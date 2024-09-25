This Week In Concerts — Bonobo, STS9, FIDLAR, Stylie, Big Gigantic’s Rowdytown and More

We’ve got another incredible week of shows coming for you here in Denver—here are some of the highlights:

The legendary film composer Hans Zimmer is bringing some of his most famous award-winning work to the Ball Arena on 9/27, with an orchestra and a full band bringing Hans’ pieces to life all night long. Known for his work in Hollywood stretching all the way back over four decades, this is a show for any and every lover of cinema to catch.

Local funk outfit Jesse Marcus & The Swan will be bringing hours of jams to the Roxy on Broadway on 9/28. Known for an electrifying live show and a songlist that’ll check off nearly any genre you can name, make sure to swing by and catch these rippers prior to their debut album releasing this fall!

The 12th iteration of Big Gigantic’s wild Rowdytown event is happening this weekend at Red Rocks, and this year promises to be a properly wild one. Big Gigantic are bringing two distinct sets in for the evening, and they’ll have both The Floozies and Sunsquabi helping to throw one of the wildest parties the Rocks will see the whole year.

The rest of this week’s shows are below – stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

9/27—Quest

9/28—J. Phlip

9/25—Gold Over America

9/26—Chayanne

9/27—Hans Zimmer

9/28—Los Temerarios

9/27—Klinicial with Velle, Sub-Antics and Energy

9/28—Sayer with PhLo and Soggy Noize

10/1—zejibo with Patrick Richards

9/26—Grayvoid with Macefacekilla, Taylor Spliff and Flyspec & Friends

9/27—Jetset wit Adam Hester, Cassien and Nervouz Syztem

9/28—Twilight Rituals

9/27—The Original Pranksters with Desert Radio and Soundsystem

9/28—club xcx

9/25—Lane 8

9/27—Ole 60 with The Droptines

9/28—Haley Heynderickx with Esme Patterson

9/29—Jonathan Richman

9/26—SHiFT ft. Cloudchord with KR3TURE, Morillo and Blossomn

9/27—Bollywood Dance Party

9/28—John Brown’s Body with Stylie, Justus & The Limits and DJ Naysayers

9/29—Shaboozy with Steinza

9/30—Shaboozy with Steinza

9/26—Tom Hamilton with Torrin Daniels

9/27—Mike Love & The Full Circle with Cas Haley and Sound Destroyer

9/28—Atlas Radio with Moonradish and Gabe Mintz & The Sparrows

9/29—The Warriors Hip-Hop Jam

9/26—Esseks

9/27—Ranger Trucco

9/27—Bass Ops: VKTM

9/28—OG Nixin

9/28—Ann Clue

9/25—Oz Noy Trio (2 Shows)

9/26—Brandee Younger (2 Shows)

