7 Easy Halloween Costumes You Can Pull From Your Own Closet

While Halloween is still about two weeks away, Halloween parties and bar crawls are already starting in the Mile High City — and the pressure is on to find the perfect costume. But dropping money on a costume that you’ll only wear once? In this economy? That’s just not going to happen.

If you want to avoid opening Apple Pay or don’t want to face the crowds at Spirit Halloween, we’ve got you covered. These seven easy Halloween costumes are cute, customizable and can be assembled using clothes you might already have in your closet — no DIY meltdown required.

Bratz Doll

Photo courtesy of Aaliyah Higuera on Pinterest

The year of the Barbie has ended — and long live the reign of the Bratz. Most popular throughout the first decade of the 2000s, Bratz Dolls were dressed in outfits suited to their era: teeny sequined tanks, low-rise flares — and of course, the chunkiest shoes you own.

Whether you’re more of a Yazmin or a Jade, this costume is extremely customizable to the clothes you already have. After all, the element that takes this costume to the next level is an expert-level beat. Impeccable eye make-up, long lashes and a glossy over-lined lip are what make Bratz Dolls truly brat.

Billie Eilish

Photo courtesy of Aesthetically Me on Pinterest

After nearly a decade in the spotlight, Billie Eilish’s unique gender-bending personal style is easy to recognize and — luckily for the party-goers who hate planning ahead — fairly easy to replicate.

Eilish gravitates towards oversized clothing, so finding something that swallows your silhouette is a must — whether that be a graphic tee and baggy cargos or your dad’s tie and blazer.

Accessorize with cool sneakers, a beanie and dark sunglasses to tie the look together. And don’t forget to fill in your eyebrows!

The Lorelais’ First Day At Chilton

Photo courtesy of Erica Simi on Pinterest

While “Gilmore Girls” is full of well-known moments, but fashion girlies know it best for its second-ever episode: “The Lorelais’ First Day At Chilton.” In this episode, Lorelai takes her daughter Rory to her first day at an extremely preppy private school dressed in a pink tie-dye shirt, denim cutoffs and a pair of cowboy boots — subsequently embarrassing Rory and creating one of the most iconic fashion moments in Y2K television history.

Equal parts comfy and sassy, this look is easy to replicate. Even better? Transform your partner into your very own Luke Danes with a flannel shirt, a backwards cap and a coffee pot.

Blair Waldorf

Photo courtesy of Steph Boyko on Pinterest

If you’re looking to lean a little classier this Halloween, look no further than the Queen B of the Upper East Side.

While Blair pulls many looks throughout the “Gossip Girl” series, you’ll be easily recognizable if you rock a buttoned-up schoolgirl look, complete with an A-line skirt, a crisp white shirt, a necktie and knee-high socks. Blow out your hair and add a headband to tie the look together.

Risky Business

Photo courtesy of Megan Zietz on Pinterest

For a look that’s as easy as it is iconic, emulate Tom Cruise’s Joel Goodsen in “Risky Business.”

All you need is an oversized button-up shirt, tall white crew socks, a pair of tighty-whiteys and any household item of your choosing to serve as your microphone. This costume is everything Halloween should be: easy, comfortable, a little bit sexy and instantly recognizable.

The “I Woke Up Like This”

Photo courtesy of Pink House on Pinterest

Let’s be real, this one is just an excuse to wear jammies to the bar. The best part is: this costume can be catered to your personality and comfort level.

If you like a funny costume, go silly with a long Ebenezer Scrooge-style nightgown, white crew socks and a long old-timey stocking cap (though that might be harder to find in your own closet). If you’re into a cutesy look, wear your best silk pajama set. If you’re a Cady Heron loyalist and think Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it, bust out the lingerie and add a silk robe for a little extra warmth.

Tousled hair and smudged make-up can complete the look. Plus, for extra points, pull a Zoe Kravitz and add fangs and a little bit of fake blood to your mouth for the modern vampire look.

Undead Anyone?

Photo courtesy of Crazy Laura on Pinterest

Probably the most basic option on the list, this Halloween costume is also the most customizable. After all, zombies hypothetically could have died wearing pretty much anything.

Pull a couple of shirts from your closet (or donation bag) that you’ll never wear again. Add a couple of tasteful rips to make it look like you’ve been to the other side and back. Lastly — and most importantly — use a cool-tone contour to make your cheeks look sallow and add shadows under your eyes. Use a dark red liquid lipstick to add a little blood to the corner of your mouth for a spooky finishing touch.