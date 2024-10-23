This Week In Concerts — Supernatural Festival, Hotel Mira, Dopapod, Marc Rebillet, GWAR and More

We’re entering the first weekend of Halloween proper this week in Denver, and the party is already beginning—there are some insane shows on deck! Here are some highlights:
An unbelievably heavy lineup approaches for the inaugural Supernatural Festival at the Western National Complex on 10/26. Created by the masterminds at Global Dance, this festival will rattle your bones with bass all day and all night, featuring sets from Kaskade, Sullivan King, Marauda, Virtual Right, and many, many more. Start your spooky season off right with this incredible festival!
Canadian indie rockers Hotel Mira are returning to Denver as a part of their worldwide tour on 10/23. They’ve chosen Lost Lake as their destination of choice and they’ve brought along Denver’s own Jesse Marcus & The Swan Song to get the party going promptly. Known for their electrifying stage presence and unbelievably catch tunes, Hotel Mira isn’t a show to miss!
The bloodiest and wildest proof that aliens truly are real, GWAR descends upon our fair city on 10/28 and promises to leave not a single denizen of Denver unscathed. These otherworldly metal gods have chosen Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser as the bands most worthy of a pre-show sacrifice before they descend upon the crowd—it’s the most fitting way to celebrate Halloween!
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
10/25—Skin On Skin
10/26—Swim
The Black Box
10/24—Cut Rugs with Shwilly and Nyquist
10/25—Blu & Exile with Fashawn, Sirplus and DJ Lowkey
10/26—Deucez with Stayns, Mile32 and Wagna
10/29—Migee & Flyspec with Diverted Vision, LoPoD and DJ Spark
The Black Box Lounge
10/24—Outback Traphouse with Sorcell, Swerve Theory and shyMai
10/25—Phenetic with Mobis, Prodigious and Adam Hester
10/26—Wildflower Arts Collective Takeover
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/25—Post/War with Years Down, Overtime Winner and Oh, Drifter
10/26—Hotel Fiction with Blankslate
The Bluebird Theater
10/24—Bunt. with Jigitz
10/26—Ashley Cooke with Greylan James
10/28—Porches with Sweet93
10/29—Cimafunk with Dog Tags
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/24—03 Greedo
10/25—Dopapod with Circles Around The Sun
10/26—Dopapod with Circles Around The Sun
10/25—Mile High Jazz Oasis with The Ken Walker Sextet
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/24—Bikini Trill with Lola Rising and Betaray
10/27—Denver Mini Fest
The Church
10/24—Infekt
10/25—Matroda
Club Vinyl
10/25—Perreoween
10/25—Bass Ops: Figure
10/26—Notre Dame
Dazzle
10/23—Three Tenors
10/24—Kassa Overall (2 Shows)
10/24—Piano Lounge: Callum Bair
10/25—Ken Walker Sextet
10/25—iies.
10/25—Piano Lounge: shluke & Chocuba Duo
10/26—JoFoKe & Same Cloth
10/26—Piano Lounge: Matt Fuller & Greg Harris Duo
10/27—Forever Is Now
10/28—DJO
Globe Hall
10/24—Jesse Welles
10/25—The Regular with Hunter Stone and Rene Moffatt
10/26—Genevieve Stokes with Lily Kershaw and Seattle Kay
10/27—JORDY with FLAVIA and Cassidy King
10/28—The Milk Blossoms
Goosetown Tavern
10/25—Adult Braces with Charles & The Oddity and The Stephen Lear Band
10/26—I’m A Boy with Red Tack and Hemline
10/26—Love Cosmic Love
The Gothic Theatre
10/24—Sofi Tukker
10/26—Stop Light Observations with Kind Hearted Strangers
10/26—Daily Bread
10/29—Enter Shikari with You Me At Six and Yours Truly
The Grizzly Rose
10/25—Parmalee
Herb’s
