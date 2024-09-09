The Michelin Guide Just Announced This Year’s Winners

On Monday, September 9, the famed Michelin Guide added a few new winners to its already illustrious list of Colorado’s best dining locations. This follows the guide’s Colorado debut last year.

Only one new star was awarded, this time to newcomer Alma Fonda Fina, the absolutely fabulous Mexican fine dining joint from couple Johnny and Kasie Curiel. South Broadway Hong Kong-style powerhouse from Doris Yuen and Kenneth Wan scored a much-deserved Bib Gourmand, as Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton each were added to the list of Recommended Restaurants.

