Sustainable Couture: Abstraction Design’s Impact at Denver Fashion Week

As the fashion industry continues to reckon with its environmental impact, designers like Anete Freimane are leading the change toward a more sustainable future. Freimane, the designer of Abstraction Design, blends her artistic vision with a deep commitment to eco-conscious fashion.

Get your Denver Fashion Week tickets here

Set to showcase her latest collection at Denver Fashion Week (DFW)’s Sustainable Night, Freimane’s designs stand out not just for their aesthetic and Couture appeal but also for their thoughtful approach to sustainability.

Her work embodies a new wave of fashion, where ethical practices and innovative design intersect, making her a standout voice in the evolving landscape of sustainable fashion.

Revitalizing Fashion Through Upcycled Design

As Freimane prepares to debut her latest collection at DFW’s Sustainable Night, her passion for sustainable design is unmistakable. At the heart of her brand, Abstraction Designs is a creative approach to fashion that reimagines discarded garments.

When asked about the inspiration behind her label, Freimane shared: “I’ve always been fascinated by thrifting culture.”

She said it’s always amazing what items you can find thrifting. She realized that she could find so much “untapped potential” through second-hand shopping. She began slowly buying unique pieces and upcycling them by altering or adding elements to bring new life into them.

“The experimentation process is exciting for me, and that’s what Abstraction Design is all about — creating something truly unique and abstract from a piece that was once discarded and might never find a new owner,” she said. “My vision is to give these pieces a second chance and make them one-of-a-kind.”

The vision, rooted in sustainability and creativity, drives Freimane’s work and speaks to a larger movement within fashion — one that emphasizes upcycling, waste reduction, and individuality in design.

Freimane’s Ethically Sourced and Handcrafted Designs

When discussing how sustainability shapes her design process, she explained that sustainability is at the heart of everything she does within Abstraction Design.

“I ensure that every piece is created with a low environmental impact,” she said. “It begins with sourcing materials, prioritizing upcycling and acquiring donated fabrics from local craft stores like ReCreative in Denver or Texas Art Asylum in Texas, as well as using leftover pieces from fabric stores. Our designs focus on minimizing waste by incorporating hand-sewing techniques, reducing the reliance on machine production.”

Freimane’s approach highlights her dedication to ethical fashion and showcases her ability to creatively transform previously discarded materials into stunning, one-of-a-kind garments.

Eco-Couture: Freimane Blends High Fashion with Sustainable Principles

While sustainability plays a central role in her design process, Freimane’s aesthetic elevates her work into the realm of couture, intentionally blending high fashion while being eco-conscious.

“Yes, it was absolutely intentional,” she said when asked about the couture elements in her designs. “While sustainable fashion often leans towards streetwear or eclectic styles, I wanted to challenge myself by creating something more couture-like. There’s something deeply rewarding about designing high-end, refined pieces using sustainable practices — it’s not just about making something visually appealing, but also about the craftsmanship and dedication that go into making each piece truly unique, elegant, and sustainable at the same time.”

By merging high-end couture with sustainable principles, Freminame is redefining what it means to be a sustainable designer — proving that ethical fashion can be just as luxurious, intricate, and polished as its traditional counterparts.

Freimane’s Upcycling Journey and Handcrafted Techniques

Freimane highlights that upcycling is central to her design process, explaining, “I primarily source fabrics from local thrift and donation stores, allowing me to breathe new life into materials that might otherwise go to waste.”

One of her favorite materials to work with is velvet which she describes as “distinctive and durable but also has a timeless quality that looks stunning on everyone.”

In addition to her material choice, Freimane incorporates hand-sewing techniques in many of her garments further solidifying her couture abilities.

“This approach adds a personal touch and allows for greater creativity while minimizing waste and energy consumption,” she says, reinforcing her commitment to sustainable fashion practices at every level of production.

Embracing Constraints: Freimane’s Innovative Approach to Sourcing Sustainable Materials

Freimane acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges in creating sustainable fashion is sourcing materials.

“Because I rely heavily on second-hand and donated fabrics, I often encounter uncertainty about what will be available,” she explains, noting that this can sometimes limit design options.

However, she has learned to embrace this unpredictability as part of her creative process.

“It pushes me to think innovatively and develop solutions that not only utilize the resources at hand but also align with my artistic vision,” she said., Though it can be constraining, it has inspired her to be more resourceful and adaptive in her approach to sustainable design.

For Freimane, creativity and sustainability go together.

“The limitations that come with working sustainably — like using only upcycled or donated materials — actually fuel my creativity,” she explains. Rather than viewing these constraints as obstacles, she sees them as opportunities to push the boundaries of design.

“It’s about finding innovative ways to turn these constraints into opportunities for unique designs,” she says.

