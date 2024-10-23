This Week In Concerts — Supernatural Festival, Hotel Mira, Dopapod, Marc Rebillet, GWAR and More

We’re entering the first weekend of Halloween proper this week in Denver, and the party is already beginning—there are some insane shows on deck! Here are some highlights:

An unbelievably heavy lineup approaches for the inaugural Supernatural Festival at the Western National Complex on 10/26. Created by the masterminds at Global Dance, this festival will rattle your bones with bass all day and all night, featuring sets from Kaskade, Sullivan King, Marauda, Virtual Right, and many, many more. Start your spooky season off right with this incredible festival!

Canadian indie rockers Hotel Mira are returning to Denver as a part of their worldwide tour on 10/23. They’ve chosen Lost Lake as their destination of choice and they’ve brought along Denver’s own Jesse Marcus & The Swan Song to get the party going promptly. Known for their electrifying stage presence and unbelievably catch tunes, Hotel Mira isn’t a show to miss!

The bloodiest and wildest proof that aliens truly are real, GWAR descends upon our fair city on 10/28 and promises to leave not a single denizen of Denver unscathed. These otherworldly metal gods have chosen Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser as the bands most worthy of a pre-show sacrifice before they descend upon the crowd—it’s the most fitting way to celebrate Halloween!

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

10/25—Skin On Skin

10/26—Swim

10/24—Cut Rugs with Shwilly and Nyquist

10/25—Blu & Exile with Fashawn, Sirplus and DJ Lowkey

10/26—Deucez with Stayns, Mile32 and Wagna

10/29—Migee & Flyspec with Diverted Vision, LoPoD and DJ Spark

10/24—Outback Traphouse with Sorcell, Swerve Theory and shyMai

10/25—Phenetic with Mobis, Prodigious and Adam Hester

10/26—Wildflower Arts Collective Takeover

10/25—Post/War with Years Down, Overtime Winner and Oh, Drifter

10/26—Hotel Fiction with Blankslate

10/24—Bunt. with Jigitz

10/26—Ashley Cooke with Greylan James

10/28—Porches with Sweet93

10/29—Cimafunk with Dog Tags

10/24—03 Greedo

10/25—Dopapod with Circles Around The Sun

10/26—Dopapod with Circles Around The Sun

10/25—Mile High Jazz Oasis with The Ken Walker Sextet

10/24—Bikini Trill with Lola Rising and Betaray

10/27—Denver Mini Fest

10/24—Infekt

10/25—Matroda

10/25—Perreoween

10/25—Bass Ops: Figure

10/26—Notre Dame

10/23—Three Tenors

10/24—Kassa Overall (2 Shows)

10/24—Piano Lounge: Callum Bair

10/25—Ken Walker Sextet

10/25—iies.

10/25—Piano Lounge: shluke & Chocuba Duo

10/26—JoFoKe & Same Cloth

10/26—Piano Lounge: Matt Fuller & Greg Harris Duo

10/27—Forever Is Now

10/28—DJO

10/24—Jesse Welles

10/25—The Regular with Hunter Stone and Rene Moffatt

10/26—Genevieve Stokes with Lily Kershaw and Seattle Kay

10/27—JORDY with FLAVIA and Cassidy King

10/28—The Milk Blossoms

10/25—Adult Braces with Charles & The Oddity and The Stephen Lear Band

10/26—I’m A Boy with Red Tack and Hemline

10/26—Love Cosmic Love

10/24—Sofi Tukker

10/26—Stop Light Observations with Kind Hearted Strangers

10/26—Daily Bread

10/29—Enter Shikari with You Me At Six and Yours Truly

10/25—Parmalee

10/23—Hump Day Funk Jam

10/24—Dave Randon Trio

10/25—Mile Hi Groove

10/26—Mile Hi Groove

10/27—Dumm Friends League

10/28—Monday Night Jazz

10/29—B3 Jazz Jam

10/23—Night Fishing with Minami Deutsch

10/24—The Savage Blush with Glue Man and Mark Sultan

10/25—CLEANER with Blööd Ôath and Love Gang

10/26—Machete Mouth with Gestalt and Jack Long

10/27—Spin Move with The Sickly Hecks and Mx Lonely

10/23—M.A.G.S with Barely Civil and Tiny Tomboy

10/24—Solar Circuit with The Buzz, BkellZ and Solflower

10/25— Nico Sonntag B2B Mati Sonntag with El Santo & The Mean Machine, Edickson Manrique, Briella and Her Man’s

