Announcing the A-maize-ing Eateries of Denver Fashion Week Fall ’24

Denver Fashion Week is back for the fall ’24 season. Although there will be amazing designs headed down the runway, let’s not forget about the food partners who help elevate the show with small bites and culinary prowess. From fresh oysters and Angus steak in the VIP section to some of the best food trucks in Denver open to all – this season’s shows are not one to miss. Here is the full list of eateries partnering with DFW that never go out of style.

Visit the official Denver Fashion Week website for more information and purchase tickets for DFW Fall ’24 here.

Abrusci’s Fire & Vine

Photo courtesy of Abrusci’s Fire & Vine on Facebook

When: November 11, Streetwear & Sneakers

The Lowdown: From bringing experiences that are more than just for dining but celebrating all of life’s flavorful moments, Abrusci’s Fire & Vine is the place to do just that with its traditional recipes and homegrown ingredients. As a first-year partner of Denver Fashion Week, Abrusci’s is “excited to showcase [its] culinary expertise and connect with a fashion-forward audience.” On Monday, November 11 it will be serving up small bites as fresh as the designs on the runway like its Caprese Skewers (fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze) and Candied Bacon Skewers with hatch green chile cheddar – both options are gluten, nut, soy and egg-free.

Alma Baking House

Photo courtesy of Alma Baking House

When: November 10, Kids & Teens

The Lowdown: Not everyone makes their childhood dreams a reality, but Alexandra of Alma Baking House knew when she was 12 that she wanted to own a bakery one day. In spirit with the Kids & Teens show Alexandra is “excited to introduce my brand to this market niche” and be a first-time partner of DFW. Alma is also the creator of the half-pound Denver Style cookie (Belgium chocolate chips, chocolate truffle) and the winner of the 2024 Denver Bake Fest cookie sandwich. Stop by on November 10 to try her scrumptious creations, which will also include gluten-free options.

Blue Island Oyster Bar

Photo courtesy of Blue Island Oyster Bar on Facebook

When: November 9, Sustainable

The Lowdown: Supplied by Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, Blue Island Oyster Bar serves up some of the freshest seafood in Colorado. From lobster and shrimp to scallops and caviar Blue Island has something for every seafood craving. As a first-time partner of Denver Fashion Week, it is “looking forward to seeing all the creative outfits and the fun atmosphere,”and will be shucking and serving oysters on-site with a choice of cocktail sauce or pink peppercorn mignonette. Everything served will be gluten and dairy-free, so stop by on November 9.

BEZEL

Photo courtesy of Bezel Denver on Facebook

When: November 14, Society

The Lowdown: Known for its innovative craft cocktails and petite plates, BEZEL Bar is the perfect lounge filled with sophistication, elegance and attention to detail. Society at DFW is all about innovation and redefining the runway, and BEZEL embodies just that. With a new menu curated every season, it can showcase the finest ingredients available and always be ahead of the mark. For Denver Fashion Week, Bezel will have gluten, dairy and nut free options available in the form of two tostadas: smoked trout and smoked butternut squash with blue corn tortilla, pepian salsa, red radish fresno chile jalapeno slaw. As a first-year partner, “we look forward to connecting with individuals in this community and continuing to build lasting partnerships. Not to mention, fashion week is a fantastic place to find inspiration for future creations.” Don’t miss Society or Bezel or November 14.

Chez Lizeth Creperie

Photo courtesy of Chez Lizeth Creperie on Facebook

When: November 12, Streetwear & Sneakers

The Lowdown: Flavors straight from France can be found at Chez Lizeth Creperie and on November 12 for Streetwear & Sneakers. Nothing is more fashion-forward than a women-owned business and as a first-time partner at Denver Fashion Week, it is “so excited to see how everything looks and [meet] new people!” Travel to the streets of Paris at the show with its classic sweet and savory crepe flavors, as well as its gluten-friendly option: macarons.

