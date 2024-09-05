Second Annual Bella Joy Fashion Show Is Hosted at Wings Over the Rockies

On Saturday, August 23, the Isabella Joy Thallas Foundation held its second annual Bella Joy Fashion Show at Wings Over the Rockies. Following the tragedy of Isabella Joy Thallas — a foundation was formed by Josh Thallas and Tiffany Rankin, her dad and step-mom — to honor her dreams and legacy.

Rankin shared that the foundation is a way for her to get to know Isabella. “I only got four years with her before she passed away, so for me, the foundation is my way of showing her that I still love her,” she said.

With over 270 attendees, food trucks and vendors galore, the foundation hosted a live and silent auction to raise money for the Donna Baldwin Agency and Fashion Factory. Assisting these local businesses was inspired by Isabella’s love for fashion industry.

In addition to supporting local fashion businesses, Thallas and Rank gave roses in thanks and to honor those who’ve contributed to the foundation. Among the recipients was Colorado Avalanche Defenseman, Samuel Girard, who was honored for his dedication, kindness, and selfless donation from the previous year. Moments after receiving his award, Girard generously donated $10,000 to the foundation.

“To reward someone for their love and generosity and then to have him [Girard] come up and redo that feeling all over again, I was speechless,” Thallas said. “He’s taken a human element that I think we all can lean on and lean into. It’s not about the money and the job it’s about the camaraderie he leans into.”

In a short year, the fashion show has grown in attendance and support. With this in mind, for the first time ever, the foundation hosted local designers selected by the show’s MCs Katie Orth and Erroll Perkins.

“I really felt her spirit showing up….” Thallas said. “It really felt like home.”

SKYE|AIRE

SKYE|AIRE by Skye Barker Maa was one of the incredible brands that owned the runway. Her theatrical, avante garde flair was met with sustainable materials like thrifted shower and window curtains. Inspired by The Met Gala theme “Camp,” Barker Maa’s pieces were transformative with models exuding her knack for storytelling. Looks were completed with incredible artistry led by makeup artist Deven Collins. In addition to taking part in the fashion show –– Baker Maa’s company –– Fashion Factory, a design workshop and sewing school, partnered with the foundation to provide classes to the youth.

What started as a way to honor the beautiful life of Isabella Joy and her dreams, has morphed into a way to give back and provide opportunities to those who are less fortunate and passionate about fashion. Barker Maa’s dedication to non-profits is how she got involved with the fashion show.

“It was such a natural fit and synergy and after learning the history I wanted to be involved,” she said. “I think it’s [the foundation] timely and I love that there is a non-profit focused on helping to build the fashion industry.”

Melanie Joyce

Melanie Joyce is another immersive brand that graced the runway last Saturday. Inspired by the African Swallowtail, each piece represented a different phase of the butterflies’ lifespan.

The collection embraced authenticity, confidence, inner grace and beauty. An unintentional connection to the symbol for the foundation, designer Melanie Joyce notes that she is driven by intention and attraction.

“I don’t say yes to everything because for me it has to align and this did in multiple ways,” she said. “I realize perfection doesn’t exist, but intention does. And when you have the intention to do something from the heart out of love, then it comes together.”

Kouture Consignment

With some pieces inspired by vintage Chanel, Kouture Consigment’s collection oozed classic elegance and style. Models were seen in chic evening-wear pieces with a perfect flair. From gowns with asymmetrical designs to elegant trousers suspended by Chanel, it was one of the classiest collection to grace the runway.

Charlie Price X Matilda Marginal

Inspired by the notable films, “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Valley of The Dolls,” hairstylist Charlie Price and designer Matilda Marginal created a collection that mimicked traditional mid-century female archetypes.

This collection featured an array of captivating, white monochromatic pieces made out of upcycled window and shower curtains. It was the

Rachel Marie Hurst

In true Rachel Marie Hurst fashion, her Royal Rebels Collection was bold, empowering and sexy –– characteristics seen in previous designs. The collection featured intricate floral motifs, sheer fabrics and long romantic trains.

Her unconventional pairing of tulle, trains and grungy attributes made this a dazzling runway spectacle.

Andreas Tsagas

Handcrafted by designer, Andreas Tsagas, his Furs and Leathers took to the runway with spunk and authenticity. Models cascading down the runway in furs of all lengths and patterns including unique popart linings that embody the personality and brand of Tsagas.

The Future of Isabella Joy Foundation

Despite grief being an everlasting challenge since the tragedy, the foundation has put on two shows to celebrate and honor Isabella leaning on its impact for motivation.

“It would do her soul such an injustice to not put that foot forward and push forward to see everyone else smile and be joyous on her behalf,” Thallas said.

Thallas and Rankin note that the foundation is built on honesty and fluidity — giving back in any way fitting.

“This is who we are, we’re going to tell you where we want to allocate money and we want you to be a part of it. And follow it,” Thallas said. “Know that if you put $5 in, it’s going towards where it’s intended.”

The foundation would like to continue honoring Isabella by growing the Bella Joy Fashion Show and continuing collaboration with businesses and universities in addition to uplifting students in support of their dreams.

Photos courtesy of Solus1 Photography

For all donations go here