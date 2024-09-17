Review — Sum 41 Says Farewell to Fans With Final Final Red Rocks Show

On a cool September night, Red Rocks Amphitheatre was buzzing with excitement as Sum 41 took the stage for their final performance at the venue, part of their Farewell Tour. The crowd, an electric mix of long-time fans and newer faces, eagerly awaited the punk rock veterans, ready to relive the anthems that defined the early 2000s and to hear tracks from their latest album, Heaven x Hell. As the opening notes of AC/DC’s “TNT” blared through the speakers, the band walked onstage to a roaring “HEY!” chant that ignited a flame of excitement for the rest of the night.

Review – Sum 41 Brought ‘Does This Look Infected’ to Ogden For 15th Anniversary

From the moment the band launched into their set, it was clear that this would be a night to remember. Sum 41 wasted no time diving into their beloved hits, beginning with “Motivation” and transitioning into “The Hell Song” with ease. The crowd’s energy was on full display with fans jumping up and down, hands waving in the air, and singing along to every word. Frontman Deryck Whibley greeted the audience with his signature charm, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome! We’re Sum 41 and we’re glad to be here with you all tonight!” As the band continued through another fan favorite, “Over My Head (Better Off Dead)”, shortly after, Whibley took a moment to connect with the audience. “This has been the most requested song on this tour,” he said before launching into “Screaming Bloody Murder,” inviting the crowd to put their hands up as the lights flashed across the amphitheater. The band’s connection to their fans was tangible, with Whibley requesting, “Make it as bright as you can; I want to see all of you that came out here tonight.”

Whibley also took the opportunity to reflect on the band’s long journey, recalling their first time playing Red Rocks in 2005 when they opened for Mötley Crüe. “We watched Tommy Lee behind the drums and I thought to myself, ‘Would we ever headline here?’ And here we are!” he said, with a smile of pride and disbelief. The nostalgia continued as they played “Underclass Hero,” with Whibley commanding, “Everyone jump!” The fans came unglued, making the venue a fun house of bouncing bodies. The frontman even engaged the crowd in a classic “Hey, Ho!” chant, putting the left side of the audience against the right in a friendly competition before deciding, “It’s even and we’re all just one big happy stupid family, ladies and gentlemen.”. The set moved into “Some Say,” with Whibley remarking, “Good to see your smiling faces to that song is 21 years old.” The longevity of the band’s music resonated with the audience, as the mix of classic hits and newer tracks struck an outstanding balance throughout the night. Whibley teased the crowd before playing “Landmines,” a fresh cut from their latest album Heaven x Hell. “This is our last record,” he said to a response of loud boos. With a laugh, he replied, “Your boos mean the world to me. Now let’s get happy again!”

Throughout the show, the band went between high energy punk rock and more introspective moments. When they played “Dopamine,” Whibley introduced a special guitar that had been used on many iconic records, including albums from Social Distortion. “This guitar means a lot to me,” he said before launching into the new track. The audience responded enthusiastically and loved the new stuff just as much as the older hits. After a brief pause, the energy exploded again with “We’re All to Blame,” a heavier track that showcased Sum 41’s knack for mixing punk and metal influences together. Whibley, addressing the metalheads in the crowd, introduced the song as a shift back into their angsty, edgier material. The stage lights brightened as the band delivered a powerful performance, feeding off the crowd’s energy.

A touching moment came when Whibley opened up about his recent book, which delves into his life, the band’s history, and the stories behind their songs. “I’m kind of nervous to put it out,” he admitted, “but I wanted to be honest and tell the whole story of the good, the bad, and the really ugly.” This vulnerability provided a touching contrast to the larger-than-life persona he displays on stage, further connecting him to the crowd. For “Walking Disaster,” Whibley asked the audience to turn on their phone flashlights, lighting up the natural amphitheater like a starry night. Halfway through the song, he urged everyone to put their phones away and “get crazy,” shifting the energy back to full crazy mode, which was really a cool sight.

The band then left the stage, leaving room for a show-stopping drum solo complete with pyrotechnics. Flames shot up from the stage as drummer Frank Zummo delivered an incredibly fun solo performance, leaving the audience in awe.

Whibley returned alone for an emotional solo performance of “Crash,” a song inspired by a personal tragedy. He shared a story he rarely tells about witnessing a fatal car accident while living in Los Angeles with his then wife, pop star Avril Lavigne. The haunting piano ballad offered a break in the otherwise high-energy set, as Whibley exposed his vulnerable side to the audience in a sweet and humbling moment.

But it wasn’t long before the band was back to their punk rock roots. “Do we have any old-school Sum 41 fans here?” Whibley asked to a resounding cheer. They played “Still Waiting,” one of their earliest hits, and longtime fans were ecstatic for the nostalgia. Guitarist Dave Baksh, aka Mr. BrownSound, shredded through the song’s iconic riffs, showing why Sum 41 has remained a force in the punk scene for over two decades. Before closing out the set, Whibley took a moment to thank the crowd for their dedication. “We know how hard it is to be here, like to pay for tickets, find parking, get a babysitter, sit in traffic and we appreciate every single one of you for making the effort to be with us tonight.” His words resonated with the crowd, who responded with thunderous applause.

For the encore, Sum 41 saved some of their biggest hits. They kicked off with “Summer” and “Waiting on a Twist of Fate” before closing with the anthem that launched them to fame, “In Too Deep.” As the band played final notes of their last Red Rocks show, it was obvious that Sum 41’s Farewell Tour wasn’t just a goodbye from the bands to the fans, it was a celebration of everything they’ve accomplished and the lasting impact their music has had on fans around the world. Sum 41’s music will continue to live on long after the band plays its final show next year.