Chile con Quesadilla

Photo courtesy of Chile con Quesadilla on Facebook

When: November 16, Couture

The Lowdown: In 2020, Chile con Quesadilla opened during the start of the pandemic, but has since been a force to reckon with. It started as a food truck, eventually opening a brick-and-mortar in Brighton and later down the road, Longmont. With a focus on loving to cook and cooking with love, Chile con Quesodilla serves up some of the city’s best tacos, Mexican street corn and more. See what it will be serving up on Couture night November 16.

Everbowl

Photo courtesy of Everbowl on Facebook

When: November 16, Couture

The Lowdown: Fresh and highlighting the basics of healthy living from superfoods is exactly what Everbowl is doing. From customizable acai bowls and smoothies to avocado toast it has something to satiate anything from a light craving to a full meal. See what refreshing creations it will have on November 16 at Couture.

Five Star to You

Photo courtesy of Five Star for You on Facebook

When: November 17, Western

The Lowdown: With an extensive culinary background in five-star hotels and high-end restaurants, Chef Richard Hammons founded Five Star to You, which brings this luxury experience straight to your home, event, wedding and more. Chef Hammons has expansive experience working with various cuisines such as sushi, Southwest/ Mexican, Italian, French and New American, so you can expect to find something exciting on the horizon from Chef Hammons at Western on November 17.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Photo of I Heart Mac & Cheese on Facebook

When: November 16, Couture

The Lowdown: All mac lovers can unite at Couture on November 16 for I Heart Mac & Cheese to serve up gooey goodness. From the classic mac & cheese to grilled cheese to flatbreads, I Heart Mac & Cheese has nothing short of comfort food galore. Customize your own or choose from any of its chef-inspired gourmet combinations. Find it sharing the same booth with Everbowl on November 16.

Kachina Cantina

Photo courtesy of Kachina Cantina on Facebook

When: November 14, Society

The Lowdown: Inspired by the flavors of the southwest and Baja Mexico, Kachina Cantina offers a hideaway into the sandy desert within LoDo’s concrete walls. Traditional ingredients line its menu like pozole, corn tortillas and fry bread to make delicious creations such as customizable tacos, quesabirrias and enchiladas – not to mention its long list of margaritas, tequila flights and house-made cocktails. See what exciting things they have in store on November 14 at Society.

Mile High Tikka Express

Photo courtesy of Mile High Tikka Express on Instagram

When: November 10, Kids & Teens

The Lowdown: Known as Denver’s first and only Indian fusion food truck, and the only place you can get a ‘Na-cos’ (Naan taco), Mile High Tikka Express serves up some of the most mouth-watering bites from Chef Charles Mani. Chef Charles began the food truck in 2022 with his business partner and mixologist Abhi and since then, the two have set off to bring Indian cuisine to the streets of Denver and beyond. Mile High Tikka Express not only has its notorious NaCos but also serves up butter chicken, wraps and platters, which include gluten and dairy-free options, as well as vegan and vegetarian. Get a taste on November 10 at the Kids & Teens show.

My Neighbor Felix

Photo courtesy of My Neighbor Felix on Facebook

When: November 14, Society

The Lowdown: Inspired by all seven regions of Mexico, My Neighbor Felix is a pan-Mexican-inspired restaurant serving up locally grown and sustainable foods. By using ethically sourced ingredients, authentic recipes and a community-based approach there is a place for everyone to enjoy quality food in a relaxed atmosphere. Its menu serves up neighborly splendor with its tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, mega margaritas and more. On November 14, taste its Watermelon-piña salsa with plantain chips and Cochinita Pibil tostadas available to create with allergen-friendly options.

Odie B’s

Photo courtesy of Odie B’s on Facebook

When: November 9, Sustainable

The Lowdown: If you go to Odie B’s and are expecting your average bodega, think again. Odie B’s is reinventing the everyday bodega with its modern approach and hearty sandwiches. Sticking with the culture of community, Odie B’s is available to serve up all things breakfast, brunch and lunch from cortados to cocktails, to small snacks and of course, sandwiches. Sticking with the theme of Sustainability, Odie B’s will be serving up a “seasonal veggie plant-based/vegan dish. We are doing mini smoked cabbage Caesar salads,” which will be allergen-free except for soy, garlic and onion. Check out how ” f**king awesome” Odie B’s is on November 9 at Sustainable.