Every choice she makes balances her artistic vision with environmental responsibility, a synergy she believes is what truly makes her pieces stand out.

Freimane is critical of how the fashion industry addresses environmental concerns, pointing out that “sustainability has become a buzzword, often used more for marketing than real change.” She believes many big brands make bold claims, but their actual efforts to reduce waste and slow down fast fashion fall short.

“There’s definitely room for improvement,” she notes. She also emphasized the need for brands to take responsibility for their production practices and commit to more authentic, sustainable measures rather than just following trends.

Freimane also highlights the role consumers play, urging them to be more conscious of their purchasing decisions.

“We should be more mindful by investing in capsule wardrobes, one-of-a-kind pieces, or considering rental options,” she suggests.

Innovative Sustainability

Freimane is particularly inspired by innovative sustainable practices emerging in the fashion industry. She highlights the technology that transforms plastic waste into fabric, noting that it “turns something harmful into a valuable resource for fashion.”

This innovation reduces waste in oceans and landfills but also provides designers with versatile materials to work with. Additionally, she finds the concept of circular fashion compelling, where brands prioritize recycling and repurposing old garments.

“Take-back programs encourage customers to return used items for recycling,” she explains. Such practices excite Freimane and align with her vision for a more sustainable future in fashion.

Freimane hopes her designs will shift consumers’ perceptions of sustainable fashion, demonstrating that it “doesn’t have to look second-hand or feel like a compromise.” She emphasizes that sustainable fashion can be just as “high-end, couture and desirable as anything newly made.”

Elevating Style

In her view, sustainability does not equate to sacrificing style or quality; it can enhance fashion by introducing an added layer of creativity and craftsmanship.

“My goal is for consumers to shift their perceptions and see sustainable fashion as something that’s both eco-conscious and elegant,” she said.

Freimane offers an exciting glimpse into her upcoming Abstraction Design collection for DFW revealing that attendees can expect “bold, statement pieces,” with a cohesive monochrome aesthetic. She identifies four major themes that will run through the collection: “light, transparent fabrics that add a delicate touch, structured blazers for a sharp and polished look, and rich velvet to bring depth and elegance.”

Each piece is designed to “push the boundaries of upcycling while maintaining a sophisticated, minimalist approach,” she notes. This blend of innovation and elegance promises to make her presentation a standout at the event.

Sustainable Fashion and Personal Legacy at DFW

Freimane reflects on her previous experience at Austin Fashion Week, stating it was “a great experience that helped me grow as a designer.” However, she notes that DFW presents a different level of excitement and scale. She observes that “Denver’s fashion scene feels more organized and polished, with a bigger spotlight on emerging designers,” which she finds incredibly motivating.

Freimane appreciates the “seamless” production of DFW, highlighting its growing recognition for its commitment to creativity and sustainability. While she acknowledges that Austin has its own charm and potential for growth, she sees Denver as an exciting step up in terms of visibility and professionalism.

Looking ahead, Freimane envisions Abstraction Design evolving by continually challenging herself to think outside the box and explore new avenues for creating unique, sustainable fashion.

She states, “I want to keep pushing the boundaries of upcycling, experimenting with unconventional materials and techniques to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.”

Freimane’s commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, with plans to expand the brand through initiatives like her own store or rental service.

“This would give more people access to high-quality, sustainable fashion that’s both stylish and environmentally conscious,” she explains.

Freimane wants the audience to understand that her upcoming collection is deeply personal, as she is dedicated to her late grandfather. She shares, “His philosophy in life was to always extend kindness and focus on the positive, even in the face of the world’s challenges.”

Each piece in the collection embodies this mindset, crafted with care from fabric that would otherwise be discarded.

“It’s more than just fashion; it’s a tribute to resilience, renewal, and the idea that beauty can emerge from even the toughest circumstances,” she reflects.

As DFW approaches, Abstraction Design stands out as a beacon of creativity and sustainability. With a collection dedicated to her grandfather’s enduring legacy of kindness and positivity, Frimane illustrates how fashion can transcend mere aesthetics to convey deeper messages of resilience and renewal.

Through her innovative use of upcycled materials and a commitment to elegant, high-quality designs, she not only challenges conventional perceptions of sustainable fashion but also inspires a broader conversation about the responsibility of designers and consumers alike.

As attendees anticipate her bold, monochromatic pieces that seamlessly blend sophistication with eco-consciousness, Freimane invites everyone to embrace a more sustainable future in fashion — one where beauty and ethics coexist harmoniously.

Her journey reflects a hopeful vision for the industry, reminding us that fashion can be both stylish and meaningful.

Make sure to get your Denver Fashion Week tickets here.