the music we are putting on the runway that have been planned since before the rough draft of the first outfit. and its made it so much easier to piece together the model order, the outfit order and how we want our models to act on the runway.



Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

As an avid music lover my whole life, my music taste has always been extremely vast. So while I don’t think my music taste has evolved as a designer, I do believe being a designer has changed my appreciation for some of the less thought-about aspects of music, such as tempos, lyricism, and dynamics.



Trevor Obering — Be a Good Person

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is extremely important for a successful runway. I believe it ties the show together! In my opinion, life should be fun, so we like to have the music reflect that!

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music is always in the equation! You may not pick the runway songs until later in the process. However, music is normally playing when I am designing things; I play music on the way to grab samples, and we play music at our photoshoots, so there is always a musical element to design!

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

We picked the music based on the vibe of our Autumn collection — staple sounds that we all love and grew up on, to match the staple pieces we released!

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Yes! I think when you’re exploring design, it’s equally as important to explore the sounds that go with it! Music provides a unique insight into culture, and why fashion is the way it is!

Arman Sadeghi — Perspective Priya

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music plays a crucial role in creating the right atmosphere for a runway show. It helps set the tone, rhythm, and emotional landscape for the entire event. A well-chosen soundtrack can complement our vision, elevate the models’ movements, and enhance the audience’s overall experience. For example, fast-paced electronic music can inject energy into a high-fashion show, while a slower, more atmospheric track might lend an air of elegance and sophistication. Music also influences the pacing of the show, giving a sense of flow between collections or segments. If it’s too slow, the audience may feel disengaged; if it’s too fast, it can overshadow the designs and overwhelm the models. In short, the right music isn’t just a backdrop—it’s integral to the storytelling and overall mood of the runway.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music plays a crucial role in the creative process, entering the equation when our ideas and visions start to take shape in our minds. As we envision our designs gracefully walking down a runway, music that complements these designs enhances our imagination, transforming our creative concepts into tangible realities.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I search for music that resonates with my deep cultural roots and matches the essence and emotion of the clothing and designs we create.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

As we designers advance, we often begin to explore different musical genres or more nuanced compositions to match the evolution of our design aesthetic. Early in our careers, we might lean toward mainstream or iconic tracks that fit within certain trends or help establish our brand’s identity. As we have gained experience, our music selection has become more eclectic, experimental, or refined, aligning with more complex design concepts and themes we want to explore.

Maximalism

Madison Van Der Lingen — MadVan Design

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Extremely important! I think a huge part of a successful runway show is building the ambiance and atmosphere that includes sounds, smells, visuals etc. Also if the music is two slow it can make the audience lose interest, if the song is too lyrical it can be distracting for the audience and could lead to them not paying all their attention to your clothing.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I have considered the music from day one. I have music mood board playlists for each of my collections, and it helps me stay on track with the overarching vibe.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

My runway vibe typically has Latin influence but a danceable beat. I love when tracks have water sounds, birds chirping in the background because it adds atmospheric elements to the world I’m building on the runway. Sometimes the song I have for the flood at the end is a recognizable song that might be a different version more suitable for runway and walking to.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Absolutely! This year specifically I have developed a strong love for trumpet instrumentals. I think it goes well with the aesthetic of my brand in this era of Maximalism.

Bailey Heyman

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?



Music is essential to a successful runway. It sets the mood, enhances the atmosphere, and complements the visual story we’re telling through the designs. The right music can evoke emotions and create a memorable experience for the audience.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?



Music is always a part of my creative process. I listen to music and podcasts while I design and sew, and I think you can often tell what I was listening to just by examining the pieces closely. For instance, while making a winter cape, I had 1989 (Taylor’s Version) playing in the background. That inspired me to engrave a forest of trees into the suede, complete with seagulls flying out. I even included a playful easter egg—a snowmobile crashed into one of the trees! This connection between music and design is integral to my work.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?