9/26—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

9/27—Ken Walker Sextet

9/27—Kayla Smith

9/27—Piano Lounge: Victor Mestas & Mike Abbott Duo

9/28—JoFoKe & Same Cloth

9/28—Paa Kow

9/28—Piano Lounge: Delta Sonics Duo

9/29—Gift of Jazz

9/30—Ben Parrish

10/1—The Coda Quartet

9/26—Blackberry Crush with No Fauna and Surprise Soup

9/27—Hazlett with Nathaniel Riley

9/28—The Ballroom Thieves with Sophia Eliana

9/29—Joshua Quimby with MP Gannon and Amy Martin

9/30—2MX2

9/27—Orna with Grenata Rose and The Unsolved

9/28—Pink Parks

9/27—Seven Lions

9/28—Palace Royale with I See Stars, Weathers and Diamante

9/29—Griff with Stephen Dawes

9/30—Phosphorenscent

10/1—Summer Salt with The Symposium and Chevy

9/27—Tyler Farr

9/25—Hump Day Funk Jam

9/26—Dave Randon Trio

9/27—Mile Hi Groove

9/28—Mile Hi Groove

9/29—Kaytums & The House Band

9/30—Monday Night Jazz

10/1—B3 Jazz Jam

9/25—Chase Cavanaugh with Avery Clarisa, DREAMiBOi and Sam Boschh

9/26—Mournful Ruin with Nightshark, Polish and Spectral Voice

9/27—Lacerated with Upon A Field’s Whisper, Necropanther and NightWraith

9/28—Plague Garden with tassel

9/29—Trauma Czars with Bad Year and SPELLS

9/25—Amelia Moore with Julia Cooper

9/26—Last Heroes with Star Seed and Celestial Void

9/27—Open House: AK Renny with JVCKPOT and That’s Enough

9/27—Kandy Shops with Murra, Jax Pallone, Doopleket and Peazy

9/28—Sidney Bird with Dylan Rockoff and Darcy Nelson

9/28—DJ Sauce with Olmos, Lidas, Kas Tha III and Liza Spinnelli

9/28—GASPY with GERDI and AFT3RS

9/30—Fog Lake with Foxes In Fiction

9/25—Will Hoge with Bri Bagwell and Dan Codiga

9/26—Mr. Tout Le Monde with Sugar Nova

9/27—Waylon Wyatt

9/28—Will Paquin with Juney and Micah Preite

9/29—Chrissy Constanza with VOILA and Ally Nicholas

9/25—Friday Pilots Club

9/26—Dark Tranquility with Amphoris

9/27—joe p

9/28—Foxing

9/29—Thee Sinseers and The Altons

9/30—French Police

10/1—Emarosa

9/27—Dizgo with shwarma

9/28—Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs with Cam Kahin and Blush

9/29—The Strike with Goldmyth

9/30—Spirit Of The Beehive with Winter

9/25—Tycho with Nasaya

9/26—The Breeders with Man On Man

9/27—Something Corporate with MAE

9/28—Suki Waterhouse with Debbii Dawson

9/25—Dave Corbus Quartet

9/26—The Jack Dunlevie Trio

9/27—The Louisa Amend Quintet

9/28—The Marion Powers Quartet

9/29—The Tenia Nelson Trio

9/27—Shaun Peace

9/25—Franc Moody with Fred Fancy

9/26—Tori Kelly with Maisy Kay

9/27—Allen Stone with Juice

9/28—Peter Hook & The Light

9/30—Wild Rivers with Lily Meola

10/1—slenderbodies with Tim Atlas

9/25—Bonobo with Chris Lake, Barry Can’t Swim, Sofia Kourtesis and Yu Su

9/26—Omar Apollo with Kevin Abstract, Ravyn Lenae and Malcolm Todd

9/27—Seven Lions with Andrew Bayer, Luci, GG Magree, Starseed and ATLYS

9/28—Big Gigantic with The Floozies and Sunsquabi

9/29—STS9

9/30—For King + Country

9/27—Alanna Matty

9/27—Brittany Bridgewater Band with The Lonely Mts

9/28—Thrown-Out Bones

9/28—Jesse Marcus & The Swan Song

9/26—Roxy Rampage

9/27—Dion Tapia

9/28—Melina & Coltin’s Unholy Matrimony

9/29—Stunna Girl

9/30—Ray Reed

9/26—Dekrepit with Cologne and Chair Bomb

9/27—Toxic Authority with Amish Drive-By, Fear of Satori and Illmortal

9/28—Haunter with Nihil, Cavernous and Tickler

9/30—Facepulp with Night of the Living Shred and It’s for a cop

9/25—Suzi Sabotage with Redwing Blackbird and Sputnik3

9/26—Arthur S & The Effects with Hollow Head and The Pretty Shabbies

9/27—LYXE with Chroma Lips and Light The Letters

9/28—Mac Cornish with UnfetteredJoy and Kyle Warner

9/30—BUSHFIRE with LEGS. The Band and S.W.A.G.

9/26—Crepe Girl

9/27—Gimme Gimme Disco

9/28—Haste The Day

9/29—Niki

9/30—Mavi

9/28—Fidlar

9/26—Denver Anime Rave

9/27—Drezo

9/26—Socialclick

9/27—Dj Gerald

9/28—Peaches & Cream

9/29—Orichinal MG

9/29—Rohan Solo