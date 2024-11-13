Society Is Back For Another Denver Fashion Week Season This Thursday

Society is back for another Denver Fashion Week show this Thursday, November 14. As one of the most highly anticipated nights of the week, Society showcases some of the best local, national and international brands. From high-end fabrics to stunning designs, Society truly encapsulates what one always hopes for in a fashion show.

Witness some of the most jaw dropping designs from the following designers — S.Nicole by Shabeba, Mio Mora, M. Bolden Boutique, Tyne Hall, The Stitch Fitz, and Emerging Designer Challenge winner Seintana Couture.

Whether you’re a seasoned fashion professional or simply curious about what a fashion show entails, DFW welcomes everyone to connect, celebrate and revel in the local talent that makes Denver’s fashion scene so unique.

More about VIP tickets:

Denver Fashion Week’s VIP First and Second-Runway tickets grant you early entry so you can avoid the line, you’ll have exclusive access to the VIP lounge, where you can meet and greet with some of the show designers, indulge in delectable hors d’oeuvres from Denver’s top eateries, and savor cocktails at the cash bar.

But that’s not all — our VIP tickets also allow you first access to a unique pop-up shopping experience with an exclusive VIP discount. And of course, you’ll have the best runway views, so you can truly appreciate the all-new, cutting-edge runway production. Strike a pose on the red carpet step and repeat, and rub shoulders with the who’s who of the fashion world, including press, influencers, and celebrities.

Photoshoot Credits

Creative Director & Photography & Video: David Rossa

Fashion Stylist: Hailee Lucchesi

Hair: Darrel Dewitt

Makeup: Megan Urmann

Models: Karynn Berisie, Justin Erickson & Thaiara Keoninh

Fashion: Victoria Regina, Motwurf, Relic Vintage, The Denver Ginger & Hailee Lucchesi Archives

Marketing: Lauren Lippert

Model Coordinator: Nikki Strickler