Denver Fashion Week Wraps With First Ever Western Show

The final night of Denver Fashion Week made history with its first-ever western wear showcase. Five designers took the runway, presenting collections that reimagined the timeless aesthetic through a contemporary lens.

From rugged leather to flowing lace and from classic cowboy staples to innovative, bohemian twists, each look celebrated the traditional spirit of the frontier with a stunning blend of traditional and modern Western styles.

The show was hosted by FOX 31’s Meteorologist Kylie Bearse, who was styled in a custom look by Courts General Store. Bearse energized the crowd and announced the first-ever Aspen Fashion Week, which will take place next summer in August 2025.

Powerhouse country vocalist Kayla Ruby kick-started the evening’s Western energy with three electric songs — including one unreleased song coming out on November 21. Dress by designer Urban Cowgirl, Ruby displayed her irresistible playful energy and showcased her unmatched country belt, especially during a western cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

She’ll also perform the National Anthem for the eighth time at this upcoming Broncos game.

After Ruby’s performance, the show began, including collections from Rockmount Ranch Wear, Urban Cowgirl, Stratton Robe Co. X SKYE|AIRE, 1991 Boots X Courts General Store and The Boogeyman’s Closet.

Rockmount Ranch Wear

Rockmount Ranch Wear is a Denver institution established over 72 years ago. Worn by celebrities including Paul McCartney, Elvis and the cast of Brokeback Mountain, Rockmount changed the game of western wear forever when founder Papa Jack Weil put the first snap button on shirts in the 1940s. Fast forward to Denver Fashion Week, Rockmount Ranch Wear proved that classic Western wear is in style and here to stay.

The collection, designed by Steve and Wendy Weil, was centered around their trademark shirts, with intricate embroidery featuring iconic emblems of Western culture. The looks were elevated with big bouncy curls, sturdy cowboy boots and a lively backing track of classic American hits.

Urban Cowgirl

For Urban Cowgirl, designer Suzanne Dayton put a modern spin on traditional Western wear. The collection had the classic rhinestones, fringe and glitz of Dolly Parton-style cowgirls of the past but played with modern silhouettes and patterns. This “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” theme guided Dayton through the design process, reminding her of the individualistic nature of Western wear.

“Western wear in general lets people be uniquely them,” Dayton shared. “It lets you be who you are and be comfortable while still carrying that traditional piece of you.”

With playful colors, statement boots and silhouettes that ranged from traditionally feminine to tomboy androgyny, Dayton succeeded in showing that the girls will have fun no matter what they look like.

Stratton Robe Co. X SKYE|AIRE

After countless hours backstage, minimal sleep, and three collections already under her belt this week, Skye Barker Maa triumphantly unveiled her fourth and final collection—a stunning Western-themed showcase.

In collaboration with Jordan Stratton of Stratton Robe Co., Barker Maa seamlessly integrated the brand’s signature robes into her show with a distinctive SKYE|AIRE twist. While earlier looks in the show captured the essence of traditional cowboy attire, Barker Maa’s collection leaned into a bohemian aesthetic, blending loose-knit crochet, fur pelts, rugged leather accessories and delicate lace. The Stratton Robe Co. pieces added an air of luxury, featuring lustrous silk, intricate paisley patterns and soft fur accents.

The show ended with Barker Maa walking a life-size plastic horse down the runway (who she has lovingly named Stallion) adding a playful wink to the refined collection. And by artfully combining the rugged with the refined — pairing weathered suede with soft florals and tough leather with flowing lace — Barker Maa once again demonstrated her brilliance on the runway, proving she can master any theme she sets her sights on.

1991 Boots X Courts General Store

The 1991 Boots X Courts General Store collaboration began by celebrating the serene details of Western wear. Set against soothing visuals of rolling pastures and capable cowboys, the collection featured soft fabrics against a gentle color palette of cream against natural shades of brown, green and yellow.

That isn’t to say the collection lacked Western wear’s classic edge, however. Chunky belts, tailored jackets, crisp denim and — of course — 1991’s trademark boots added structure to the looks. The collection’s finale featured one final cowgirl and her lasso, wearing chiseled chaps and a contradictory ruffled blouse.

Kirah Pearl of 1991 Boots, designed the collection in just three weeks in collaboration with Court’s General Store and Perennial West Vintage and Secondhand Goods. The resulting designs are a meticulous tribute to our country’s cowboys and the wide-stretching impact of their centuries-long dedication.

“God bless America and God bless cowboys and cowgirls because we wouldn’t have food without them,” Pearl expressed. “True cowboys are some of the hardest workers out there, and we should honor the traditions of the West.”

The Boogeyman’s Closet

For The Boogeyman’s Closet’s highly anticipated return to the DFW runway, designer Carter Cupp took his signature theme to daring new heights. For his Fall 2023 Streetwear collection, Cupp described the concept as “if the Addams Family grew up skating in Texas.”

This season he revisited that vision but infused it with a haunting, tragic twist. The result? A collection darker, more devilish, and ominously magnetic — the kind only the Boogeyman could conjure.

Dubbed a “southern tragedy,” Cupp’s collection masterfully combined traditional Western staples —leather chaps, structured jackets, corsets, statement belt buckles, and ornate sterling silver details — with contemporary streetwear elements. Baggy cargo pants, harnesses, letterman jackets and low-slung skirts added a modern edge to the dark narrative.

As the collection continued, the looks got grittier, incorporating knife-sharp accessories and heavier graphics. Set against a backdrop of pounding music, disturbing visuals, and the occasional blood-curdling scream, Cupp transported the audience into a world where the dangerous is seductive and the very entities we should stay away from are impossible to resist. In a chilling display of tragedy and allure, Cupp once again displayed his pain staking design skills and unparalleled ability to tell stories on the runway.

All photos by Weston Mosburg.