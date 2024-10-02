A DFW Debut to Remember: A Look Into Sustainable Brand, Ryuju Collective

As Denver Fashion Week (DFW) approaches, anticipation grows for all new and previous designers. Designer, Joshua Thorson and his brand, Ryuju Collective is one of the talented designers who will be debuting this fall season during Sustainable.

Known for his unique fusion of styles, Thorson’s latest collection draws inspiration from Japanese-American aesthetics, blending the rich traditions of both cultures. With a keen eye for detail, he expertly incorporates vintage Japanese hand-repair techniques, creating pieces that tell a story of craftsmanship and resilience.

Thorson’s work transcends mere fashion, a dialogue between the past and present, reflecting his deep appreciation for heritage and artistry. As he prepares to showcase this evocative collection on the runway, Thorson invites audiences to explore the beauty of imperfection and the narratives woven into each garment.

His upcoming presentation promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity and the artistry of fashion.

Creative Process

Photo Courtesy of Zach Miller

Ever since Thorson started making clothes, he has always been inspired by iconic brands like Kapital and Visvim, alongside other “archival and vintage Americana clothing,” Thorson said. He immerses himself using specific reference items, meticulously studying their stitches, fabrics and colors to integrate into his creative process.

While the initial construction of his pieces involves a sewing machine, the true artistry techniques lie in the hand-done details.

“My designs all feature hand stitching, hand distressing, hand dyeing,” Thorson said. “Each outfit has its own unique characteristics and is noticeable from piece to piece.”

Thorson sources all his fabrics from Japan, preferring to use woven cotton because it provides a distinctive texture and fraying that most materials don’t replicate.

“When it comes to my hoodies, pants, etc, I hand dye and dry the fabrics with a natural indigo dye that I also source from Asia,” Thorson said.

Despite his unique approach, imposter syndrome is one of his biggest design challenges. It can be particularly challenging, especially with his unique design process.

“It’s a mental block or anxiety that comes about when creating my work,” he said. “I have been able to overcome this block by constantly creating pieces and trying to elevate my garments.”

Thorson says the biggest thing he must remember is that “nothing is original.” Everything is influenced by something else, so his goal is to create and design things that reflect something that he would want to wear. Once he sees a vision of what to create he pushes through and eventually overcomes these challenges.

He expertly balances artistic elements with wearability and comfortability by using high-quality blanks as the foundation for his designs. This strategy allows him to concentrate on the intricacies and details of each piece, ensuring they are both creative and comfortable.

“For a majority, if not all, of my pieces, I use high quality blanks and customize them to ensure that the pieces fit perfectly so that I can focus on the creative aspect of my work,” Thorson said. “While I am trained to cut and create my own garments from scratch, I found that taking premade and existing blanks allows me to focus on the intricacy and details of my pieces.”

Thorson’s latest collection for Ryuju Collective is a captivating blend of Japanese-Americana style and traditional hand repair techniques drawn from vintage Japanese craftsmanship. This fusion not only showcases his brand’s aesthetic but also tells a unique story that honors cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design.

As Thorson prepares for his runway debut he reflects on his journey over the past three years.

“Aside from pop-up shows, I have never done a runway show,” the designer said. “After being here for three years, I’ve been able to get a lot of positive feedback and support from my work and what I have created and I am very excited for my debut.”

DFW Upcoming Collection

Photo Courtesy of Joshua Thorson

In his upcoming DFW collection, he’s diving into the concept of the indigo third-eye chakra — a symbol of healing energy. To enhance this experience, Thorson is collaborating with one of his friends to help onset the mood and tone for the show.

“For this show, I’m having one of my musician friends create a 12 minute track for the show set at a frequency of 888 Hz, which will project a healing energy to the crowd hearing the music,” Thorson said.

In discussing the inspiration behind his DFW collection, Thorson highlights how his choice of color plays a significant role in shaping its overall aesthetic.

“Since I primarily use the color indigo and various shades of blue, the implementation of the third eye chakra very much aligns with the aesthetic of my DFW collection,” Thorson said.

Ryuju Collective’s Commitment to Sustainability

Photo Courtesy of Gabrielle Korein

Thorson also embraces popular trends by focusing on oversized silhouettes with the use and key focus of vintage materials and denim in his rework process. This contemporary approach not only adds a fresh edge to his designs but also shows his commitment to sustainability.

Thus, debuting on DFW’s sustainable night is a fitting milestone for Ryuju Collective.

“My focus with my work has always revolved around sustainability and I always try to use every last bit of fabric when creating my pieces,” the sustainable designer said. “Being able to present my current work on sustainability night is perfect for my brand and I am excited for people to see what I have been creating over the last couple of months.”

Ryuju Collective stands out in the fashion industry through its meticulous attention to detail, “while patchwork and repair is a style that many designers and artists emulate, my differing qualities are the amount of detail that I use in my pieces,” the designer said.

“The detail of my pieces comes from extensive time machines and hand stitching, distressing and combing the mixture of hand dying, chemical, and sun fading to my garments,” Thorson said.

This dedication results in garments that are not only unique but also deeply reflective of his artistic vision.

The Future of the Fashion Industry

Photo Courtesy of Chi Hun

Looking ahead, Thorson envisions a more refined fashion scene emerging from the challenges of recent years.

“During the peak of COVID-19, there were many people who became designers, musicians, etc. While I was one of those people, I really think that up until now there have been many people that have been weeded out,” Thorson said.

With many designers having been filtered out since the pandemic, he believes that a select few will thrive, driven by passion and authenticity.

“I believe that in the next couple of years you will see that the market is less saturated and that there will be several strong designers that really “want it” and we are going to thrive because of it,” Thorson said.

Thorson is optimistic about the future of the fashion industry, envisioning a landscape where emerging designers will distinguish themselves through genuine passion and dedication. He believes that as the market evolves, there will be a shift toward quality and authenticity, allowing those who are truly committed to thrive.

This shift not only inspires him but also shapes his approach as he focuses on his own creative journey. “

In this evolution, I plan to keep creating my intricate pieces and building my brand with the addition of cut and sew projects and better production within my social media content and presence,” Thorson said.

As Thorson prepares for his debut collection at DFW, his excitement is palpable. He’s eager to impress the audience with work that he’s genuinely proud of, showcasing his dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

With his unique approach and vision, Thorson is poised to leave a lasting impact on the fashion landscape.

Get your DFW Sustainable tickets here