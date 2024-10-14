Mark Shroyer’s BALBY Brings Maximalist Magic to Denver Fashion Week

As Denver Fashion Week unveils its thrilling new show dedicated to Maximalism, guests are eager to see what designers will be making their debut.

Mark Shroyer, the designer behind the bold and innovative brand BALBY is set to showcase a captivating and playful collection that promises to delight the audience. Renowned for his fearless approach to fashion, Shroyer invites attendees to dive into a vibrant realm where creativity knows no limits.

His upcoming collection promises to captivate the audience with a rich tapestry of colors, textures, and narratives inspired by the circus. With Shroyer’s creative influence on Maximalism, it is set to be a dazzling showcase of artistry and imagination, reflecting his commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary design.

With his signature flair for detail and vibrant designs, Shroyer promises to deliver a captivating show that celebrates the magic of the circus while redefining modern fashion.

Inspiration Behind The Collection

Known for his bold creativity and unique storytelling, Shroyer’s collection draws inspiration from the enchanting world of the circus.

“Each look is inspired by a different character you might find under the big top,” Shroyer said.

Reflecting on his inspiration Shroyer shares, “The circus is a family of unique individuals who have a shared passion to put on a show. It represents the chosen family and togetherness in our differences.” This sentiment resonates deeply throughout his collection, emphasizing the beauty of diversity and the magic of collaboration.

Shroyer elaborates, “Color has an emotional quality in my work. I like to use a wide range of colors and try unique and emotional combinations. The mood dictates what is working and what isn’t.”

His thoughtful approach ensures that each hue harmonizes perfectly, creating a visual feast that compliments the narratives woven into his designs. However, with these intricate designs come challenges. Shroyer notes that sometimes, despite the beauty of certain pieces, they simply don’t fit within the collection, leading him to decide to set them aside for later.

When asked what the audience can anticipate from BALBY’s upcoming show at Denver Fashion Week, the response promises an experience full of theatrical flair and imagination. The designer hints at a captivating spectacle where fashion meets fantasy, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the unique world of BALBY.

Shroyer says, “The audience can expect a little drama, a little cinema. Prepare to indulge in the fantasy that is the BABLY circus.”

The Role of Drag & LGBTQIA+ Influence

When it comes to the creative process and inspiration behind integrating patterns into Shroyer’s designs, some of the key influences and techniques he uses are choosing patterns strategically based on the theme of his collection.

“I have embraced a number of striped fabrics, reminiscent of a circus tent. Also, a daisy motif echoes the theme in a fun playful way,” Shroyer said.

Along with the patterns seen throughout Shroyer’s collection, there are also many other influences of cultural and artistic references he uses to inspire his designs — Shroyer’s LGBTQIA + background.

Shroyer has designed many garments for local Drag artists and has had the pleasure of working with talented creators such as Yvie Oddly and Willow Pill from RuPauls Drag Race.

“Drag is a huge influence in my work because everyone deserves to feel fabulous,” Shroyer said.

Versatility

In the design world, the balance between comfort and style often comes down to individual needs and creative intent. Whether crafting effortlessly wearable pieces or pushing boundaries with bold statements, creators find themselves navigating the space between practicality and artistic expression. The approach can vary, as explained by Shroyer.

“I love making things that are very comfortable and easy to wear. And on the other hand, sometimes practicality is out and we are here to make a statement. And everything in between” Shroyer said.

This sentiment encapsulates the essence of Maximalism, sometimes you must sacrifice for the beauty of intricate designs.

When asked about the type of audience BALBY’s designs cater to, the focus is empowering individuals to express themselves through fashion, whether subtle or bold. BALBY offers versatility with individual pieces so you can layer and curate, allowing customers to explore their personal style at their own pace.

“My brand encourages people to make bold fashion statements, at whatever speed they please,” Shroyer said. “The beautiful thing about separate pieces is that you can layer and create a lot of interest or you can use individual items as statement pieces.”

Design inspiration for BALBY comes from a deep commitment to storytelling. Rather than simply following trends, each collection is thoughtfully curated around a specific narrative, with the pieces functioning like characters in a larger universe.

“I like to explore an idea and curate towards a specific story. I build my collection like a story,” he said. “Character building and creating a universe. I’m excited to explore different themes for future collections.”

Embracing Maximalism

Reflecting on the essence of Maximalism, BALBY defines it as more than excess. It’s about making deliberate, bold statements that step outside the usual fashion expectations. Whether through loud expression or quiet defiance, Maximalism becomes a way to challenge the mundane.

“I like thinking of Maximalism as extra statements,” he said. “Either loud or quiet, but speaking outside of the typical code of conduct. It’s a peaceful protest against banality.”

Considering the essence of Maximalism, the designer sees BALBY as an inclusive celebration of self-expression. By inviting everyone to engage with fashion as a form of art, BALBY transforms clothing into a medium for personal storytelling. With a focus on playful proportions, layering, and a hint of sparkle — Shroyer encourages individuals to embrace their fantasies.

“BALBY is Drag for everyone,” Shroyer said. “I hope to give my audience a reason to express themselves with clothing. I like to play with proportions, transparency, and layering. There is always a little sparkle. It’s about making yourself feel special and leaning into a fantasy.”

With a rich history in various artistic disciplines, Shroyer expresses his excitement about merging his experience in drag, painting, and floral design into the fashion world.

“I have been an artist for most of my life. I am a painter, a florist, a designer, and a queen. I love the art of visual communication,” Shroyer said. “I have made drag commissions for many years and am excited to bring my skills to DFW and let my work exist in a fashion setting. I am very appreciative of the opportunity.”

If you take anything away from his show, it’s that, “I want people to be empowered and to use fashion to express themselves,” Shroyer said.

In anticipation of Denver Fashion Week’s first Maximalist Night, Mark Shroyer of BALBY invites us into a world where fashion transcends boundaries and embraces bold self-expression. His upcoming collection promises to celebrate artistry, with each piece reflecting his diverse background as a painter, florist, and designer.

By challenging conventional norms and encouraging individuality, Shroyer’s work stands as a testament to the power of maximalist fashion. As we await the unveiling of BALBY, it’s clear that this collection will captivate audiences but also inspire them to embrace their own unique styles and fantasies.

With his passion and vision at the forefront, Shroyer’s designs are set to leave a lasting impression on the fashion landscape, making this a must see show.

