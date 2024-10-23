OPINION: Why Does Denver Favor Sustainable Fashion? 

We all want to be part of something bigger and better than us — sustainable fashion is the best way to put your best foot forward. This culture puts fast fashion to rest and brings wearability back into clothing.

Sustainable fashion has gained popularity in Denver due to the shifting culture of the city aimed at safeguarding the environment, and it’s no longer just a passing craze. As a part of nature, the citizens of Colorado make consumer decisions accordingly. They regard sustainable fashion as one way to keep the environment safe while still being fashionable.

Photo courtesy of Manic Pixie Thrift

Photo courtesy of The Denver Ginger

Photo courtesy of Manic Pixie Thrift

Photo courtesy of HYACINTH

Photo courtesy of Earthly Threads

Local designers are one of the main contributors to this movement, as they find new methods of producing and consuming fashion. Using organic or recycled materials like those at False Ego, HYACINTH or Earthly Threads are simply another indication of this rising consciousness awareness. These brands demonstrate that aesthetic value can be compatible with sustainability.

Sustainable fashion is the future of fashion. Plenty of local designers and stylists like The Denver Ginger or Manic Pixie Thrift are implementing techniques like thrifting or upcycling, which transforms waste materials into stylish pieces of clothing.

It’s not just about how you look; it’s about how you feel when you wear something that makes a difference.

Denver Fashion Week has a sustainability segment, demonstrating how relevant this movement has been. This is where the focus is on local designers who produce ethically and use eco-friendly textile materials. It’s been beneficial in pushing sustainability to mainstream fashion as it is now not an alternative concept but an expectation for a majority of consumers. Sustainable fashion has been climbing the ranks in favorability everywhere.

Photo courtesy of False Ego

Photo courtesy of False Ego

Photo courtesy of False Ego

Photo courtesy of False Ego

A similar trend can also be observed in Denver where the culture of secondhand shopping is catching up like wildfire.

Thrift shops and vintage stores are packed with chic clothes that are fairly more eco-conscious than the fast fashion businesses and, like Starbucks, they’re practically found on every Denver corner. The city’s thrifting culture initiates a shift in how people look at fashion where trends are viewed as ephemeral — it’s all about the quality and the stamina of the clothing.

Sustainable fashion doesn’t take a lot of work, just a lot of heart.

Denver’s perspective towards fashion is just a microcosm of the bigger philosophy that people hold. The citizens of this city expect more from the brands they endorse; they don’t just want fashion — they want fashion that aids the cause. Sustainable fashion in this case is not merely an option; it is a vision that the people want to see being portrayed in society.

Just because you want to look good doesn’t mean Earth should not look good too.