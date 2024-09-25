Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/25 – 9/29

This weekend, Denver is host to Hans Zimmer, STS9’s rescheduled show at Red Rocks, a Copper Cane Wine Pairing Dinner, a pickling contest and tasting, the Denver Silent Film Festival, the Century Ride, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Colorado Convention Center and more!
Read: Our full concerts listing for this week
Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!
The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE
Tycho
American musician, record producer, composer and songwriter Scott Hansen, who goes by stage name Tycho, released his first project in 2002, an EP titled The Science of Patterns. His latest release is from this year, called Infinite Health. NASAYA will open.
Photo credit AXS
Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo was nominated in 2023 for Best New Artist at the Grammys. You may know him from the song, “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Apollo is here at Red Rocks for the God Said No Tour — titled after the June 28 studio album release God Said No.
Photo credit AXS
Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer is a name familiar to many for the breathtaking scores he’s created for some of our favorite films like Interstellar, Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, Inception, Gladiator, The Lion King, and so many more iconic films. Zimmer has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score, along with three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award and a Tony Award. Don’t miss the opportunity of experiencing some of this amazing music live.
Photo credit AXS
Quinn XCII
American singer-songwriter Quinn XCII is from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and he started making music in 2011. Since then, he has released five studio albums with the last one being titled, The People’s Champ (2023). He will be at the Fillmore Auditorium for the All You Can Eat Tour, which follows the release of his Lunch EP on Sept. 20, 2024.
Photo credit Quinn XCII
An Evening with STS9
This show is a reschedule from the previously cancelled evening with STS9. This evening will include four sets in total from STS9, including Axe The Cables. Spend some time with the five-piece instrumental group this Sunday.
Photo credit AXS
Civic Center EATS Fall Season
Stop by Civic Center Park on your lunch break and grab some grub from a food truck for the fall season. You can view the lineup of vendors here.
Photo credit Civic Center Park website
Copper Cane Wine Pairing Dinner
For this special dining event, there will be a five-course tasting menu with flavors that match the season, along with paired world-renowned wines from Copper Cane. The menu at Eddie Merlot’s will include a Pineapple & Citrus Scallop Ceviche, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp, Smoked Duck & Berry Salad, Prime New York Strip and an Apple Crumb Cake.
Photo credit Eddie Merlot’s
Fireside Lounge Autumn Pop-Up Bar
One of the best things about the weather turning cooler is getting to hold and sip a warm drink. Mile High Spirits is here to create some cozy autumn cocktails to warm you up with Fireside Bourbon and Elevate Vodka. There is also a Autumn Pop-Up Cocktail Class here.
Photo credit Mile High Spirits
Pickling Contest & Tasting
This pickling contest and tasting is judged by local culinary professionals. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize, the crowd favorite will receive a 2024 + 2025 year WestFax Loyalty Club Membership. The judging will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be pickle beer available as well.
Photo credit WestFax Brewing Company
Psychedelic Sundays
Located in the Dairy Block, Poka Lola Social Club hosts Psychedelic Sundays where guests can get groovy with cocktails like the Dark Side of the Moon, In Rainbows or Purple Haze, while enjoying music that matches the vibe. There will also be a live local DJ. Guests who wear their favorite band tee can indulge in some free fried mushrooms.
Photo credit: Dairy Block
2024 Indigenous Film & Arts Festival: Red Fever
Red Fever is a documentary that follows “Cree co-director Neil Diamond as he asks, ‘Why do they love us so much?’ and sets out on a journey to find out why the world is so fascinated with the stereotypical imagery of Native people that permeates pop culture.” Neil Diamond will be in attendance for an audience discussion and Q&A.
Photo credit Indigenous Film & Arts Festival
Doors Open Denver Keynote Lecture: Vishaan Chakrabarti
This year, Doors Open Denver explores the past, present and future with the theme of “Denver Through Time.” This event is an opportunity to “open the doors to the places and spaces that make the Mile High City such a special city in which to live, work, study and play. Vishaan Chakrabarti will be giving the Keynote Lecture at Denver Architecture Foundation’s Doors Open Denver event. Chakrabarti is an architect and founder of PAU Studio. A cocktail reception and book signing will follow the lecture.
Photo credit Capitol Hill Mansion Bed and Breakfast Inn
Denver Silent Film Festival
Take a step back in time to watch some storytelling unfold through the form of silent film. The weekend will feature many showings of films including Beggars of Life, The Seahawk, The Phantom Carriage, Intolerance, Poker Faces and more.
Photo credit Denver Film
Denver Century Ride
Grab your wheels and hit the road for the Denver Century Ride this weekend. This event is the only urban-based cycling tour in Colorado. The ride explores the neighborhoods, streets, parks, bike lanes and trails of Denver’s Metro Area, while supporting Bicycle Colorado.
Photo credit Denver Century Ride
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
Guests may find all things weird, unusual, strange and bizarre at The Oddities & Curiosities Expo — think taxidermy, skulls, bones, unique jewelry, odd antiques, collectibles, clothing and more. There is also a stage performance available for viewing all throughout the day that will feature sideshow stunts.
Photo credit Oddities & Curiosities Expo
- 303
- 303 fashion
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- Civic Center Eats
- colorado
- colorado convention center
- Copper Cane
- Denver
- denver century ride
- Denver Fashion
- denver music
- Eddie Merlot's
- Faith Malinowski
- Fashion
- fillmore auditorium
- Hans Zimmer
- Mile High Spirits
- Mission Ballroom
- museum of nature & science
- Omar Apollo
- Poka Lola Social Club
- Quinn XCII
- red rocks
- Sie FilmCenter
- Silent Film Festival
- sts9
- Tycho
- WestFax Brewing
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.