Soundtrack to My Life — Verena Fuentes Savors the Bittersweet

Denver-based singer-songwriter Verena Fuentes takes us on a reflective journey through a playlist that blends intimate acoustic melodies, nostalgic Latin rhythms, and poignant indie tracks. Originally from Mexico City, Verena’s musical path is shaped by her cultural heritage and life experiences. Also a vocalist in the group Ojo de Luna, Verena’s playlist, titled Very Sweet, But Bittersweet, reflects on love, gratitude and transformation, with personal favorites that connect deeply to her own story. In this Q&A, Verena shares how these songs mirror the emotional landscapes she navigates as an artist and person. From the soothing notes of “Life Is Gonna Change” by Sophia James to the timeless energy of “Como Fue?” by Beny Mor, Verena’s selections reveal the bittersweet beauty of her journey.

Ojo de Luna. Photo courtesy of Verena Fuentes.

303 Magazine: The title of your playlist, Bittersweet, suggests a duality of emotions. How do these feelings play into your songwriting and everyday experiences?

Verena Fuentes: Bittersweetness is a huge driving force behind my creativity. It’s that pull toward things that push me to evolve, even when it means stepping out of my comfort zone or making tough sacrifices. Every time I’ve had to leave behind something familiar or safe to move forward, it feels like being torn from my cocoon — but it’s always been necessary for my growth.

In those moments, I find it easiest to sit down at the piano and let the music pour out of me. My songs often reflect that duality — the joy and the pain, the excitement and the struggle. That’s where the real emotion comes through, and it’s what I’m most passionate about expressing. My songwriting is a space where I can highlight those contrasts in my life and explore the complex, beautiful tension between them.

303: If order is important to a playlist, does “Life is Gonna Change” stay first? If so, why?

VF: Order definitely mattered for this playlist, and “Life is Gonna Change” stays at the top for a reason. I’m at a point in my life where change is inevitable, and I knew it would come, but it’s happening in ways I didn’t quite expect. I have this awareness that things are shifting, and I really hope it’s for the better. Let’s be real, I’m just a human without a time machine or any superpowers to see the future. All I can do is live in the moment and find comfort in lyrics like:

“Now I know that holding on to a dream

Can be harder than it seems

When the world gets shuffled in the way

I can promise that the rain clouds will move

And the sky will be blue

And all the dark is gonna fade away.”

These words remind me that even when life feels uncertain, there’s always hope for brighter days ahead.

303: Olivia Dean’s acoustic version of “Dive” is tender and intimate. How does acoustic music influence your performances?

VF: My musical project started with just me and my piano, so I have a real soft spot for acoustic music. Before Ojo de Luna came along, that’s how I performed most of the time. To me, acoustic songs feel like a warm invitation: “Hey, here’s the song, just this—this is the message I’m trying to share, and I’m so grateful you’re here to listen.” There’s something beautifully tender and simple about them that really resonates with me.

I’m always striving to refine my act as a solo artist because I genuinely believe there’s something to capturing an audience with so little. It’s all about that raw connection and intimacy that acoustic music brings. I want to create a moment where it’s just me, the song, and the audience sharing that space together.

303 Magazine: How has your work and project with Ojo de Luna helped you on your musical journey? And how do you separate your solo pursuits from group efforts—or do you blend the two?

VF: Getting involved with Ojo de Luna has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life, both personally and professionally. Being surrounded by six of the most talented and hardworking people I know has created a safe and inspiring space where I can explore new dimensions of my music. Each rehearsal, writing session, and gig leaves me feeling energized and eager to learn more. In this band, I feel seen in a way that celebrates my creativity and honors my identity as a Latin American woman living in the US. Ojo de Luna has helped me tap into a new layer of my artistry, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to share that journey with.

As for balancing my solo work with the band, I see the two as interconnected. When I perform solo, there’s an intimacy in connecting directly with the audience — just me, the piano, and my songs. It’s a special space where I can share my deepest emotions and my favorite pieces in a very personal way. On the other hand, performing with Ojo de Luna brings a different kind of energy — one that’s joyful and full of movement, where I get to sing and dance alongside my bandmates.

This year has been especially exciting because we’ve started writing music together as a band. We’re beginning to build an identity that is uniquely Ojo de Luna, a fusion of all our individual artistries coming together. While we’ve released songs I originally wrote, our new music represents a collective effort, blending folkloric Latin American sounds that inspire us all. We’re creating something that’s not just mine or theirs but truly a reflection of who we are as a band.

So, to put it simply, I’m still discovering how my solo work and band efforts coexist. But in the end, both give me the privilege of doing what I love most — sharing the universal language of music with amazing, beautiful people.

303: “Como Fue” by Beny More stands out as a classic. What does this song represent for you, both personally and musically?