When choosing music for my runway, I focus on what inspires me personally. It might be taboo to say, but I don’t consider the audience’s opinions; I want to stay true and authentic to my vision. The music I select reflects my creative journey and the emotions behind the collection. It’s about creating a cohesive experience that resonates with my artistic expression, rather than trying to cater to what others might expect.

Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?



Definitely! My musical taste has evolved significantly as I’ve grown as a designer, and my designs have evolved with it. New music is always coming out, and as I listen to fresh songs and discover new artists, it influences my designs. Each collection reflects not only my personal journey but also the diverse sounds that inspire me at that moment. This evolution keeps my work dynamic and connected to the ever-changing musical landscape.

Meena Pittman — Cardiovascuwhore

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is a crucial element for a successful runway show. It elevates the entire experience and sets it apart from other forms of presentation. While collections can convey a narrative through editorials or boutique displays, a runway show transforms the collection into an extraordinary artistic performance.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

When conceptualizing a collection, I love to take inspiration from musicians and morph the sound into textile form. For example, I used the B-52’s song ‘Rock Lobster’ in one of my previous collections. I turned the song from something that could be listened to into garments that could be seen or touched. A song will inspire me, and then I will begin conceptualizing and designing a collection.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?



For this collection in particular, I returned to my roots with music. I found “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” in middle school, and my love and appreciation for this collection have only grown as I’ve gotten older. By revisiting music I loved when I was younger, I’ve been able to tap into ideas and creativity I hadn’t visited in a while.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

For me, the music choices itself. I can’t pinpoint exactly what makes a song “runway worthy”- it’s about the atmosphere a song gives off through its lyrics or instrumentation. With my Rock Lobster collection, it was quite literal. I wanted to transform my models into lobsters that rocked. Digging deeper, my goal was to inject the absurdity of the song into my construction details. I tried to harness the 70’s sound of the music into the collection with 70s styles, explaining my latex swimcaps that adorned each model.

Additionally, I was greatly inspired by Kill V Maim by Grimes for my Omaha Fashion Collection. Her voice is feminine and high in the song, but she still captures rage and hecticness, which I transposed into garments. Courtney Love’s music also inspired me- I implemented staples of her kinderwhore aesthetic that blended well with Cardiovascuwhore ethos, fashion statements that reclaim girlhood and make commentary about how women are sexualized for their entire lives.

Society

Shabeba McDonald — S.Nicole by Shabeba

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is very important and plays a significant role in a successful runway show, as it shapes fashion trends. Music and fashion have a symbiotic relationship that influences trends in several ways. One way is that different music genres can have their own associated fashion styles. For example, hip-hop is associated with baggy clothing and flashy jewelry, while rock bands are associated with leather pants and black eyeliner.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

During my process, I usually start brainstorming the music genre once I know my design aesthetic.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I ultimately choose the music for my runway by considering What mood and tone I want to set. Do I want the models to walk quickly or slowly? What feeling am I going for with my designs? And I chose a Genre saved several songs to see what song would best fit my design aesthetic.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

My musical taste has evolved and broadened on many levels through my mental and creative growth and maturity.

Anu Kochar — Mio Mora

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music is the heart of the success of the runway. Music brings confidence and style to the Ramp.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I listen to a lot of music while designing, but when I figure out the segments of the fashion show, that is when it all comes together!

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

My designs are inspired by Indian Weddings, and Indian weddings are a 3-4-day affair. When thinking about my fashion Show and its music I am uslually thinking of my clients. I visualize them in Mio Mora outfits and Jewelry. For Denver Fashion Week, we have chosen something live and festive and fun. The last piece of the segment should prompt everyone to come and dance on the stage.

For me audience participation is huge – I have to come alive in their eyes with my designs.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

I agree – in my next fashion shows, I already envision a live music performance like Sitar and Tabla and Flute. It will be so awesome.

