The Victorian Romanian Brings Historical Fashion to Life and to DFW’s Couture Night

In the current world of modern fashion, The Victorian Romanian stands as a bridge between past styles and contemporary creativity. Founded by Nico Gustafson, the brand offers an escape to past eras, featuring styles from the 1600s to the 1950s, with a special focus on Victorian attire. For Gustafson, creating Victorian-inspired fashion is more than a hobby — it reimagines history and a powerful form of self-expression.

Get your Denver Fashion Week Tickets here

Gustafson’s interest in Victorian styles began at a young age, when “puffy dresses” caught her eye, specifically the intricate Victorian bustle dresses from 1837-1901. She began working with a seamstress to bring these styles to life. Unfortunately, Gustafson was met with unreliable timeliness and unfulfilled commissions.

“After enough setbacks, I decided to learn how to sew dresses myself, mostly through YouTube,” the designer recalled. “I like to joke that I graduated from the University of YouTube with a minor in Googling.” This new skill eventually evolved into The Victorian Romanian, a for-fun fashion line that brings historical garments to life for modern-day wear.

But now, they can be washed.

Gustafson’s garments are known for their intricate details — what she calls “frosting.” These finishing touches, from pleats to trims, transform each piece into a work of art. They are incredibly delicate, not even noticeable before looking a little closer.

“I enjoy creating details, especially pleats. They add so much movement and dimension to a garment,” Gustafson explained.

Balancing historical accuracy with modern convenience is another key in Gustafson’s designs. She avoids zippers and prefers hand-sewn details. Additionally, she works with second-hand materials, which also aids in authenticity as Gustafson sources fabric from vintage finds.

However, with great detail, the designer still prioritizes convenience. All garments can be machine washed, a detail not many think of until they need to clean the garment for the first time.

As Gustafson said, “I strive for a ‘make it look historically accurate’ approach. After my first dry-clean-only dress, I realized I had to adapt.”

Denver Fashion Week (DFW)’s Couture Night, will be the perfect opportunity for Gustafson to showcase The Victorian Romanian. The designer’s collection at DFW will be a visual journey through historical decades, showcasing dresses from the 1770s to the 1930s.

“Of course, most of them will be bustle dresses since they are my main love,” Gustafson shared.

In this year’s DFW collection, the designer has created designs that each tell their own story. “They represent my capriciousness and what I wanted to wear at a particular time,” she stated.

A highlight of the collection is a 1770s-inspired gown — embroidered by hand, using a self-designed pattern inspired by an original historical piece. This dress opens the show, likely shocking the audience into understanding the transformation on the runway.

Gustafson also plans to bring a different culture to DFW by using a contemporary Romanian song as her soundtrack. This choice creates a vibrant contrast between the old and new and celebrates Gustafson’s Romanian roots. Avant-garde hairstyles will complement the collection, ensuring that The Victorian Romanian show is as visually dynamic as it is rooted in history.

Ethics are vital to The Victorian Romanian’s mission.

Gustafson’s approach to sourcing materials secondhand and focusing on sustainability reflects a commitment to ethical fashion. The designer encourages aspiring designers to stick to their values.

“Do what’s right, and the rewards will come. It’s easier to choose convenience, but the harder path is worth it,” she said.

All Photos Courtesy of Victorian Romanian