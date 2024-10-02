Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/2 – 10/6

Get a running start into spooky season this weekend in Denver by sipping on themed beverages from Poka Lola Social Club’s Halloween-inspired cocktail menu, going to see the vampire classic Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, or popping into AlSi Ceramics’ opening of “Who are You? An Alice in Wonderland Art Exhibit.”
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex released their latest album this July, X’s. The band brings the X’s World Tour to Fiddler’s Green this evening.
Photo credit AXS
Breaking Benjamin and Staind
Breaking Benjamin was formed in 1999 by lead singer and guitarist Benjamin Burnley and drummer Jeremy Hummel. Rock band Staind joins for this evening concert at The JunkYard with special guest Daughtry.
Photo credit Breaking Benjamin
Faye Webster
Faye Webster has released five studio albums since 2013, including Run and Tell, Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, I Know I’m Funny Haha, and Underdressed at the Symphony. Webster brings the Underdressed at the Symphony U.S. / Canada Tour to Mission Ballroom with opener Miya Folick.
Photo credit AXS
LSZEE: CloZee and LSDREAM
LSZEE is a electronic music project that combines two powerhouse space bass artists into one. The duo released their first collaborated album, LSZEE this September. The Funk Hunters, K+Lab and Common Creation will provide support opening for night one of two at Red Rocks.
Photo credit AXS
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto featuring Anne Akiko Meyers
Guest conductor Douglas Boyd and soloist Anne Akiko Meyers on violin will join the Colorado Symphony this Sunday for Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. The repertoire will include Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture – Fantasy, Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64, and Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major, Op. 52.
Photo credit Colorado Symphony
Cocktails and Screams | Oktoberfest Trivia
Milepost Zero will be the host of Cocktails & Screams for the month of October with many different themed trivia evenings and activities. This Wednesday evening, the trivia is Oktoberfest-themed. Guests may enjoy Halloween drinks like “The Forbidden Apple,” “Night of the Living Red,” or “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”
Photo credit McGregor Square
Studio Ghibli Cookie Decorating Class
This class provides the opportunity for attendees to partake in decorating four pre-baked cookies into designs from Studio Ghibli classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. The general admission cookie kit includes four pre-baked cookies, 4-8 pre-colored icing bags, a scribe tool, as well as a box and parchment paper.
Photo credit Sugar Bloom Cookie
Ceviche Making Class
Learn how Toro’s culinary team creates their ceviche with Latin ingredients this Friday evening as part of their weekly masterclass. Ticket price includes a complimentary welcome drink while watching.
Photo credit Toro
Poka Muah Ha Ha
Beginning this week, Poka Lola Social Club is transforming the atmosphere into a Halloween celebration with décor to match the launch of 16+ themed cocktails, mocktails and shots. Drinks will include “Holy Water,” “Speak No Evil,” “Cult Classic,” and “The Warlock.” Find more information on the menu’s drinks here.
Photo credit Poka Lola Social Club
So You Think You Hate Chardonnay?
Blanchard Family Wines invites you to taste test four unique Colorado Chardonnays with James Blanchard. He will guide guests through those wines’ stories, flavor profiles and winemaking style, as well as winemaking techniques, such as malolactic fermentation and how different barrel types impact/influence flavor in aging. This is a wonderful opportunity to branch out and possibly change your mind on the classic grape that becomes a Chardonnay.
Photo credit Blanchard Family Wines
Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum
Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum will be on display through Jan. 12, 2025 in Level 1 of the Hamilton Building. There are daily tours from 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. The exhibition is organized around Thomas’ favorite themes of space, earth and music and displays the abstract stylings of Thomas “where color is symbolic and multi-sensory, evoking sound, motion, temperature and even scent.”
Photo credit Denver Art Museum
“Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” by Kate Hamill
This play by Kate Hamill is based on the novel by Bram Stoker and directed by Carolyn Howarth. It is said that this story turns the tropes of fainting ladies and evil villains on their heads, driving “a gleeful stake through the heart of the patriarchy itself.”
Photo credit Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
“Who are You? An Alice in Wonderland Art Exhibit”
This evening marks the opening of the Alice in Wonderland exhibition at AlSi Ceramics with artworks spanning all kinds of medias and styles. Guests are encouraged to come visit the weird and wonderful at The Gallery. The exhibit runs through Nov. 4, 2024.
Photo credit AlSi Ceramics
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart takes his stand-up to the Bellco Theatre stage this weekend in Denver with “Acting My Age.” If you’re unsure whether or not you’re a fan of Hart’s stand-up, consider brushing up on any one of his eight stand-up specials that span the years from 2009 – 2023.
Photo credit AXS
Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair
Over 100 hand-selected artisans will be at the Jackalope in Olde Town Arvada with original fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, home decor and housewares, art, photography, food and more. Attendees will find activities like the Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt, as well as live paintings, caricatures and more from Ethan’s Gallery, or natural henna tattoos with custom designs from Old Soul Henna. There will also be live music and food trucks. Find more information on the free fair here.
Photo credit Jackalope Arts