Keti McKenna — Keti Vani

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Music has always been a big part of my life—I had seven years of professional classical training through high school, so I appreciate how transformative music can be. For a runway show, it’s essential. Music sets the mood and energy for the entire experience, enhancing the atmosphere and making the show unforgettable. A carefully chosen soundtrack lets viewers connect more deeply with each design.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Music enters a bit later, once I have a clear sense of the collection’s themes and mood. Often, the inspiration hints at a certain musical direction. For example, this time, the colors and textures were inspired by the Red Rocks of Colorado, so I naturally gravitated toward an earthy yet modern sound, like indie-electronic. By the time I choose the music, it’s like finding the final puzzle piece that brings everything together.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

After work, I run at a nearby park almost daily, listening to my Pandora channel. I explore many tracks, thinking about how they’d translate to the runway — the tempo, emotion, and how they’ll support the collection’s essence. I also consider how the music will make the models feel as they walk. A great track brings undeniable confidence and energy. “Golden Light” by STRFKR resonated with the vibe I envisioned, and I even practiced walking to its beat to feel it fully.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Couture

Qi Zhou

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

Very important for a runway. It helps to present collections.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I search for music after my design.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Western

Carter Cupp — The Boogeyman’s Closet

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

I think music is HUGELY important for a successful runway! The music you choose for your runway sets the whole vibe for your show. Whether people are actively paying attention to the music or not, the music influences how your collection is perceived. You can make an amazing collection and all of your pieces can be perfect, but if your music doesn’t compliment your collection, it’s going to feel off. At the end of the day, we will all put on a show. Have a purpose with ALL the aspects of your work and make it a good show.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

Personally, music is one of the first elements that go into my shows, oftentimes even before I have ideas for my designs. Music gives me inspiration to create pieces. I love to listen to songs and imagine scenes for that song; then within that scene, I can imagine characters in that world, and from there I can imagine what they would be wearing. Thus giving me direction on what outfits to create for them. Music is the driving factor in my creative process.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I choose my music by determining which songs would match the theme of my show the best. This year’s theme is “A Southern Tragedy.” I like finding songs that I think would match the vibe. From there, I like

going to tons of different places and listening to those songs there to see if they still make sense for the show. For example, I made the initial mix for this year’s show, then I listened to it in the car, at

a bar, while falling asleep, walking down the street, running on a trail, driving in the hail, on a full moon, in my bedroom and anyway you can think of. It still made sense to me in all of those situations. That was a sign to me that I had it perfect.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

Absolutely. In regards to my shows, the way that I’ve seen my music taste evolve is that I want a storyline for my shows and I want music to help convey that. With shows in the past, music was more of a

passive aspect, it matched the show but there was no greater purpose than setting the vibe. With this show, the music and visuals are just as important as the collection itself. If the music were not there, the

collection wouldn’t be nearly as cohesive as it will be.

Kirah Perle — 1991 X Court’s General Store

How important would you say music is to a successful runway?

The runway is a full sensory experience that brings people into the world of your brand, music is emotional and intuitive and can really have the ability to transport people into the creative realm of the designer.

When does music enter the equation? Do you consider it when designing, or is it something that happens later?

I design with music in mind all the time, I curate playlists while I’m designing a new collection, or creative photoshoots for my brand. It is a HUGE part of my creative process as a designer.

How do you ultimately choose the music for your runway?

I created a video for the background of my runway, so I wanted to pair the music with that. I think I chose each song based on the energy it brought, western culture is a lifestyle and it’s important to me to incorporate the music of the western lifestyle within the show. That being said, a lot of country music can be very upbeat, and I want this show to be moody and chic. So I chose my songs with that in mind.

Fashion and creation are all about evolution while remaining true to yourself. Have you noticed your music taste evolve as you’ve grown as a designer?

My music taste has definitely evolved since being involved in western wear. I didn’t listen to that much country before I started designing for the culture, and then the more immersed I became in country music the more I just loved the western culture and started opening up new design aspects for me. I pretty much now only listen to country music, I love extremely old timey country music, it brings out the cowgirl and old soul in me.