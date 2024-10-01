Q&A — FIDLAR Frontman Zac Carper Finds the Flow Ahead of Show at Summit

Garage-punk legends FIDLAR’s music feels so very alive these days. It’s always been visceral, fast and filled with stories of debauchery and self-loathing told with humor but now it seems there’s a touch more hope to it, a willingness to come to terms with past mistakes instead of dwelling within them. FIDLAR — which stands for “Fuck It Dude, Life’s a Risk” — recently put out Surviving the Dream, their first full-length album in four years. The music feels as raw and vital as ever but clearer-eyed and focused, largely a result of frontman Zac Carper’s sobriety and his willingness to bleed out into a song. Notorious for their intensity during shows, FIDLAR will bring this energy when they tear apart Summit Music Hall tonight.

303 Magazine recently sat down with Carper to discuss the album, how his creative process has evolved over the years, what fans can expect from a FIDLAR show, how making music can be equated to skating and surfing and much more.

Photo by Alice Baxley

303 Magazine: Hey y’all! I usually like to start these off by just having the artist introduce themselves in their own words. So, how would you describe who you are and what you do?

Zac Carper: Hello! I’m Zac and I bark for FIDLAR.



303: Your new album, Surviving the Dream, is your first in several years. How’d it feel to be recording again after so long?

I’ve always been recording but we decided to take a little breather as a band during the pandemic. It does feel good getting in the studio and doing everything wrong!



303: Has your process changed at all in that time?

ZC: There have been some changes. I’ve been using my laptop a lot and I usually chase inspiration. For this record, I used a lot of 80’s gear like old effects units. I also wrote all the lyrics as journal entries.



303: How did the album come together? When did you decide to start working on a new project after a few years away? What would you say the album’s main message is, if there is one?

ZC: I’ve always been writing songs and I can’t stop writing songs. I think this project was more about how we do this ourselves again instead of leaning on a producer.



303: Speaking of, what is the songwriting process like these days? Does one person predominantly lead when crafting songs or is it more collaborative?

ZC: I usually write most of the stuff and I bring it into the rehearsal space and we make it into a FIDLAR track by just always asking “How do we make this go off live?” It usually just means we speed everything up and make it louder.



303: Obviously, you’ve spent some time getting off some of the harder drugs and congratulations on that, truly. How has sobriety or, at least not doing heroin, affected your creative process?

ZC: I don’t think I’ve ever written a song on heroin, haha. I don’t think it’s possible, to be honest. But yeah, I’m 11 years off of smack and I couldn’t be happier about that. Drugs and alcohol were a big part of my creative process. but I was destroying my soul and my body. It’s not worth it. Living life is so much more important than being inspired to write a song.



303: I notice that the new album shares a lot of the fixations and themes found on your previous projects. A focus on getting high and fucked up with friends coupled with some real self-loathing but also a real sense of humor. You have never been afraid to bleed out in your music. Do you approach making music as a sort of therapy or maybe a way to process things going on in your life? Or is it maybe simpler than that and you’re just writing what you know or are interested in?

ZC: Making music is definitely a form of therapy. The way I look at it is how i look at surfing or skating. When I’m surfing or skating, I never know how long I’m doing it. It’s like a flow state that I automatically get into and I never want to stop. Next thing you know, 3-4 hours go by and I have a song written.



I’m also constantly writing lyrics. I am constantly editing and rewriting my lyrics. The goal is to make it so simple that my broken english speaking mother (she’s from japan) can understand what I am saying.



The initial writing is easy. It just comes out. But the editing and rewriting and etc…I call them drafts. I’ll have like 5-7 demos for 1 song. All different styles. It usually starts on ukulele or piano.



303: You debuted back in 2012 and truly hit the scene and lit it on fire. 12 years is a long time. How has the band evolved in that time?

ZC: A lot has happened. Went from Jack Daniel’s and cocaine on the rider to kombucha.

303: You’re playing Summit Music Hall on October 1st.You’ve long held a reputation for playing some of the most incendiary and high-energy shows in the country. What can Denver fans expect from a FIDLAR show?

ZC: The most high energy possible. We are at the top of our game right now. And we are ridiculously loud. Like, so so so loud.



303: Finally, is there anything else that you’d like to mention that maybe I didn’t touch on or are there any other announcements or people you’d like to plug?

ZC: Everybody needs to check out the band that is supporting us. ALEXSUCKS. They have this song called “Warm Beers” that makes me cry.