10/25—Bob’s Son with Chrispy, it’s jefe :], Saul Gucci and Type One

10/26—Jaguar Stevens with N1GHTCRVWL3R, Estephani, Sari and Top Heavy

10/26—Pink Parks with DonnerTheGoner

10/26—The Duchess, Miss Flowers, Golden Goggles and AFT3RS

10/27—Duncan Coker with Starlight & Pine, Deva Yoder and Isaac Martinez

10/28—Baby Bugs with Solya

10/29—2hollis with nate sib

10/23—Hotel Mira with Jesse Marcus & The Swan Song

10/24—Vaultboy with Jordan Suaste

10/25—Photay with M. Sage and Random Temple

10/26—Nobigdyl. with Jon Keith an Aklesso

10/27—Toxic Authority with Postdrome and CLub

10/23—Snotty Nose Rez Kids

10/25—Tow’rs

10/26—Alesana

10/27—Bailey Spinn

10/28—La Luz

10/29—Rain City Drive

10/25—Danceportation

10/26—Danceportation

10/23—New Found Glory with Sincere Engineer

10/24—The Last Waltz

10/25—Mochakk with Beltran and Bodega Cats

10/26—nora en pure with Yotto, Khen and Adam Stark

10/27—Opeth with Tribulatio

10/29—The The

10/23—The Annie Booth Trio

10/24—Micah Miller and Bailey Hinkley-Grogan

10/25—The Derek Banach Quintet

10/26—The Peter Sommer Quartet

10/27—Dart Echo

10/24—Misterwives with Joan and Moody Joody

10/26—Stars with Kevin Drew

10/28—Dayglow with Sun Room

10/29—Inhaler with Benches

10/25—Flobots

10/26—The Polish Ambassador

10/27—The Polish Ambassador

10/23—Struggle Jennings

10/24—Tireshoe

10/26—Real Friends

10/27—Choir League

10/23—Marc Rebillet with Flying Lotus and Reggie Watts

10/24—Sofi Tukker with Shermanology and Carola

10/25—Above & Beyond with Alex Sonata & TheRio, Amy Wiles, aname and Genix

10/26—Daily Bread with DJ Shadow, Flamingosis & The Bodega Groove Collective, parkbreezy and Thought Process

10/27—DJ Diesel with Riot Ten, Habstrakt, Benda B2B Stoned Level and CELO B2B Kozmoz

10/28—Shawn Mendes

10/29—Ashnikko with Rico Nasty and COBRAH

10/25—Columbia Jones

10/25—BOGgARTs

10/26—Justin Howl

10/25—Rittz

10/26—Goon & Glizzy

10/23—Pulmonary Fibrosis with Gestation, Necropsy Odor, Cronos Compulsion and Polish

10/25—Plasma Canvas with Church Fire, Give Me Gold and Crash Poodle

10/26—Danbert Nobacon with Doom Scroll, Cleo Jetner and Eli & the Hypotheticals

10/27—Ignorant Bliss with RVBOMB, Falu Red, Cologne and Cavernous

10/23—Fly Janet with White Rose Motor Oil and Moon Veil

10/24—David Liebe Hart with Magic Cyclops and DJ Wayzout

10/25—Trees Inside Out with Pleasure Prince and Extreme Sports Club

10/26—Liquid Chicken with Satellite Pilot, Heather Hunt and Jonah Ausbun

10/23—Hatebreed

10/25—Lotus

10/26—Lotus

10/27—GWAR

10/29—Delta Sleep

10/25—Oguz

10/26—Valentino Khan

10/24—Reddy Threads

10/26—Hennessey Sound

10/27—No Shade United Artists