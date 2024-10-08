8 Cozy Eateries Sharing Fall Delights

As leaves begin to fall and the autumn air turns crisp, Denver’s culinary scene embraces seasonal delights that capture the essence of fall. From restaurants boasting breathtaking views of the changing colors atop the Rocky Mountains to dishes that celebrate deep, aromatic harvest flavors, this season invites you to indulge in the cozy offerings of these culinary gems.

Here is 303 Magazine’s guide to the Denver eateries celebrating the autumnal spirit.

Halo Rooftop Bar

Photo courtesy of VOCA Public Relations

When: Wednesday – Friday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 6985 E Chenango Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Atop the Kimpton Claret Hotel is Halo Rooftop Bar, a prime restaurant for stunning views of fall foliage and trendy Asian cuisine in Denver. With views of the Rocky Mountains, 250 acres of Greenwood Village and Cherry Creek State Park, there is no bad view of the vibrant changing leaves. Find comfort in fall vibes through its White Miso Old Fashioned, Vietnamese Espresso Martini or the Halo-Halo Fizz. And as the weather gets cooler, sit around of of Halo’s outdoor fire pits and snack on a Peanut and Napa Cabbage Salad, Sesame and Soba Noods, and Salt and Pepper Pork Belly.

Point Easy

Photo courtesy of Point Easy Denver on Facebook

When: Closed Monday – Tuesday, Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2000 E. 28th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Indulge in cozy vibes with Point Easy’s Short Ribs — sweet potato purée, candied fennel, crispy brussels, jus and mustard greens. Even more autumnal is its Hayride Fizz ($18) — a white whiskey with brown butter, sweet corn, black pepper, egg white and cream — and the Fall Boyfriend ($17) — including a burnt citrus mezcal with Chenin syrup, lime and black pepper. Featuring the best of fall spices and aromas, make sure to stop by while the weather is changing.

Infinite Monkey Theorem

Photo courtesy of Infinite Monkey Theorem on Instagram

When: Monday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3200 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The new Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($30) from Infinite Monkey Theorem is a perfect fall wine. With aromas of plum, dark cherry and bramble fruit paired with spice, caramel and violet, this wine has a dry finish and peppery hints. Although the wine may be aged until 2028, it is currently a great way to cozy up next to a fire.

SAME Cafe

Photo courtesy of SAME Cafe on Instagram

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: 2023 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: So All May Eat Cafe’s reliability on donated produce from local farms is preparing for an autumn harvest by featuring winter squash, potatoes, beets, root vegetables, apples, pears and greens. Not only did SAME Cafe get 817 pounds of squash for its fall offerings, but the produce was donated from Kiowa Farms in eastern Colorado. Check out more of SAME Cafe’s fresh, fall-produce menu while enjoying the crisp air.

The Common Good

Photo courtesy of The Common Good on Instagram

When: Monday – Friday lunch at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday – Sunday brunch at 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora

The Lowdown: From brunch offerings of Seasons Bounty Hash ($15) including spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, pearl onions, roasted sweet peppers, roasted garlic, rosemary smashed potatoes and eggs, to lunch and dinner autumnal choices of Vanilla Roasted Beets ($14) — roasted beet, pickled strawberry, smoked chèvre pistachio dukka, radish, honey and urfa biber — Fig and Goat Cheese Tart ($14) and Lump Crab and Sweet Corn Risotto ($28) with aged carnaroli, peppadew peppers and a goat cheese chili oil, The Common Good is sharing the best of aromatic fall flavors and seasonal produce.

Ajax Downtown

Photo courtesy of VOCA Public Relations

When: Open for lunch Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., open for dinner Sunday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Focusing on the art of live fire cooking, Ajax Downtown is pairing its techniques with Rocky Mountain seasonal produce. As a lunch destination for its culinary innovation and ambience, enjoy its Smoked Heirloom Tomato Soup ($12) with basil seeds and grilled ciabatta, Raw Butternut Squash Salad ($15) — including dried currant, toasted cashew, chili flake, mint, brown butter, red wine vinegar and choice of ocean trout ($12), grilled chicken ($9) or steak ($12) — and Ember Charred Sweet Potato ($16) — with elements of avocado, Bulgarian feta, pickled shallot, arugula, quinoa pumpkin crunch and a honey lemon vinaigrette. And for dinner, enjoy the Fall Squash Tart ($18) — spaghetti squash, Kurt squash puree, pickled butternut squash, goat cheese mousse and candied pepitas — Coal Roasted Beet ($24) — Humboldt fog goat cheese and pine nut gremolata — and a Hickory Smoked Duck Breast ($38) with roasted persimmon purée, Bosc pears, hakurei turnips and a charred beet demi glace.

Flight Club Denver

Photo courtesy of Proof PR

When: Sundays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Fridays 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 1959 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Lowdown: Flight Club Denver, home of its Social Darts game, is dropping a new fall cocktail — the Bourbon Campfire Cider. Blending flavors of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, maple syrup, apple cider and lemon — plus a toasted marshmallow, smoked rosemary and cinnamon sugar rim toppings — this cider is perfect for sharing the cozy, warm and spicy flavors of fall.

Watercourse Foods

Photo courtesy of Watercourse Foods on Instagram

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 837 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Using seasonal vegetables, Watercourse Foods is bringing its vegan background to the autumnal scene with its Harvest Curry ($12). Pumpkin, sweet potato, chickpeas, carrots and grilled Colorado Sun tofu go into its fragrant curry and is served over rice. As well, enjoy its gnocchi ($17) — crispy charred gnocchi in a sweet potato purée with mushroom soffits and fresh kale — paired with its iced pumpkin chai ($6.50) or iced pumpkin matcha ($7.50). End the meal with a rich Pumpkin Cake Loaded Cookie ($5.50) topped with cheesecake frosting and candied pumpkin seeds.

