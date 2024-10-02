This Week In Concerts — Justice, Anderson .Paak, Thumpasaurus, Nicky Romero, Fontaines D.C. and More

We’ve officially kicked off Halloween month here in Denver, and the amount of amazing shows we’ve already got in the schedule is downright scary. Check out some of these wild events:
Drummer, rapper, producer, crooner, and all-around talent Anderson.Paak is in town and bringing the Free Nationals to Red Rocks on 10/2, with support from GAWD on deck as well. Not content with only playing the most beautiful venue in the world, vinyl-spinning alter-ego DJ Pee.Wee is taking over The Church after the show to keep the dance floor burning all night long.
Clozee and LSDream are taking over Red Rocks all weekend on 10/5 and 10/6, and they’ve brought some incredible performers along with them. The Funk Hunters, K+Lab and Common Creation will be tearing up the stage on 10/5, and Jordnmoody, Skysia and Lowcation will be in charge of the bass come 10/6. LSDream will also be bringing his Lightcode show to light up the Rocks on the morning of 10/6.
French nu-disco pioneers Justice are bringing the Hyperdrama to the Mission Ballroom on 10/2 with their friends The Flints to get everyone dancing as soon as they walk in the door. Touring in support of their fabulous fourth album, this will be a hump day party to remember!
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
10/4—Wakyin
10/5—Peace Control
Ball Arena
10/2—Jeff Lynne’s ELO
10/3—Elevation Worship
10/4—Christian Nodal
The Black Box
10/3—JuJu Beats with Immense Vibrations and PRANA
10/4—DJ Dave Paul
10/5—S.P.Y with Tim Reaper and 88 Katanas,
10/8—Mia Koden
The Black Box Lounge
10/3—Dead Nasty with Keyrsen, Beau V and Kyte Beats
10/4—Morning High with Cord, Ghast, Centauri and MissingNo.
10/5—Mahsiv B2B Bostn B2B REJACK
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/4—David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba
10/5—The Lonely Ones with Stil Runnin’ and 2 Seconds Two Denver
The Bluebird Theater
10/3—Point North with Nevertel, Elijah and Rivals
10/5—Parra For Cuva with Orbit
10/6—Boris with Starcrawler
10/7—JP Cooper with Sam Fischer
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/4—Mall Grab with Mesme and Pandorah
10/5—Shadowgrass with Sicard Hollow
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/2—Thumpasaurus with Chantil Dukart
10/3—SHiFT ft. Recycled Funk, BUTL3R, Room Service, SNDY and Samso
10/4—Giant Walking Robots with Ghost.wav, Audiotrope and Utopia
10/5—The Mother Hips with Jesse Roper
10/6—Your Old Droog with Aztrogrizz and Bojack Carter
The Church
10/2—DJ Pee .Wee
10/3—Bleep Bloop
10/4—4B
Club Vinyl
10/5—Cyril
10/5—Shy FX
Dazzle
10/2—Aquiles & The Latin Groove
10/3—Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
10/3—Fiamore
10/3—Piano Lounge: Alex Heffron
10/4—Joe Anderles Quartet
10/4—Sean Applebee
10/4—Piano Lounge: Julie Koenig & Ben Hall Duo
10/5—Nelson Rangell (2 Shows)
10/5—Piano Lounge: Stephen Brooks & Chris Kroger Duo
10/6—After Midnight
10/7—Jonathan Powell with Mambo Jazz Party
10/8—Kris Davis Trio (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
10/3—Luna Li with John Roseboro and Alana Mars
10/4—Cole Chaney with Buckstein
10/5—Dora Jar with The Army, The Navy
10/6—Cameron Whitcomb with Ben Cottrill
10/8—Alex Warren with Michael Sanzone
Goosetown Tavern
10/4—Pattymelts
10/5—Supnod
The Gothic Theatre
10/2—Fontaines D.C. with Been Stellar
10/8—Shannon & The Clams with The Deslondes
The Grizzly Rose
10/4—ERNEST
Herb’s
10/4—Alive On Arrival
10/5—Alive On Arrival
Hi-Dive
10/2—Wave Decay with Mint Field
10/4—YES BABY with The Etiquettes, Los Cronies and Cabin
10/5—George Cessna with Wheelchair Sports Camp and The Milk Blossoms
10/6—Candy Apple with American Culture and J.R.C.G.
