Isabella Joy Thallas Foundation Hosts Second Fashion Show at Wings Over the Rockies

A couple of years ago, Isabella Joy Thallas passed away due to gun violence. Her parents turned that immense tragedy into a foundation to honor her legacy and celebrate her life. The goal is to keep her memory alive by sharing her love, light and story with the rest of the world.

“The foundation was inspired out of love to carry on Isabella’s story and her legacy,” Isabella’s mother and President of the Foundation, Tiffany Rankin said. “As a family, we wanted to take a tragedy and show people that even in the worst of circumstances, you can still be kind to others. We still have to be able to show kindness to others because you never know what someone else is facing.”

Photo by VCR Creatives

Isabella had a deep love and passion for art and fashion — it’s why the Joy Bella Fashion Show was born.

“The fashion show was inspired by Isabella’s love of modeling, fashion, and photography. The camera LOVED Isabella!!” Rankin said. “As I have told people, she was tiny but she was fierce. She could work a runway like she was the tallest person out there. Isabella was paving her own way in the fashion world and we are here to continue what Bella started.”

Last year was their first fashion show and Isabella’s friends were the models. They hosted 250 guests, and this year, they’re expecting 300 or more, in attendance. Before the show, guests will have the opportunity to shop the 14 vendors who are donating all of their earnings to the foundation. They’ll also get to explore the variety of food trucks, mobile mocktail bars and participate in the silent and live auctions.

“We have two MC’s that will keep people engaged and bring sass and spice to the show,” Rankin said. “We have had the chance to meet a couple of the designers — this fashion show is going to be one that people won’t stop talking about.”

For the main event, attendees will have the opportunity to see designs from Charlie Price, Skye Barker Maa, Melanie Joyce, Janice from Kouture, Rachel Marie Hurst and Andreas Tsagas.

“We feel very blessed they have chosen our foundation to support,” Rankin said.

In addition to hosting some of the most talented local designers, the foundation is also partnering with Skye Barker Maa and her student education program — Factory Fashion.

“The premise behind it is to support children and young adults between 10-17, learn the craft of creating their own clothing line that will premiere at Denver Fashion Week,” Rankin said.

Isabella was dedicated to social change movements and not only highlighted the importance of accessible resources but also wished human flourishing for all. To honor this, her family hopes to continue hosting fashion shows year after year while also helping the community.

“We are excited to advance initiatives that will both enhance individual lives and elevate our entire community,” Rankin said. “We hope to continue our vision of creating a more positive world around us and supporting young visionaries in the arts, fashion, and photography.”

