Shady Oaks. Hunter Bates (second from the right). Photo courtesy of Shady Oaks on Facebook.

Denver musician Hunter Bates, recent co-founder of local record label, Mean World Records and a key player in the city’s music scene, has always seen change as a defining force in his life. For this edition of Soundtrack to My Life, Bates curated a playlist centered on the theme of “Change,” selecting songs that reflect the personal transformations, unexpected detours, and evolving paths that have shaped him. His playlist, filled with indie, alternative, and experimental tracks, captures the raw emotion and introspection tied to his journey.

Through this Q&A, Bates explores how change, whether driven by personal growth, uncertainty, or vulnerability, has influenced his art and life. From stepping into the unknown to embracing discomfort, these tracks reveal a soundtrack to his moments of transformation. Here’s what he had to say about it:

303 Magazine: “I Told You That I Was Afraid” by The Beths: Fear often accompanies change. How do you confront fear during personal transformation?

Hunter Bates: I definitely wish that I was better at confronting it sometimes. Having some self-compassion for yourself and allowing time to sit with the feeling and understand it has always helped me. I think overcoming those fears is really the only way to really make that change, whatever it may be. I’m constantly stepping out of my comfort zone and attempting to overcome new fears and challenges as they arise.

303: “The Bends” by Radiohead: How do you recognize and address complacency? Do you initiate change yourself or is it driven by your surroundings?

HB: I’d like to think that I initiate change myself, but I know that sometimes I recognize that something needs to change because of my surroundings. I try to never fall into complacency, and I’m trying to continuously grow and adapt.

303: “Apocalypse Dreams” by Tame Impala: Themes of regret appear in this track. Has the idea of success ever caused hesitation or an imposter syndrome effect? How did you handle it?

HB: I’m a pretty socially anxious person, and so this has always and probably will always be a challenge for me. It’s a constant internal battle of wanting to become well-known and successful and wanting to never be perceived by anyone around me. It can be weird making new friends and fully opening myself up to new people.

Magnolia Grove performing live at Lost Lake. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Grove on Facebook.

303: “The Wanderer” by Magnolia Grove: Have you ever embraced uncertainty and allowed change to guide your path?

HB: When I decided to move to Denver in 2018, I had absolutely no idea what that would look like for me, how long I would be here, or what I would be doing. I knew that I needed a change in the way I was living and wanted to seek out something better for myself. At this point, music was on the back of my mind completely, and it wasn’t even until two years after living here that the spark really came back for me the way that it used to.

303: What’s been the biggest change in your music journey, and why is it significant?

HB: The biggest change for me, I think, is the growing passion that I have for management and doing all of the back-end sort of parts. I think that starting to develop those skills at a young age and continuing to learn more has been such an integral part of my music journey. I’d also say just having an amazing support system of other musicians and industry people on my side is very significant and changes everything.

303: “Baby” by Deth Rali: How do you embrace vulnerability during significant life shifts?

HB: Honesty is key. I think my facial expressions sometimes are a dead giveaway to how I’m feeling, and I’ve learned there’s no sense in attempting to hide that. There’s no worse feeling than when you’re trying to hold it all together and someone asks if you’re doing alright. We live in a culture where it’s expected that people operate at 100% every day, and that’s just not realistic. Everyone is measured by their productivity and whatever quirky acronym of “values” their company wants them to adhere to.

It’s important to be honest with yourself and the people around you and to embrace the vulnerability of being open about the things that are going on in your life. I just spent the past few months dealing with a medication change that didn’t end up working out for me, and I know I’m not alone in that experience. People are constantly dealing with changes, both big and small, that affect their daily lives, and there’s nothing wrong with having a bad day or not feeling 100% all of the time.

Hunter Bates. Photo courtesy of Hunter Bates on Facebook.

303: Are you currently working on any new projects? What’s next for you?

I’m currently working on many different projects for the label (Mean World Records), trying to stay ahead of ourselves at this point. I’ve been very slowly working on some new music for a potential solo project or future group, but a lot of things tend to take priority over that. I’m not in a rush, but hopefully, some of the demos will see the light of day eventually.

303: Do you seek challenges in your music? If so, what’s the next challenge you’d like to explore?

I’m always trying to challenge myself, whether that be learning new techniques or even stepping out of my normal comfort zone. I think a big challenge for me at the moment is building up the confidence in my vocal performances, which is something I’ve always wanted to dive in and explore further.

Hunter Bates’ journey through change, from personal growth to professional shifts, is reflected in both his curated playlist and his work in Denver’s music scene. As co-founder of Mean World Records, his evolving artistry and passion for management continue to shape his creative path. Be sure to explore his work, including projects with Shady Oaks and Deth Rali — and keep an ear out for new releases from his label. If you have a Soundtrack to My Life you care to share, reach out, and stay tuned for the next story in the series!