10/8—Madeline Goldstein with Pixel Grip
Larimer Lounge
10/3—Duper with Subb Spaced, Endlessmidnight and Trevor Charles
10/4—Duskus with GOLDSTAR and John Hayes
10/4—Matty O’Connor
10/5—CAVO with Para Nosotros
10/5—Open House: KITO with Bro Candy and Magic Madz
10/6—Illuminati Hotties with Daffo
10/8—Zolita with Meg Smith
Lost Lake
10/3—Cancerslug with Taxi Paint and Solar Flare Sunset
10/5—Ezra Bell with Nathaniel Riley and Gartener
10/6—Ezra Bell with Caspar Milquetoast and Mercy Club
Marquis Theater
10/2—Bears In Trees
10/3—Deicide
10/4—Myles Smith
10/5—Bob Vylan
10/6—Undeath
10/7—Creeper
10/8—Caskets
Meow Wolf
10/2—Hot Chip with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
10/4—Abhi The Nomad with Khary and Harrison Sands
10/5—UPSAHL with Conor Burns and Zoe Ko
10/8—6arelyhuman with That Kid
Mission Ballroom
10/2—Justice with The Flints
10/4—Faye Webster with Miya Folick
10/5—Thievery Corporation with Chali 2NA & Cut Chemist
10/6—Sammy Rae & The Friends with Corook
10/7—Till Lindemann with Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection
10/8—Michael Kiwanuka with Brittany Howard and Yasmin Williams
Nocturne
10/2—The Vlad Gershevich Trio
10/3—Ella & Louis
10/4—The Derek Banach Quintet
10/5—The Peter Sommer Quartet
10/6—The Alex Heffron Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
10/6—All Day Bluegrass
The Ogden Theatre
10/2—Architects with We Came As Romans and Brutus
10/3—Wilderado with Ethan Tasch and The Takes
10/4—Ivy Lab with Commodo, Lake Hills, Gila and Mirror Maze
10/5—Gioli & Assia with Joplyn
The Oriental Theater
10/2—High On Fire
10/4—Afrobeats To The World
10/5—SynthBanger’s Fest
10/6—SUSO A LA CARTA
10/8—Miss May I
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/2—Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals with GAWD
10/3—Wardruna with Chelsea Wolfe
10/4—Slander with Zomboy, Moody Good, Samplifire, COPYCATT and Redline
10/5—Clozee with LSDream, The Funk Hunters, K+Lab and Common Creation
10/6—Lightcode by LSDream
10/6—Clozee with LSDream, Jordnmoody, Skysia and Lowcation
10/7—Flatland Cavalry with Randy Rogers Band and The Wilder Blue
10/8—Meghan Trainor with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell and Chris Olsen
Roxy Broadway
10/4—Red Light Ritual with Spitting Image and Critter
10/5—Ben Tonak
10/5—VETRAS
10/8—Lara Ruggles
Roxy Theatre
10/4—Pile of Priests with Oak Ash and Thorn, Vile Aesthetic, Torn from Existence and GraveDancer DOA
10/5—Slo Pain
10/6—RINGWORM
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/3—God’s Computer with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Purity Control and Pig Splitter
10/4—God’s Computer with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Purity Control and Pig Splitter
10/4—Fentanyl with Mexican Coke, Asbestos and Polish
10/5—Last with Portal to the God Damn Blood Dimension and Vulgarian
10/6—Last with Portal to the God Damn Blood Dimension and Vulgarian
Skylark Lounge
10/4—Cortége with Alamo Black and Steven Lee Lawson
10/5—Motel Frunz with Big Signal and Bad Knees
Summit
10/2—Wave To Earth
10/3—Stephen Wilson Jr.
10/4—Salute
10/5—Ginger Root
10/6—Show Me the Body
10/7—Sevendust
10/8—The Black Dahlia Murder with Dying Fetus
Temple
10/4—SNBRN
10/5—Nicky Romero
Your Mom’s House
10/4—Bass Capitol
10/5—Deep Resonance