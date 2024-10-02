This Week In Concerts — Justice, Anderson .Paak, Thumpasaurus, Nicky Romero, Fontaines D.C. and More

We’ve officially kicked off Halloween month here in Denver, and the amount of amazing shows we’ve already got in the schedule is downright scary. Check out some of these wild events:

Drummer, rapper, producer, crooner, and all-around talent Anderson.Paak is in town and bringing the Free Nationals to Red Rocks on 10/2, with support from GAWD on deck as well. Not content with only playing the most beautiful venue in the world, vinyl-spinning alter-ego DJ Pee.Wee is taking over The Church after the show to keep the dance floor burning all night long.

Clozee and LSDream are taking over Red Rocks all weekend on 10/5 and 10/6, and they’ve brought some incredible performers along with them. The Funk Hunters, K+Lab and Common Creation will be tearing up the stage on 10/5, and Jordnmoody, Skysia and Lowcation will be in charge of the bass come 10/6. LSDream will also be bringing his Lightcode show to light up the Rocks on the morning of 10/6.

French nu-disco pioneers Justice are bringing the Hyperdrama to the Mission Ballroom on 10/2 with their friends The Flints to get everyone dancing as soon as they walk in the door. Touring in support of their fabulous fourth album, this will be a hump day party to remember!

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

10/4—Wakyin

10/5—Peace Control

10/2—Jeff Lynne’s ELO

10/3—Elevation Worship

10/4—Christian Nodal

10/3—JuJu Beats with Immense Vibrations and PRANA

10/4—DJ Dave Paul

10/5—S.P.Y with Tim Reaper and 88 Katanas,

10/8—Mia Koden

10/3—Dead Nasty with Keyrsen, Beau V and Kyte Beats

10/4—Morning High with Cord, Ghast, Centauri and MissingNo.

10/5—Mahsiv B2B Bostn B2B REJACK

10/4—David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba

10/5—The Lonely Ones with Stil Runnin’ and 2 Seconds Two Denver

Parra For Cuva

10/3—Point North with Nevertel, Elijah and Rivals

10/5—Parra For Cuva with Orbit

10/6—Boris with Starcrawler

10/7—JP Cooper with Sam Fischer

Shadowgrass

10/4—Mall Grab with Mesme and Pandorah

10/5—Shadowgrass with Sicard Hollow

10/2—Thumpasaurus with Chantil Dukart

10/3—SHiFT ft. Recycled Funk, BUTL3R, Room Service, SNDY and Samso

10/4—Giant Walking Robots with Ghost.wav, Audiotrope and Utopia

10/5—The Mother Hips with Jesse Roper

10/6—Your Old Droog with Aztrogrizz and Bojack Carter

10/2—DJ Pee .Wee

10/3—Bleep Bloop

10/4—4B

10/5—Cyril

10/5—Shy FX

10/2—Aquiles & The Latin Groove

10/3—Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

10/3—Fiamore

10/3—Piano Lounge: Alex Heffron

10/4—Joe Anderles Quartet

10/4—Sean Applebee

10/4—Piano Lounge: Julie Koenig & Ben Hall Duo

10/5—Nelson Rangell (2 Shows)

10/5—Piano Lounge: Stephen Brooks & Chris Kroger Duo

10/6—After Midnight

10/7—Jonathan Powell with Mambo Jazz Party

10/8—Kris Davis Trio (2 Shows)

DJ Pee .Wee

10/3—Luna Li with John Roseboro and Alana Mars

10/4—Cole Chaney with Buckstein

10/5—Dora Jar with The Army, The Navy

10/6—Cameron Whitcomb with Ben Cottrill

10/8—Alex Warren with Michael Sanzone

10/4—Pattymelts

10/5—Supnod

Fontaines D.C.

