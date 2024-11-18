Home for the Holidays: Staycations with These Denver Hotels

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. Luckily, the Mile High City is full of Denver hotels that make a staycation easy and enjoyable to be home for the holidays. Even if you have to travel this season, take some time for yourself and book a weekend “away” at one of these Denver hotels.

Populus Denver

Where: 240 14th St

Populus Denver. Photo by Jason O’Rear.

The lowdown: You’d almost have to be living under a rock to have missed the city’s newest hotel to grace downtown Denver’s skyline. The Populus Hotel is the nation’s first carbon-positive hotel and the city’s only hotel without a parking garage. Inspired by the state’s iconic aspen trees, the hotel’s unique design features Aspen-eye windows that offer a unique design from the outside and one-of-a-kind views of Denver from the inside.

Aspen-eye windows offer beautiful views of the Mile High City. Photo by Steve Hall.

When you treat yourself with a little bit of luxury this holiday season with a stay at the Populus, you also give back to the environment with their One Night One Tree Program. For every room booked, the hotel will plant a tree. Now that’s something you can feel good about this holiday season.

Urban Cowboy Denver

Where: 1665 Grant St.

Parlor space inside the Urban Cowboy Denver. Photo by Ben Fitchett.

The lowdown: A historic Denver 1880s Gilded Age mansion in the Capitol Hill District recently transformed into a 16-room boutique hotel, bar and restaurant. The Urban Cowboy Denver opened its doors last month with its chic spin on the Wild West.

Originally designed by Denver architect Frank Edbrooke for hat tycoon turned politician George Schleier, the century-old landmark mansion now brings back to life with its playful design the historic 1880s saloons that once occupied every corner in downtown Denver.

Wild West chic guest rooms at the Urban Cowboy Denver. Photo by Ben Fitchett.

Inspired by what it meant to be a cowboy in Colorado and the West, the hotel is full of “found objects” hand-picked from road trips across the US, including a “honey pot” found in Colorado filled with Western frontier period art, a horn and fur “cowboy” couch and of course, hand-hammered copper soaking tubs in each room.

You’ll find the bar ‘out back’ inside an old carriage house. The Public House bar and restaurant offers award-winning house cocktails and a delightful menu of wood-fired pies and small plates by Brooklyn-based Roberta’s. The Parlor Bar, located in the main mansion, features a carefully selected wine collection, selling wines by the glass and bottle.

Hotel Clio in Cherry Creek

Where: 150 Clayton Ln

Decadent lounge and gathering space at Hotel Clio. Photo courtesy of Hotel Clio.

The lowdown: Recently named in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards as one of “Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Hotels in Denver of 2024,” Hotel Clio is one of the top-rated Denver hotels. Hotel Clio defines beauty and sophistication in the heart of Cherry Creek with a refined artistic palette and luxurious accommodations. No matter what time of year, Hotel Clio lies at the center of all the fun. Whether that’s at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival in summer or during the holidays at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.

A one-bedroom suite at Hotel Clio. Photo provided by Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection hotel, in Denver Cherry Creek.

This holiday season, Hotel Clio offers the perfect winter escape with their Holiday Cheers Package. The package includes two holiday-themed cocktails created by the talented mixologists at Toro, by Chef Richard Sandoval, the hotel’s in-house restaurant. To complement the drinks, guests can indulge in in-room pastries. Additionally, Hotel Clio is offering the gift of complimentary late checkout (based on availability). Other holiday programming includes a wreath-making class on December 8 and carolers throughout the month of December.

Halcyon in Cherry Creek

Where: 245 Columbine St

Front of Halcyon Hotel. Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek.

The lowdown: The Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek is another one of our favorite Denver hotels that is a classic choice for a staycation in the Mile High City. For your staycation, enjoy the perks of complimentary wine and local beers served daily from 3-6:00 pm, access to the Gear Garage for all your outdoor fun and day passes to local fitness studio and Denver Botanic Gardens. In the summer their rooftop pool and bar area is the place to be, while during the holidays it transforms into a winter wonderland with a rooftop ice skating rink.

Halcyon on Ice. Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek Facebook.

Returning for its second year as a completely revamped experience, Halcyon on Ice is the picture-perfect holiday mountain escape in the heart of the Mile High City. The transformed rooftop lounge and après is a wintertime gathering place with specialty food and drink menus, carefully curated music and a massive new ice-skating rink. Elevate your experience and book a Winter Yurt experience with complementary hot chocolate and heaters to stay nice and warm. Halcyon on Ice is free to attend, and food, drinks and ice skate rentals are available for purchase. .

