Our Favorite Looks Throughout The History of Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week returns on November 9-17 for its Fall 2024 show. Taking place at The Brighton, a Non Plus Ultra Venue. in Denver, designers from across the country will take the runway, showing collections for sustainable, streetwear, avant-garde-themed nights and even western wear.

While Denver Fashion Week is now embedded in the Colorado fashion scene, it began as a much smaller show. Established in 2012, Denver Fashion Weekend was introduced to highlight and promote Denver’s growing fashion industry. By 2018, it joined forces with Denver Arts & Venues and VISIT DENVER, transforming into the city’s first ever fashion week.

Over the last decade, hundreds of memorable looks have graced the DFW runway. We’ve gathered some of our favorites throughout the years of Denver Fashion Week to prepare for this fall’s newest collections.

2018

Photo by Seth McConnell

From bridal to couture, Denver Fashion Week has always been a stage for high fashion. This look, which premiered with Bloom’s Fall 2018 collection, is just one of the many beautiful gowns from Bloom that year.

Though the delicate gown and floral adornments are striking on their own, the model’s bare feet added a subtle elevation to the look that provided a natural edge to an otherwise elegant look.

Photo by Seth McConnell

This look was part of a larger collection by Vanity Dollz Studio at the inaugural Hair Show in 2018. The entire collection largely utilized fishnets and clear plastic garments.

The resulting vibe left little to the imagination, letting the hair act as one of the pillars of the look.

Photo by Kyle Cooper

Steve Sells Studios included this look in their Fall 2018 Denver Fashion Week collection, capitalizing on some late 2010s trends, like the wet hair look that has returned to red carpets as recently as last year.

With dark makeup and a dress that mimics growing flames, this subtle yet effortlessly cool look is one to remember.

Photo by Seth McConnell

This 2018 look by Stevie Boi was part of a larger collection that celebrated the color pink.

While this look does not technically incorporate any pink clothing or accessories, it nevertheless brought an edgy, inventive and overall bold energy to the runway that celebrated femininity and everything the color pink represents.

Photo by Rebecca Grant

Reminiscent of glittery phone cases and Lisa Frank, Electric Bubblegum brought playful streetwear to the DFW runway in 2018.

This two-piece set, complete with matching leg-warmers and a transparent rain jacket, is emblematic of Electric Bubblegum’s candy-sweet style — and reminds us that streetwear doesn’t have to be dark or serious.

2019

Photo By Adrienne Thomas

Tyne Hall has graced the DFW many times over the past 12 years. Designed in collaboration with Beauty Underground, was for the Fall 2019 Avant-Garde show.

The gown alone is not something to ignore, combining sheer tulle with a structured top. Nevertheless, the eye-catching red headpiece and striking make-up elevated this look to the next level, cementing its place in the DFW Hall of Fame.

2021

Photo by Roxanna Carrasco

The Vintage Vamp and Velvet Papillon collaborated for Fall 2021 Sustainable.

Two pillars in the Denver vintage scene, the two designers created an avant-garde look that did not shy away from bright colors and maximalist accessorizing. Styling patchwork with tulle and a disco ball handbag with a newsboy cap — this look is a shining example that putting together pieces that don’t normally go together can result in a high fashion and eye-catching ensemble.

2022

Photo by Roxanna Carrasco

In Fall 2022, Meow Wolf showed its first ever collection at Denver Fashion Week.

Designed by Meow Wolf’s Head of Costume Design Kate Major, this collection included everything that defines Meow Wolf: clashing colors, shimmering fabrics and that almost unsettling sense of other-worldliness. This look encompasses all of those features, as well as including some unexpected materials characteristic of Meow Wolf’s sustainability efforts.

Photo by Roxanna Carrasco

Fall 2022 was a politically charged era across the country. In response, Scarlett Begonias Vintage and Thrift‘s models carried protest signs that addressed several issues from bodily autonomy to freedom of expression.

The signs weren’t the only memorable aspects of the looks however: each model was styled in retro garb, symbolizing that while wearing vintage clothes may be cool, holding vintage values certainly isn’t.

2023

Photo by Adam Ripplinger

OKIME Kollections showed a denim-centric collection in Fall 2023. Playing with different washes, textures and silhouettes, OKIME’s collection was not only unforgettable — it also won the audience’s vote for Top Streetwear Designer that evening.

This particular look earns a spot on our list of favorites thanks to the meticulous distressing, the combination of washes and the striking texture that facilitates an altogether cohesive and effortlessly cool ensemble.

Photo by Adam Ripplinger

Denver Fashion Week isn’t all fun and games — except for when Hoohah takes the runway.

This irresistible Western-style ski suit, combined with the model’s electric energy, was one of the more memorable moments from their collection, bringing vibes that were equal parts playful and chic.

Photo by Luke Schott

In Fall 2023, 7 year-old Max Alexander made his runway debut at Denver Fashion Week, making history as the world’s youngest runway fashion designer.

While he lit up the runway with rainbow, tulle and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” one of his most memorable looks was this gown: combining greens, blues and purples with sparkles and sequin for a playful look that won’t soon be forgotten.

Photo By Adam Ripplinger

In 2023, MadVan Designs showed an impressive collection, including this ethereal ensemble.

The design seamlessly blended playful proportions with vibrant tulle, complemented by otherworldly hair and makeup for a truly mesmerizing effect.

Photo by Adam Ripplinger

Clay and Create incorporated handmade ceramics into their Fall ’23 Denver Fashion Week collection.

This aspect not only left an unforgettable impression, combining art mediums for an altogether elevated vibe — it landed Clay and Create the audience’s vote for Top Sustainable Designer that night.

