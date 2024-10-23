Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/23 – 10/27

Cheesecake and ciders, tricking-or-treating, Día de los Muertos and American Indian Winter Storytelling — there’s plenty for Denverites to do and eat in the Mile High City this weekend.

Marc Rebillet

Photo credit AXS

When: Oct. 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $63.05

The Lowdown: Marc Rebillet returns to Red Rocks another year with the We Outside tour where openers Flying Lotus and Reggie Watts will join. Rebillet is always sure to bring the “fun” in “funky” to Colorado.

Official Red Rocks After Party: Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Photo credit AXS

When: Oct. 24, 11 p.m.

Where: The Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $48.66+

The Lowdown: Sofi Tukker is a musical duo made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern based in New York City. Bringf your “Purple Hat” and dance moves to The Gothic Theatre following their performance at Red Rocks.

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo credit Colorado Symphony

When: Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. – Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $19.20 – $172.80

The Lowdown: This special show will have the full-feature film of The Nightmare Before Christmas projected on a big screen with dialogue, singing and effects accompanied by Danny Elfman’s score played live by the Colorado Symphony, conducted by Christopher Dragon.

Daily Bread

Photo credit AXS

When: Oct. 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $166+

The Lowdown: Rhett Whatley, who goes by his stage name Daily Bread, will bring an evening of electronic music to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside many other talented DJs and producers including DJ Shadow, Flamingosis & The Bodega Groove Collective, parkbreezy and Thought Process. It is a stacked lineup that you won’t want to miss as Red Rocks approaches its last month of shows for the year.

Opeth

Photo credit AXS

When: Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $67.43

The Lowdown: Swedish progressive metal band Opeth will be at The Mission Ballroom for their North American Tour 2024 with Tribulation as the opener. Tribulation is also a Swedish heavy metal band.

National Seafood Month

When: Oct. 23, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices will vary

The Lowdown: All month, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar has been celebrating National Seafood Month with different exclusive fish specials at all locations each week. For week three, they will be offering Whole Grilled Alamosa Striped Bass with Baba ganous, za’atar roasted carrots, charred broccolini and sweet tahini. The food is farm raised from Colorado.

Denver Pizza Week — Happy Hour

Photo credit Pizza Week Denver website

When: Oct. 24, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Wonderyard Garden + Table, 2200 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: If you’d like to participate in Denver’s Pizza Week, consider downloading the Denver Westword Pizza Week app. It is a week long celebration (through Oct. 27), where Denverites have the chance to try pizzas across the city with deals from participating restaurants. This event in particular will offer an evening of pizza and drink specials where guests can compare notes with other foodies and try some slices.



Cider & Cheesecake Pairing

Photo credit Waldschänke Ciders

When: Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Waldschänke Ciders is partenering with Joyful Life Bakery for this pairing at the family cidery. Locally made cheesecakes will be chosen to try with handcrafted ciders for guests either in the taproom or patio.



Boos & Booze Halloween Celebration

Photo credit Spirit Hound Distillers

When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Distillers, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: From 3 – 5 p.m., guests can participate in a pumpkin carving for $20, which includes a Pumpkin Spice Martini. There will be tarot cards and magic from 6 – 9 p.m., riddles for prizes all day, along with a dog costume contest from 12 – 2 p.m.

Knife Sharpening & Basic Knife Skills Class

Photo credit Visit Denver

When: Oct. 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: New West KnifeWorks, 185 Fillmore St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This hands-on class is with a professional chef who will teach guests how to properly sharpen their knives and use each knife like a pro as well. The class is beneficial for home cooks and culinary enthusiasts.



MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition

When: Oct. 23, 4 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $28.75 – $34.50

The Lowdown: Monopoly Lifesized is a 70-minute experience where guests get to interactively play the board game we all know and love. Guests and their teams will try to solve escape room-style challenges on a giant MONOPOLY board. Beating challenges awards players the opportunity to buy property, charge rent and break out of jail. Through Oct. 26, these tickets are for preview performances where the creative team is still actively working on the experience are adjustments are being made.

BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade

Photo credit Denver Union Station

When: Oct. 24, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The 10th annual Boonion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade features trick-or-treating (of course), mini-train rides, balloon artists, face painting and more. The parade begins at 5 p.m., with awards for first, second and third place overall best costumes.

ArtMares! Thrilling Art and Scary Stories

When: Oct. 25, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Head over to the AMWA to talk about a “hair-raising work of art and listen to an accompanying scary story.” Guests will have the chance to share their own unexplained experiences.

Día de los Muertos at Civic Center: Remembering Our Ancestors through Art

When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center, 101 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This event supports the vision of Artistic and Cultural Director Cal Duran with community altars, art installations, traditional music, dance, poetry and storytelling, art and crafts marketplace, healing arts practitioners, Mexican & Latin American food trucks, family-friendly activites, community ofrenda, Catrina/Catrín/Catrinx contest and a procession beginning at 6 p.m. at the Welcome Arch on Broadway Terrace.

American Indian Winter Storytelling Hour: Spooky Legends and Stories

When: Oct. 27, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison, CO

Cost: Adults: $10, children 7-12: $5, children 6 and under: free

The Lowdown: Tesoro Cultural Center will be hosting a series of four afternoon American Indian storytelling hours beginning on Oct. 27 by JoDene Sherwood (Blackfeet/Assiniboine/Cree) — just in time for some spooky stories to fit in with Halloween. Light refreshments will be provided by The Fort. On Oct. 27, the story of The Howling Buffalo Skull and Crazy Eyes will be shared with a Native American dance from a dog soldier dancer at the end.