Le Meridian Downtown Denver

Where: 1475 California St

Photo by Jessica Hughes. Le Meridian downtown. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

The lowdown: Home to Denver’s highest open-air rooftop bar, Le Méridien downtown is another one of our favorite Denver hotels for your next staycation. With its awe-inspiring artful lobby and sophisticated guest rooms, a stay here instantly immerses yourself in modern elegance and local art.

Sophisticated guest rooms with city views at Le Meridian. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

While there is plenty to explore nearby being just steps from the Arts District and The Colorado Convention Center, there is also plenty to enjoy at the hotel. Their elegant rooms are the perfect spot to enjoy views of downtown Denver while sipping on a glass of champagne from the Moet and Chandon Champagne vending machine. And at the hotel, it’s easy to indulge yourself with French-inspired cocktails and cuisine at The Lobbyist, or savor refined American comfort food at Corinne and end each day with rooftop views of the city at 54thirty.

54thirty rooftop bar at Le Meridian Hotel. Photo courtesy of Le Meridian Hotel Denver.

This holiday season, reserve two spots at 54thirty for the first Mile High Holiday Drone Show. Starting November 22 and continuing through December 31, 2024, every night at 7 p.m. you’ll be able to witness these dazzling displays from 54thirty. Book now and enjoy guaranteed entry for two to our rooftop and $25 credit towards your experience.

The ART Hotel Denver

Where: 1201 Broadway

Lobby at The ART Hotel Denver. Photo courtesy of the ART Hotel.

The lowdown: We love the ART Hotel in downtown Denver for its own display of art and its location next to the Denver ART Museum. Guests always enjoy two complimentary tickets to the museum and right now guests can take advantage of the Wild Things hotel package.

In collaboration with Denver Art Museum’s brand-new “Where The Wild Things Are” exhibit, The ART Hotel Denver, launched a Wild Things package available now, through February 17, 2025. The offer includes accommodations inspired by the mystical world of Maurice Sendak with framed illustrations from the book, two tickets to the “Wild Things” exhibit at the Denver Art Museum, welcome truffles and a personalized note from “Max” — known as the imaginative and mischievous young boy from Where the Wild Things Are, plus one hardcover edition of Where the Wild Things Are.

Photo courtesy of the ART Hotel. Photo courtesy of the ART Hotel.

The ART Hotel is also home to another Denver rooftop favorite, the FIRE Restaurant & Lounge. A classic choice for downtown views, a good drink and fireside chats. This holiday season, FIRE Restaurant & Lounge will offer a Thanksgiving brunch buffet, from 9 am-3 pm including menu highlights like charred brussels sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, bourbon-glazed ham, a seafood display and turkey at the carving station. Buffet prices are set at $75 for adults, $20 for kids, including coffee, juices, and soft drinks, plus the option for bottomless mimosas at $20. Plus, if you book between Thanksgiving (November 28) and Cyber Monday (December 2), you’ll receive 30% off your stay from January 2025 to April 2025.

Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo

Where: 3601 Brighton Blvd.

Colorful lobby at Cambria Hotel Denver. Photo provided by Cambria Choice Hotels.

The lowdown: Opening in September of this year, the Cambria Hotel is one of Denver’s newest hotels placed amongst RiNo’s industrial buildings and colorful street art. The hotel pays homage to the RiNo district with works by local artists, including a large and colorful mural on the hotel’s exterior created by Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, and pieces inside by Robyn Francis, Moe Gram, Chris Haven and Taylor Herzog.

Modern and bright guest rooms at Cambria Hotel Denver. Photo provided by Cambria Choice Hotels.

Choose from 153 modern guestrooms that feature premium bedding, contemporary decor, spa-style bathrooms and Bluetooth mirrors. Guests also enjoy a second-floor rooftop garden with outdoor seating, a full-service restaurant and bar, the “Painted Rino” and a state-of-the-art fitness center to keep up with your fitness routine during your staycation.

The Rally Hotel

Where: 1600 20th St – McGregor Square

Photo courtesy of the Rally Hotel.

