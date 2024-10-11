Frights and Delights: Spooky and Offbeat Denver Halloween Events

The first chill of autumn air has swept the Mile High which only means more chills are in store, and soon pumpkins will transform into Jack O’Lanterns and Denver will turn into its annual Halloween Haven. The golden leaves and scents of cinnamon signal that spooky season is just around the corner. In Denver, Halloween isn’t just an opportunity to dress up and eat candy, it’s a chance to explore the otherworldly innovations of our community. Trade bobbing for apples for something twisted, haunting, or unusual with our list of avant-garde frightening festivities in Denver.

13th Floor Haunted House

Photo Courtesy of the 13th Floor

Where: 3400 E. 52nd Ave, Denver

When: September 20th – November 9th

The Lowdown: Kick off the spine-chilling haunts of Denver’s Halloween with the return of one of the “USA’s top five terrifying haunted houses” with the 13th Floor Haunted House. Select nights from September to November feel the racing pulse of your heart as you walk through three new chilling attractions.

Escape the wrath of Captain Rust Hook in Nautical Nightmare. Witness the terror of the Crimson Night’s Blood Queen and face your fears in a secluded cabin filled with grotesque taxidermy creations in Macabre. If you’re brave, challenge yourself to No Name’s Clown Chaos dark maze experience. Try to find your way out, but beware of the evil that lurks around each corner.

Need to unwind from the frights? Stop by the Sacred Skull: A Tiki Tarot Bar for cocktail predictions, enjoy specialty beverages at the 13th Floor’s hidden refuge, The Attic Secret Bar, or sip on creepy concoctions in an abandoned arcade at Spot Shot Arcade Secret Bar. Bring your scare support buddy and brave your war through interactive challenges like five-minute mini-escape games, test your accuracy during your graveyard shift at the zombie shooting range, or watch your head at $5 axe throwing.

Admission for this spooky event starts at $29.99 and varies based on the date.

Goddess Isis Pre-Halloween Séance

Photo Courtesy of AllEvents

Where: 2775 South Broadway, Englewood

When: October 26th, 7 pm – 9 pm

The Lowdown: Get ahead of the chilling Halloween festivities with an otherworldly experience at Goddess Isis Books & Gifts. Led by Rev Charles Cox, the shop’s most popular event, Pre-Halloween-Halloween Séance, returns for those looking for a traditional Spiritualistic experience. “Many people believe that on Halloween the veil between our world and the other side is at its thinnest.” This event offers a safe space to open the door to “the other side” and communicate with those who came before us.

Tickets for the Pre-Halloween- Halloween Séance are $49.87. Doors open at 6:30 and the experience begins at 7 pm.

Reinke Brothers Store

Photo Courtesy of Reinke Brothers, Inc. on Facebook

Where: 5663 S. Prince Street, Littleton

The Lowdown: Named the “World’s Greatest Halloween Store Anywhere” by News 4, Colorado’s most eclectic shop, the Reinke Brothers Store, is home to over 20,000 costumes sure to excite any Halloween enthusiast. Explore eccentric wigs, spooky masks and movie-effects makeup that will secure a win at this year’s Halloween contest. For 50 years, Reinke Brothers has offered the best selection of Halloween gear including theatrical props and special effects lighting to turn your home into the best haunted house on the block. The shop is also home to Denver’s largest selection of magic tricks and illusions. Skip the cheap costumes from Party City and purchase a costume that will last years.

From September 27th to November 3rd, the Reinke Brothers’ Haunted Mansion returns for thrilling, heart-pounding excitement. If you’re not ready to face the horrors, the shop hosts “Lights on Tours” to give you a behind-the-scenes look without the monsters.

Sunday-Thursday general admission is $20 and $25 for Friday and Saturday admission. Vip tickets cost $35. “Lights on Tours” are held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm and cost $12 per person.

Halloween Goat Yoga

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: 8246 Northfield Boulevard, #1690, Denver

When: October 12th, 10 am – 11 am and 12 pm – 1 pm

The Lowdown: If scares are not your thing or you’re looking for a unique all-ages activity, Yoga Six hosts Halloween Goat Yoga. Get in the spooky season spirit while stretching along with furry friends. Everyone is invited to dress in their best costume, stretch and flow while goats roam (they might even stand on your back). Unlock your full potential while becoming someone else for the day.

Tickets for Halloween Goat Yoga cost $28.71.

Spirits and Spirits

Photo Courtesy of Four Mile Historic Park

Where: 715 S Forest St, Denver

When: October 26th, 6pm – 11pm

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park not only hosts Denver’s original fall festival, it’s also home to Spirits and Spirits, an after-dark sips and scares event for guys and ghouls 21 and up. The event pays homage to 19th-century Victorian Spiritualism, a movement where Americans found comfort in communicating with the afterlife.

