Review — Fred Again.. Transforms Ball Arena with a Powerful and Personal Set

Fred Again..’s recent performance at Ball Arena in Denver was a transformative experience that showcased his signature electronic music and a deep connection with the audience that elevated the night to something beyond a typical concert. As soon as the lights dimmed and Fred Again.. took the stage, it was obvious that it would be a night filled with emotion, communal energy and galvanizing moments.

Opening the set with “Carlos (make it thru),” Fred eased the crowd into the night, setting a soulful ambiance right from the start. His sound was as encompassing as ever, filling the arena with layers of beats and samples that seemed to move the audience spiritually. The stage itself had a huge LED above it, showing visuals that enhanced the show to another level.

After transitioning smoothly into “Kyle (i found you),” Fred paused to address the crowd for the first time. Without saying much initially, a slideshow played behind him, alluding to the upcoming album and heightening the anticipation for what was to come. Then, he broke the silence by saying, “Denver, make some noise!” The crowd erupted, and Fred’s gratitude was apparent. “You are fucking beautiful. I’m so happy to be back. We don’t take being here for granted.”

Moments like this weren’t just about the music, but the shared experience of everyone in the crowd. Fred’s ability to turn a massive venue like Ball Arena into a personal space of connection was fully displayed when he moved through the passionate track “Dermot (see yourself in my eyes).” The lyrics resonated deeply, and as the crowd sang along, Fred expressed his adoration, “I adore you,” encouraging everyone to join in.

One of the standout moments of the evening came when Fred Again..’s stage suddenly moved to the middle of the crowd for a solo on his midi pad, leading into “Jungle / Rumble / Jungle (Drum and Bass Remix).” It was a spectacular feat, both in terms of music and crowd engagement, that kept the energy thriving at a high. At one point, Fred Again was joined by his creative partner Tony, who stood on the opposite side of the crowd, adding to the collaborative and inclusive nature of the night. “First time doing that,” Fred remarked, clearly enjoying the spontaneity and the new dynamic it brought to the show.

Throughout the night, Fred Again.. kept the crowd’s arms raised high as he played “Bleu (better with time).” The transitions between songs were seamless, with Fred Again.. picking up the pace and energy as the night progressed. A clear highlight was when Fred left the stage and wandered to the back of the floor to perform “just stand there,” a song that made its live debut at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre.

Fred reminisced about that show, telling the crowd how someone proposed during the performance, and then showed a video of the proposal, drawing a huge reaction from the audience. Fred’s storytelling added another layer to the evening. His reflections on previous Denver performances, such as when he played Mission Ballroom two years ago and was energized by the crowd despite his exhaustion, added depth to the performance. “Make noise for the Mission Ballroom crew!” he shouted, and the audience responded with enthusiasm, a nod to the long-standing relationship Fred has cultivated with Denver’s music scene.

At one point, Fred took a moment to catch his breath, laughing and admitting, “Gotta catch my breath.” The vulnerability and spontaneity of the performance felt deeply human in contrast to the otherworldliness of the music being played. The next track, “Inside of My Head,” offered a slower, piano-driven moment of reflection that allowed the crowd to catch their breath as well. One of the very more touching parts of the evening came when Fred introduced “I’ve been lost,” inviting the entire arena to hold their lights in the sky. The glow filled the venue, creating a remarkable visual to match the emotional weight of the song. “We’re going to sing together,” Fred said, and the unity at that moment was palpable. Denver responded in full force, their voices lifting alongside Fred’s, a reminder of the collective experience music can create.

As the night continued, Fred pulled out some of his most beloved tracks, like “peace u need” and “Clara (the night is dark),” along with newer tracks from his upcoming album. His use of viral TikTok samples was also notable, as they seamlessly blended into his set, proving Fred’s ability to tap into contemporary culture while staying true to his unique sound. The energy in the room remained high throughout, but one of the climactic moments came when Fred played “We lost dancing.” This anthem of collective loss and resilience, originally made in the wake of the pandemic, struck a powerful moment. As Fred played it, the crowd swayed together, a feeling of unity and remembrance for everyone in the room.

Fred ended his set with the emotional “Delilah (pull me out of this),” which brought the night to a close on a deeply introspective note. Before leaving the stage, he once again thanked the crowd, shouting out his friend Sam and reminding Denver how much he loves the city, “Denver is the fucking shit.” It was a perfect way to wrap up the night, filled with gratitude, emotion, and shared experiences. The night was filled with unforgettable moments, from surprise appearances in the crowd to intimate stories about past shows, making it clear why Fred Again.. has quickly risen to become one of the most beloved electronic music artists today. Denver will undoubtedly be waiting eagerly for his return.