VF: This song perfectly captures something that recently unfolded in my life… “Cómo fue, no sé decirte cómo fue, no sé explicarme qué pasó, pero de ti me enamoré”—you get the vibe, right? It’s one of those moments where you can’t quite put into words how it all happened, but it just did. And beyond that, it’s such a timeless, beautiful Latin American classic. I opened my heart to it a few years ago, I knew it had to be on this playlist!

303: “If We Were Vampires” by Jason Isbell explores life’s impermanence. How does this theme resonate with your own creative approach?

VF: I’ve been thinking about the impermanence of life since I was a kid. Honestly, it was kind of a problem back then because I’d be in the middle of playing or having fun and suddenly I’d stop, overwhelmed by the realization that those moments — those little pockets of happiness — would just vanish and never come back. It’s been this constant curiosity of mine, wondering why we’re here and how it all works. I think that’s why it became such a big part of my creative drive. In the end, we’re all just trying to figure it out, and for me, music is how I process those big questions. It’s one of the main things that fuels my purpose.

303: What made your past few weeks feel “bittersweet?” Are you able to fully understand the sensation in the moment, or does it take time to appreciate?

VF: I’m living through the most incredible, surreal and exciting year of my life, but it’s definitely been a bittersweet journey. Every amazing thing that’s come my way has brought its own set of challenges and harsh realities. There’s been a lot of pain mixed in with the joy, and while that’s hard, I can also feel myself growing into the best version of myself so far.

This whole year, especially the past few weeks, has been full of moments that have really torn at my heart — the kind of sacrifices you sometimes have to make to create the life you know you deserve. It’s a balancing act of staying true to yourself and following your heart, even when it comes at a cost. I definitely feel the bittersweetness in the moment, but it’s only with time that I can fully appreciate how all these pieces—both the beautiful and the painful—are shaping me into who I’m meant to be.

303: What creative directions are you exploring in your upcoming music?

VF: In the upcoming music with Ojo de Luna, I’m really diving into blending the different worlds I’ve lived in—worlds that, for so long, felt like they were in conflict with each other. I’m mixing the R&B, pop, and neo-soul influences that I’ve always been drawn to with the Latin American music that represents my roots. For a lot of my life, I had a complicated relationship with my identity. I grew up feeling insecure about being Mexican and about the color of my skin, and I kept the things that reflected that part of me at arm’s length.

Thankfully, I’ve finally found myself in a space where I feel encouraged to embrace every part of who I am, and that’s opened the door for me to let Latin American music run through me fully and freely. This is me, finally letting my roots come alive in my music. The songs I’ve released and the ones we’re working on now with Ojo de Luna reflect that shift. It feels really special to bring these two parts of my world together—what R&B, pop, and neo-soul mean to me and what Latin American music means to me. I’m letting them coexist and thrive within me. It’s been such a meaningful journey, and working with Ojo de Luna has been a big part of that, helping me turn that internal conflict into something beautiful we can share with others.

303: In tracks like “Heartshine” and “Viajero,” you explore vulnerability. How do you balance personal reflection with audience connection in your songwriting?

VF: Honestly, I’ve never figured out a clear balance when it comes to how vulnerable I get on stage or in my songs. I used to struggle with it. Someone once told me I should probably share less, and that really sent me spiraling. Growing up, I’d often feel insecure about how open I was with the people I trusted. I’d tell myself, “Maybe I should be more mysterious, keep people guessing.” But now, I’m just like, “Fuck that.” We’re all here together, floating on this weird rock we decided to call planet Earth. Everything we do is so ridiculous and beautiful, so why hold back? It literally doesn’t matter!

I’m not concerned with reaching millions. If even one person listens to my song and feels seen, like something in their world is validated or even shifts for the better, then I’ve done my job, and I’ll leave this world a happy soul. When it comes to my art, I don’t wish to hold anything back. Being vulnerable in my music and sharing that on stage feels more honest, and I love connecting with people that way.

303: Can we expect new releases, performances, tours or live shows planned?

VF: We’re hitting a bit of a slower season right now after an incredible summer packed with performances—going on tour, playing for KUVO, performing at Dazzle, and just having the chance to really connect with our audience. It’s been amazing. But now we’re gearing up for what’s coming next year, and it’s going to be big!

This year, we released “Viajero” and “Heartshine,” and next year, we’ve got four more songs lined up, with the next one dropping early in the year. If you haven’t already, go listen to catch up on the story we’re weaving. Next year, we’re going to finish telling it!

Make sure you check out Verena’s “Soundtrack To My Life” playlist on 303 Magazine’s Spotify account, which includes some of her latest releases as well as our previous Soundtrack To My Life curations. Have a playlist you’re interested in sharing? Reach out to [email protected] for your chance to be featured in our next article.