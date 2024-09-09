The Latest

The Michelin Guide Just Announced This Year’s Winners

byColin Wrenn
September 9, 2024
1 minute read
Image by Shawn Campbell.
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0

On Monday, September 9, the famed Michelin Guide added a few new winners to its already illustrious list of Colorado’s best dining locations. This follows the guide’s Colorado debut last year.

Only one new star was awarded, this time to newcomer Alma Fonda Fina, the absolutely fabulous Mexican fine dining joint from couple Johnny and Kasie Curiel. South Broadway Hong Kong-style powerhouse from Doris Yuen and Kenneth Wan scored a much-deserved Bib Gourmand, as Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton each were added to the list of Recommended Restaurants.

MAKfam – Photo by Jeff Fierberg

Check back tomorrow for further updates on this momentous day in Denver dining.

Featured image courtesy of Shawn Campbell.

Discover more from 303 Magazine

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading