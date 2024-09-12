Review — Incubus Reminds Ball Arena Just How Good Morning View Is

On Monday, fans gathered at Ball Arena in Denver for a night of music, memories and a full performance of Incubus’ beloved album Morning View. The band — known for their unique array of genres and classic hits — delivered an unforgettable show, creating a night of nostalgia with raw energy as they performed the entire album in full, along with other fan favorites during their encore as well. But before Incubus took the stage, the night kicked off with an incredible performance from Coheed and Cambria, which helped pave the way for what would be an epic night of rock’n roll and nostalgia for both fans and the bands that played their enriched catalog from the past couple of decades.

READ: Review — Incubus Revisits “Make Yourself” 20 Years Later

The night began with Coheed and Cambria, whose distinct sounds of progressive rock and sci-fi storytelling had those that came early buzzing. Frontman Claudio Sanchez wasted no time in engaging the crowd, greeting Denver with an enthusiastic, “Denver, how’s it going?” before showing a big smile to the fans and saying, “To people still coming in the venue, we’re Coheed and Cambria and we’re here to rock.” He spoke the truth as the band put on a venue-shattering performance. Midway through their set, they announced a new track titled “Blindside Sunny,” and the song’s punk rock vibe and gripping guitar work quickly captivated the crowd.

The energy amplified to a ten once they played their classic hit “Blood Red Summer,” with fans singing along to every word, the lyrics reverberating throughout the venue. With their infamous comic book-inspired visuals and Sanchez’s recognizable look of long flowing hair and commanding stage presence, it was hard not to be drawn into their world. The band rounded out the set with the iconic “Welcome Home,” featuring Sanchez on a double-necked guitar, shredding his way through the final moments while red and yellow lasers created a cool atmospheric look in the arena. Coheed and Cambria certainly left their mark on Denver, and left crowd hungry for what was to come.

The time arrived for Incubus, and the people in attendance couldn’t be any more excited. With the lights fading and the crowd’s anticipation on the rise, Incubus made their entrance. Lead vocalist Brandon Boyd emerged after the band, casually walking onto the stage as the opening notes of Morning View’s first track, “Nice to Know You,” echoed through the venue. Guitarist Mike Einziger and bassist Nicole Row jammed out front, standing atop a platform with drummer José Pasillas delivering some fire beats from behind on his kit. Boyd’s serenading vocals immediately captivated the crowd, with fans joining in for a heartfelt sing-along to the timeless classic.

One of the night’s standout moments came during “I Wish You Were Here,” where the sea of voices singing along created a powerful, unifying experience. It was truly a magical moment that transcended the performance, with the entire arena coming together to share the emotion of such an iconic song. Boyd, showing his multi-instrumentalist side, added a unique flair by playing the maraca during a few songs, a subtle yet effective touch that added to the groove of the show.

A few songs into their set, a large screen that had been hidden behind a black curtain was revealed, showcasing a mix of live footage and artistic visuals while the band was performing. The screen added a dynamic element to the show, flashing abstract shapes and vivid imagery that complemented the band’s psychedelic sound. For the song “Just a Phase,” Boyd leaned toward the crowd, blowing his hair out of his face, connecting with the audience in a laid-back, natural type of way.

Boyd’s playful energy continued as he bantered with bassist Row. During “Blood on the Ground,” Boyd jokingly pointed out the chair on stage left for just the two of them, laughing as he remarked, “So cool, there’s a chair for us to sit on,” before shedding his red velvet jacket and sitting down next to Row, while guitarist Einziger stood beside them. “This is messed up, Denver. He has to stand!” Boyd, clearly enjoying the playful moment.

The show slowed down for an intimate performance of “Mexico,” where Boyd and Einziger sat center stage while laser mist swirled around them, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. Boyd’s voice was soft yet powerful, and the audience was fully on board with it. Afterward, Boyd expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you very much for singing with me tonight, Denver,” with genuine appreciation in his voice.

The energy ramped up once again during “Warning,” with Boyd encouraging the audience to chant along to the “ooh oh oh” line. The crowd’s enthusiastic response was powerful, chanting back at him, fueling the band’s performance. Incubus’ ability to connect high-energy moments with intimate, reflective ones kept the audience fully engaged throughout the night.

Boyd later on took a moment to thank the fans for their years of support, saying, “Thank you for making this record part of your lives, you will always be part of our lives.” The sentiment was nice, as Morning View has been a defining album for many fans since its release in the early 2000s.

As they neared the end of Morning View, Incubus treated fans to some special moments. This included surprising fans with a snippet of Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” during “Are You In?” with Boyd playfully mimicking the famous drum fill in the end. Also, at the very end of the set, the guitarist pulled out a sitar for the closing track, adding an exotic feel to the performance. Boyd, ever the showman, ended the album with a surprise, hitting a massive Chinese gong as the final notes rang out, sending the audience into a neat shocker of a moment. The iconic artwork from Morning View, which depicts a scenic image of a lake surrounded by mountains, appeared on the big screen, bringing the performance of the album full circle.

Though it seemed like the end, the band wasn’t quite finished. Boyd, clearly feeding off the crowd’s energy, asked, “Should we do more songs?” The arena erupted with cheers, and the band launched into an encore that included hits like “Anna Molly,” “Karma, Come Back” and a fun cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” which brought another round of unity to everyone in attendance. The encore concluded with fan favorites “Pardon Me” and “Drive,” leaving the crowd on a high note.

From their abstract visuals to their innovative music style, Incubus has always been a band that stands apart, and their performance at Ball Arena was a testament to their enduring uniqueness. Boyd’s effortless charisma, combined with the band’s tight musicianship, made for a night of both nostalgic reflection and electrifying energy. It’s no wonder they continue to draw huge crowds and remain a staple in the music industry. As Boyd signed off by saying “Thank you so much, friend,” it was clear that the love between Incubus and their fans runs deep.

Photography Courtesy of Amos Chase