10/2—Fontaines D.C. with Been Stellar

10/8—Shannon & The Clams with The Deslondes

10/4—ERNEST

10/4—Alive On Arrival

10/5—Alive On Arrival

10/2—Wave Decay with Mint Field

10/4—YES BABY with The Etiquettes, Los Cronies and Cabin

10/5—George Cessna with Wheelchair Sports Camp and The Milk Blossoms

10/6—Candy Apple with American Culture and J.R.C.G.

10/8—Madeline Goldstein with Pixel Grip

10/3—Duper with Subb Spaced, Endlessmidnight and Trevor Charles

10/4—Duskus with GOLDSTAR and John Hayes

10/4—Matty O’Connor

10/5—CAVO with Para Nosotros

10/5—Open House: KITO with Bro Candy and Magic Madz

10/6—Illuminati Hotties with Daffo

10/8—Zolita with Meg Smith

10/3—Cancerslug with Taxi Paint and Solar Flare Sunset

10/5—Ezra Bell with Nathaniel Riley and Gartener

10/6—Ezra Bell with Caspar Milquetoast and Mercy Club

10/2—Bears In Trees

10/3—Deicide

10/4—Myles Smith

10/5—Bob Vylan

10/6—Undeath

10/7—Creeper

10/8—Caskets

10/2—Hot Chip with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

10/4—Abhi The Nomad with Khary and Harrison Sands

10/5—UPSAHL with Conor Burns and Zoe Ko

10/8—6arelyhuman with That Kid

10/2—Justice with The Flints

10/4—Faye Webster with Miya Folick

10/5—Thievery Corporation with Chali 2NA & Cut Chemist

10/6—Sammy Rae & The Friends with Corook

10/7—Till Lindemann with Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection

10/8—Michael Kiwanuka with Brittany Howard and Yasmin Williams

10/2—The Vlad Gershevich Trio

10/3—Ella & Louis

10/4—The Derek Banach Quintet

10/5—The Peter Sommer Quartet

10/6—The Alex Heffron Quartet

10/6—All Day Bluegrass

Wilderado

10/2—Architects with We Came As Romans and Brutus

10/3—Wilderado with Ethan Tasch and The Takes

10/4—Ivy Lab with Commodo, Lake Hills, Gila and Mirror Maze

10/5—Gioli & Assia with Joplyn

10/2—High On Fire

10/4—Afrobeats To The World

10/5—SynthBanger’s Fest

10/6—SUSO A LA CARTA

10/8—Miss May I

10/2—Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals with GAWD

10/3—Wardruna with Chelsea Wolfe

10/4—Slander with Zomboy, Moody Good, Samplifire, COPYCATT and Redline

10/5—Clozee with LSDream, The Funk Hunters, K+Lab and Common Creation

10/6—Lightcode by LSDream

10/6—Clozee with LSDream, Jordnmoody, Skysia and Lowcation

10/7—Flatland Cavalry with Randy Rogers Band and The Wilder Blue

10/8—Meghan Trainor with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell and Chris Olsen

10/4—Red Light Ritual with Spitting Image and Critter

10/5—Ben Tonak

10/5—VETRAS

10/8—Lara Ruggles

10/4—Pile of Priests with Oak Ash and Thorn, Vile Aesthetic, Torn from Existence and GraveDancer DOA

10/5—Slo Pain

10/6—RINGWORM

10/3—God’s Computer with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Purity Control and Pig Splitter

10/4—God’s Computer with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Purity Control and Pig Splitter

10/4—Fentanyl with Mexican Coke, Asbestos and Polish

10/5—Last with Portal to the God Damn Blood Dimension and Vulgarian

10/6—Last with Portal to the God Damn Blood Dimension and Vulgarian

10/4—Cortége with Alamo Black and Steven Lee Lawson

10/5—Motel Frunz with Big Signal and Bad Knees

10/2—Wave To Earth

10/3—Stephen Wilson Jr.

10/4—Salute

10/5—Ginger Root

10/6—Show Me the Body

10/7—Sevendust

10/8—The Black Dahlia Murder with Dying Fetus

10/4—SNBRN

10/5—Nicky Romero

10/4—Bass Capitol

10/5—Deep Resonance