The Patio at Sloan’s

Photo courtesy of the Patio at Sloan’s on Facebook

When: November 13, Maximalism

The Lowdown: Denver’s not known for its large bodies of water but at The Patio at Sloan’s, the lake view is enough to make you think the beach is right next door. With an array of salads, sandwiches and fish specialties and more, the Patio has everything from a romantic date night to catching happy hour with a friend. With a view of the mountains and the lake, the Patio emulates all that maximalism is, so be sure to stop by on November 15 to see what’s in store.

Sarahi’s Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Sarahi’s Kitchen on Facebook

When: November 9, Sustainable

The Lowdown: Family-owned and operated by brothers Luis and Jesus Pasion, Sarahi’s Kitchen serves up fresh Mexican food that celebrates traditional flavors with vibrant, fresh ingredients. Sarahi’s Kitchen has it all from street tacos and fajitas to tostadas and empanadas, not to mention its breakfast menu, which includes a selection of burritos, tacos and chilaquiles. Stop by on November 9 to see what it has in store at Denver Fashion Week, Sustainable.

Southern Bell Catering Group

Photo courtesy of Southern Bell Catering Group on Instagram

When: November 11, Streetwear & Sneakers and November 13, Maximalism

The Lowdown: At Southern Bell Catering Group, “high-quality ingredient foods that no other catering company in the city offers” is its mission when it comes to delivering southern gourmet cooking in the form of catering, personal chefs and more. This is Southern Bell’s second year at Denver Fashion Week and it is looking forward to “collaborating with the fashion industry and making connections to future clients,” as well as serving up some fining dining small bites that are sure to make their mark on the runway for two days at Fashion Week: Sneakers & Streetwear and Maximalism – stop by to see what delicious creation is in store this year.

Wonderyard Garden + Table

Photo courtesy of Wonderyard Garden + Table on Facebook

When: November 16, Couture

The Lowdown: A long-time partner of Denver Fashion Week, Lotus Concepts, the group behind Wonderyard is “very proud of our relationship and most importantly friendship with 303 Magazine and DFW over the years.” Through the years, its favorite parts of DFW include “the creativity that each designer brings to the week-long event. You can see the passion and work put in by everyone from the designers to the models and energy is felt by everyone all week long.” Wonderyard is a bar-forward restaurant that offers shareable plates and good vibes through its whimsical design. On November 16, taste its herb-grilled Flat Iron Angus Steak with Italian herb demi sauce served with parmesan potatoes, Pinot Noir gorgonzola onion and roasted tomatoes.

The Workbench

Photo courtesy of The Workbench

When: November 17, Western

The Lowdown: A love of food and bringing people together through it is exactly what The Workbench thrives on. From pairing craft cocktails with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, The Workbench is able to curate a 10-course tasting menu for 14 with its open kitchen concept, “where guests can watch each dish and cocktail being prepared in front of them, with everything being explained in detail so you know exactly what to expect.” This is its first year partnering with Denver Fashion Week and it is looking forward to “meet and connect with like minded people.” Stop by on November 17, to get a taste of its KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) nuggets and caviar.

Urban Farmer

Photo courtesy of Urban Farmer on Facebook

When: November 17, Western

The Lowdown: A first-time partner of Denver Fashion Week, Urban Farmer is bringing the spirit of the Wild West to DFW on November 17. Urban Farmer is a modern chophouse that combines locally and responsibly sourced ingredients with a chef-driven menu bringing “‘rural chic’ to life in the heart of Denver,” which “is thoughtfully designed for and inspired by the people and the bounty of the region.” This year, try its wild mushroom rubbed, tenderloin medallions with whipped potato espuma, pickled kumquat, preserved lemon chimichurri and crispy garlic from Executive Chef Ryan Rau.