Bring a date or a group of friends and explore the “adult libations, delectable provisions and fantastical amusements” Spirits and Spirits will provide. The Metaphysical Marketplace returns this year with crystals and curios available for purchase. Don’t miss out on ethereal entertainment at the Sundry Stage including live music and drag bingo, and take a peek at your future with a tarot reading or understand the energy you radiate with aura photography.

Spirits and Spirits don’t just include ghosts, indulge in spirit tastings and cocktails. If you’re feeling fearless, immerse yourself in an eerie ritual from the past in the Four Mile House with a Victorian Mourning Ceremony. This holiday, go back to a time when Halloween wasn’t about altering your appearance and passing out sweets, get lost in the supernatural experiences of the past.

General admission costs $30 per adult and $70 for VIP. Members can save $5 on tickets.

The Frightmare Compound

Photo Courtesy of The Frightmare Compound on Facebook

Where: 10798 Yukon St, Westminster

When: September 13th – November 2nd

The Lowdown: Nothing screams Halloween like visiting Colorado’s oldest haunted house, The Frightmare Compound, but beware, even the bravest souls have walked away drenched in fear. For 40 years, millions have walked through the compound craving terror but not all have completed the house of horrors, unaware of the sinister sights they’d face.

Venture through Colorado’s top-rated horror playground filled with the gnarliest, creepiest creatures, monsters and ghosts. If you’re not afraid of the dark or desire something extreme, test yourself with the Lights Out Haunted House, a pitch-black maze with intensified frights and zero guidance. Face even more fears with The Frightmare Compound’s Coffin Simulator and experience what it’s like to be buried alive. Celebrate 40 years of Colorado’s most intense haunted experience this Halloween.

Tickets range from $29.99 to $79.99 and vary based on admission type.

LoDo Zombie Crawl

Photo Courtesy of lodozombiecrawl.com

Where: Various Bars around LoDo and Rhino (Denver)

When: October 26

The Lowdown: Roam the streets of Denver with the Walking Dead at one of the biggest Halloween parties of the year at the LoDo Zombie Crawl. Dress up as the undead, witch, ghoul, or whatever vibe you’re feeling. Venture with hundreds of other dressed-up partygoers for the spookiest pub crawl with discounted drinks, unique cocktails and Halloween festivities.

Collect your “zombie survival kit” including an all-access ticket to over twenty bars and free welcome shots at select venues. Enjoy $5 well drinks from Sidecar, $10 Bud Light pitchers at Tavern, two for $10 Spooky Shots at El Patio and more! Once you finish taking down discounted boozy beverages, head to Spirits Halloween for the official Pub Crawl After Party.

Tickets for the LoDo Zombie Crawl start at $30.33.

Burlesque of The Living Dead

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite



Where: 2022 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

When: October 26th, 9 pm to 12 pm

The Lowdown: Looking for a seductive take on the scares for your Denver Halloween? Dream Girls Burlesque presents Burlesque of the Living Dead: A Halloween Bash! at the Lion’s Lair. For three hours, feel entranced by sultry moves and mesmerizing entertainment with performances by Penny Spectacular, Coco Bardot and Ghoulish Kitten Ivy. Costumes are heavily encouraged! The best ensemble wins a fabulous prize. The thrills don’t stop after the final curtain, join DJ Pennie Please for a Halloween dance party full of haunting tunes.

Purchase tickets in advance for $17.85 or $20 at the door.

Molly Brown House Museum

Photo by Scott Dressel Martin

When: 1340 Pennsylvania St, Denver

When: October 29th, 6 pm and 9 pm

The Lowdown: Experience Victorian horrors inside a real haunted house at the Molly Brown House Museum with the chance to greet a spirit. Otherworld Paranormal offers two sessions to learn about ghost-hunting techniques and the history of Margaret Tobin Brown who walked the halls until she died in 1932. At this event, you may have the rare opportunity to speak to Margaret and ask, “Is Mrs. Brown still here?” She may even answer back.

Non-members can book this event for $90, and members can reserve a spot for $80.

Cheeseman Park Ghost Tour

Photo Courtesy of Denver Like a Local Tours

Where: Cheeseman Park Pavillion, Denver

When: Dates and times vary monthly

The Lowdown: Don’t let its lush trees and views of the Rocky Mountains fool you, Cheeseman Park is one of the most haunted locations in the Mile High, perfect for a Denver Halloween. The Mile High’s first city cemetery was founded in 1858 and housed over 5,000 bodies. In 1890, the graveyard was moved and the bodies were relocated, but not everyone crossed over peacefully. Some of the remains were hacked into pieces and bones were still found in 1960.

Cheeseman Park Ghost Tour offers those brave enough, the chance to learn the haunted history and the paranormal sightings of the park while walking through the dark. This ghost tour is 1.5 hours of eerie fun perfect for a Denver Halloween, but watch out for any sightings of your own.

Admission for this event is $25 for adults, $10 for children and kids 10 and under tour for free.