The lowdown: Whether it’s baseball season or not, a stay at the Rally Hotel should be on your list of staycations in Denver. Recently recognized as the #1 Best Hotel in Denver in Travel + Leisure’s coveted 2024 World’s Best Awards, the Rally Hotel is one of our favorite Denver hotels for many reasons.

We love it for its location in McGregor Square, adjacent to the Rockies stadium, its two impressive culinary outlets The Original, serving retro-inspired breakfast and brunch, and Call Me Pearl, Denver’s newest cocktail lounge, the Skybridge Rooftop Deck, plunge pool, and rooftop bar, offering 360-degree cityscape and mountain views.

Ice skating at McGregor Square near the Rally Hotel. Photo courtesy of Rally Hotel.

This holiday season, be sure to skate around the McGregor Square ice rink or book Friendsgiving in style with up to 12 of your favorite people at The Rally Hotel’s luxurious Penthouse Suite, complete with a dedicated chef and breathtaking views, available between November 22 and December 1 starting at just $110 per person.

Photo courtesy of the Rally Hotel.

Plus, enjoy room rate discounts this Black Friday with The Rally Hotel’s “No Lines for Luxury” package, offering 20% off with rates starting at $199+ per night. Visitors are invited to book their stay between November 24 and 27 for travel until March 31, 2025. And in celebration of their recent award, The Rally Hotel is offering a new Denver’s Favorite Hotel special; $35 restaurant credit during your next stay.

Limelight Denver

Where: 1600 Wewatta St

Limelight Denver offers a convenient location near Union Station. Photo courtesy of Limelight Denver.

The lowdown: We love the Limelight Denver not just for its downtown location in the Union Station neighborhood, but also for its Colorado resident rates and relaxing lodging packages.

For the ultimate relaxing staycation, book two nights and relax with a complimentary 60-minute in-room massage as well as a variety of in-room Therabody products designed to promote recovery. Complete the experience with a daily $50 dining credit to enjoy from the comfort of your room.

Limelight Denver hotel guest room. Photo courtesy of Limelight Denver.

For Colorado locals, save up to 30% off the best available room rate plus a $50 credit to Ajax and a 1:00 pm late checkout (based on availability). Simply show a Colorado resident ID at check-in. No minimum length of stay is required.

Guests of Limelight Denver also enjoy access to complimentary bicycles for getting around town and receive free access to Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

The Crawford Hotel

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St

Premium Classic King at Crawford Hotel. Photo courtesy of Crawford Hotel.

The lowdown: As far as Denver hotels go, the Crawford Hotel inside Union Station is always a classic choice. But this year, guests will enjoy a newly completed $11+ million refresh that includes a remodel of the hotel and its rooms, plus a redesign of the Great Hall and The Cooper Lounge.

Cooper Lounge. Photo by Jessica Hughes. New lobby at Crawford Hotel. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Redesign of Great Hall, Union Station. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

One of the most noticeable differences is the hotel’s new lobby space, The Parlour, which is separate from the Great Hall and offers private elevator access to the guest floors. Guests can now enjoy nightly lobby programming, including live music and welcome cocktails.

And any Denverite knows that Union Station is the place to be during the holiday season when the big Christmas tree lights up the Grand Hall.

The Berkeley Hotel

Where: 4160 Tennyson St

Beautiful lobby space at the Berkeley Hotel. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

The lowdown: Or if you prefer Denver staycations outside of the city and in one of the area’s neighborhoods, consider a weekend at the Berkeley Hotel in the Berkeley neighborhood.

More of an elevated Airbnb experience than a hotel, the 17-room boutique property combines high-end amenities with the comfort and privacy of an Airbnb to offer you a unique stay.

Instantly be wowed by the beautiful lobby entrance and art from around the world in the atrium space. Spacious guest rooms make you feel right at home with a living area, full kitchen, large closets and private balconies with city and mountain views.

Mountain views from rooftop. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Stylish and spacious guest rooms. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Private balconies overlooking Denver. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

But we all know that every hot spot in Denver has a rooftop. Enjoy The Berkeley Hotel’s spacious rooftop with panoramic mountain views, grills, fireplaces and everything you need to watch a Denver sunset.

A stay at the Berkley Hotel is a great way to explore Denver’s Tennyson Street. Grab breakfast next door at the delicious Bakery Four or lunch at Two Hands and dinner at Black Belly. Get all your holiday shopping done with dozens of locally-owned boutiques and art galleries.