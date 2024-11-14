Maximalism Reminds Us To Stay Playful At Denver Fashion Week

Maximalism exists at the intersection of “dopamine dressing” and “there’s no such thing as too much.”

Where Couture has long been the main character of the runway, maximalism had its time in the spotlight last night on the fifth day of Denver Fashion Week Fall 2024. Each look represented fashion in its most indulgent and carefree form.

But carefree doesn’t mean careless: each of the night’s six designers presented a carefully curated collection, uniquely interpreting the night’s theme. The show included collections from Cardiovascuwhore, BALBY, Glam It, Bailey Heyman, MOSS D and MadVan Design.

Before the models took the runway, local drag icon Felony Misdemeanor opened the show and energized the crowds. She also announced the inaugural Aspen Fashion Week, which will take place in August 2025.

Felony Misdemeanor introduced the night’s entertainer, Grace Devine. Devine won Denver Fashion Week’s Entertainer Challenge, a goal that she has long aspired for.

“So many entertainers that I look up to have performed at Denver Fashion Week, and I’ve always wanted to do it.” Devine shared. “When I saw that they had a maximalism show, I thought to myself, ‘That’s it. That’s the one.'”

Devine brought a bubbly and free-spirited energy to the runway, performing three original songs including “It Girl,” “Florida Woman” and “Call Me Crazy.”

Cardiovascuwhore

When Cardiovascuwhore designer Meena Pittman was preparing for her Denver Fashion Week collection, she had one major wish: “I hope Ryan Ross sees this.”

Here’s hoping the former guitarist and lyricist of Panic! At The Disco is paying attention: the Cardiovascuwhore collection was inspired by the band’s first album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. As such, most of the looks referenced P!ATD music videos from that era: from the iconic fish tanks from the “Lying Is The Most Fun…” music video to the classic dark circus looks from “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” including models on stilts.

Complete with unsettling circus make-up, artfully crafted leotards, top hats, neck ties and a head-banging backing track, Cardiovascuwhore’s collection was pure joy for 2000s emo kids — and would certainly make Ryan Ross proud.

BALBY

In theory, fringed bell bottoms, puffer leg warmers and leopard print shouldn’t make sense together. However, BALBY designer Mark Shroyer‘s collection demonstrated that fashion doesn’t always have to make sense. Shroyer’s collection brought true maximalism to life: clashing patterns, fabrics, textures and silhouettes. While the looks’ silhouettes were reminiscent of high fashion, Shroyer’s choice of color and fabric brought these looks into a whole new realm: one where matching doesn’t matter and anything is possible.

The unique nature of each look was purposeful. As Shroyer explains, it’s representative of a special kind of relationship.

“The collection represents a chosen family. All the looks are incredibly different, and, though there are commonalities, the collection celebrates diversity,” he shared. “Everyone is playing first string, and it’s working.”

Glam It

Glam It! showed a stunning collection that brought designer fashion into the world of maximalism. Beginning with a monochromatic white fringe look, the entire collection celebrated intricate details: including feather-adorned boots, chunky jewelry, clashing plaids and mosaic dresses. But while some of the collection nodded toward high fashion, designer Jonard Braga also included some hype dress-down looks, including patterned jumpsuits and a bright pink fuzzy sweatsuit.

While his goal may have been to bring light-hearted Couture to Colorado, Braga also hopes to inspire younger generations with his collection. As such, he was thrilled to work with younger models.

“We need something new here, and I’m so grateful that the younger generation has been so excited to participate in this show.” Braga shared.

Bailey Heyman

Bailey Heyman is an electrical engineer from Texas. When she’s not working on electrical systems at work, she’s figuring out how to make cowboy boots light up. And based on her collection last night, she’s succeeding.

Heyman brought a fun, colorful and nostalgic collection to the DFW runway. The collection included references to ’90s kids’ favorites: including authentic Furby fur, a Beanie Babies-themed jacket and a full Lisa Frank-inspired ensemble (made with the iconic rainbow leopard print, of course). This playful collection reflects Heyman’s attitude toward designing: nothing for sale, everything for joy.

“Engineers have a reputation for being kind of shy,” shared Heyman. “So, when my parents asked me what I was working on, I never had any photos. So, I started doing runways so that I would have pictures to send them.”

MOSS D

MOSS D designer Marcia Kay Davis was born for a maximalism theme. For her return to the Denver Fashion Week runway, her latest collection did not disappoint. From cow hide to Davis’s trademark florals, the entire collection had a natural and free-flowing feel, emphasized by the looks’ loose silhouette. Overall, the MOSS D collection brought comfort and joy to the runway, with models dancing down the runway and genuine smiles on their faces.

But while something never change — as Davis won’t be letting go of florals anytime soon — last night’s collection had a special touch, as it was dedicated to Davis’s father.

“I grew up in a floral Eden, so this is an ode to my father — who is still alive, by the way,” shared Davis. “I’m crazy about my models and crazy about being back at Denver Fashion Week. It’s just a really good vibe here.”

MadVan Design

MadVan Design‘s Madison Van Der Lingen returned last night with her fourth Denver Fashion Week collection. While the designer always leans into, in her words, “crazy bold shit,” this time around, Van Der Lingen’s collection has an extra special place in her heart.

“Sock monkeys were the first think I ever learned to sew,” Van Der Lingen shared. “So this collection is an ode to 13 year-old me and what I would have liked at that age.”

As such, the MadVan Design collection was equal parts precious and playful. Models carried sock monkeys down the runway. Each look was joyfully combined pastels and gentle tones with bright make-up and hair. The collection brought quirky and lively charisma to the stage, partially inspired by Harajuku girls. And of course, in classic MadVan style, a few of the looks centered around unique patterns — including unicorns and bananas (another nod to the beloved sock monkey).

All photography by Weston Mosburg.

Denver Fashion Week continues Nov 14 – Nov 19 at The Brighton.