10/23—Hump Day Funk Jam
10/24—Dave Randon Trio
10/25—Mile Hi Groove
10/26—Mile Hi Groove
10/27—Dumm Friends League
10/28—Monday Night Jazz
10/29—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
10/23—Night Fishing with Minami Deutsch
10/24—The Savage Blush with Glue Man and Mark Sultan
10/25—CLEANER with Blööd Ôath and Love Gang
10/26—Machete Mouth with Gestalt and Jack Long
10/27—Spin Move with The Sickly Hecks and Mx Lonely
Larimer Lounge
10/23—M.A.G.S with Barely Civil and Tiny Tomboy
10/24—Solar Circuit with The Buzz, BkellZ and Solflower
10/25— Nico Sonntag B2B Mati Sonntag with El Santo & The Mean Machine, Edickson Manrique, Briella and Her Man’s
10/25—Bob’s Son with Chrispy, it’s jefe :], Saul Gucci and Type One
10/26—Jaguar Stevens with N1GHTCRVWL3R, Estephani, Sari and Top Heavy
10/26—Pink Parks with DonnerTheGoner
10/26—The Duchess, Miss Flowers, Golden Goggles and AFT3RS
10/27—Duncan Coker with Starlight & Pine, Deva Yoder and Isaac Martinez
10/28—Baby Bugs with Solya
10/29—2hollis with nate sib
Lost Lake
10/23—Hotel Mira with Jesse Marcus & The Swan Song
10/24—Vaultboy with Jordan Suaste
10/25—Photay with M. Sage and Random Temple
10/26—Nobigdyl. with Jon Keith an Aklesso
10/27—Toxic Authority with Postdrome and CLub
Marquis Theater
10/23—Snotty Nose Rez Kids
10/25—Tow’rs
10/26—Alesana
10/27—Bailey Spinn
10/28—La Luz
10/29—Rain City Drive
Meow Wolf
10/25—Danceportation
10/26—Danceportation
Mission Ballroom
10/23—New Found Glory with Sincere Engineer
10/24—The Last Waltz
10/25—Mochakk with Beltran and Bodega Cats
10/26—nora en pure with Yotto, Khen and Adam Stark
10/27—Opeth with Tribulatio
10/29—The The
Nocturne
10/23—The Annie Booth Trio
10/24—Micah Miller and Bailey Hinkley-Grogan
10/25—The Derek Banach Quintet
10/26—The Peter Sommer Quartet
10/27—Dart Echo
The Ogden Theatre
10/24—Misterwives with Joan and Moody Joody
10/26—Stars with Kevin Drew
10/28—Dayglow with Sun Room
10/29—Inhaler with Benches
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/25—Flobots
10/26—The Polish Ambassador
10/27—The Polish Ambassador
The Oriental Theater
10/23—Struggle Jennings
10/24—Tireshoe
10/26—Real Friends
10/27—Choir League
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/23—Marc Rebillet with Flying Lotus and Reggie Watts
10/24—Sofi Tukker with Shermanology and Carola
10/25—Above & Beyond with Alex Sonata & TheRio, Amy Wiles, aname and Genix
10/26—Daily Bread with DJ Shadow, Flamingosis & The Bodega Groove Collective, parkbreezy and Thought Process
10/27—DJ Diesel with Riot Ten, Habstrakt, Benda B2B Stoned Level and CELO B2B Kozmoz
10/28—Shawn Mendes
10/29—Ashnikko with Rico Nasty and COBRAH
Roxy Broadway
10/25—Columbia Jones
10/25—BOGgARTs
10/26—Justin Howl
Roxy Theatre
10/25—Rittz
10/26—Goon & Glizzy
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/23—Pulmonary Fibrosis with Gestation, Necropsy Odor, Cronos Compulsion and Polish
10/25—Plasma Canvas with Church Fire, Give Me Gold and Crash Poodle
10/26—Danbert Nobacon with Doom Scroll, Cleo Jetner and Eli & the Hypotheticals
10/27—Ignorant Bliss with RVBOMB, Falu Red, Cologne and Cavernous
Skylark Lounge
10/23—Fly Janet with White Rose Motor Oil and Moon Veil
10/24—David Liebe Hart with Magic Cyclops and DJ Wayzout
10/25—Trees Inside Out with Pleasure Prince and Extreme Sports Club
10/26—Liquid Chicken with Satellite Pilot, Heather Hunt and Jonah Ausbun
Summit
10/23—Hatebreed
10/25—Lotus
10/26—Lotus
10/27—GWAR
10/29—Delta Sleep
Temple
10/25—Oguz
10/26—Valentino Khan
Your Mom’s House
10/24—Reddy Threads
10/26—Hennessey Sound
10/27—No Shade United Artists